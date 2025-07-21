The match review findings from Sundays round 19 matches are in

Darcy Moore collides with Josh Treacy during the match between Collingwood and Fremantle at the MCG in round 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD skipper Darcy Moore has escaped a sanction after a controversial incident late against Fremantle, while Gold Coast defender Mac Andrew has been fined for a striking.

Moore came in late and slid into the back of Josh Treacy after the Dockers forward took a match-saving mark deep in the Magpies' forward line as the Pies had one last gasp effort in the dying stages of the match.

Fremantle was awarded a 50m penalty after the incident, sealing the game with less than 10 seconds on the clock.

However, the match review officer has ruled he has no case to answer.

Meanwhile, Sun Andrew has been fined $1,875 (with an early guilty plea) for striking Luke Pedlar in the second quarter of Gold Coast's fiery clash with Adelaide on Sunday.