Darcy Moore collides with Josh Treacy during the match between Collingwood and Fremantle at the MCG in round 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD skipper Darcy Moore has escaped a sanction after a controversial incident late against Fremantle, while Gold Coast defender Mac Andrew has been fined for a striking.

Moore came in late and slid into the back of Josh Treacy after the Dockers forward took a match-saving mark deep in the Magpies' forward line as the Pies had one last gasp effort in the dying stages of the match.

Fremantle was awarded a 50m penalty after the incident, sealing the game with less than 10 seconds on the clock.

However, the match review officer has ruled he has no case to answer.

03:51

Last two mins: Frenetic finish as Dockers pinch it from Pies at the death

The thrilling final moments between Collingwood and Fremantle in round 19

Meanwhile, Sun Andrew has been fined $1,875 (with an early guilty plea) for striking Luke Pedlar in the second quarter of Gold Coast's fiery clash with Adelaide on Sunday.

02:12

'Dimma is simmering': Fireworks fly after Mac's costly double goal

Mac Andrew loses his cool in a fiery scuffle and hands the Crows consecutive goals, as frustration grows for Damien Hardwick’s side