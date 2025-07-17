Brisbane coach Chris Fagan says fans need to be patient as Greg Swann settles into his new role

Chris Fagan and Greg Swann after Brisbane's win over Sydney in the 2024 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

GREG Swann starts his new role at AFL House next Monday with Brisbane coach Chris Fagan warning to not expect "radical change" from the incoming football performance boss early on.

Swann will farewell an incredible 11 years at the Lions on Friday night when they host the Western Bulldogs at the Gabba before heading south to take up his new role.

GET YOUR SEATS Buy your tickets for Lions v Bulldogs HERE

Since the veteran administrator's appointment in June, coaches and pundits have catalogued a list of changes they'd like Swann to make – everything from rule changes to the Match Review Officer and Tribunal workings.

Fagan said it won't be that easy.

"There's been a lot of things that have been talked about since Swanny's appointment. He's going to fix everything apparently," Fagan said on Thursday morning.

"I would suggest people give him a little bit of time. He can't just come in and make radical change in five minutes.

Learn More 05:02

"He needs to look at all the different issues and all the different angles and when the time is right, come up with a few solutions.

"I've heard the narrative that: 'Swanny's gonna do this and Swanny's gonna do that'. It's an incredibly hard job he's walking into.

"People need to be patient and not think he's going to make radical change in two weeks."

Swann leaves Brisbane after a journey that took it from the bottom of the ladder to a premiership in 2024.

Greg Swann during a Brisbane training session at the MCG on September 20, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

He was part of the selection committee that appointed Fagan in 2016 and has overseen the installation of a new training and administration base, along with record membership numbers and the abolition of a club debt that exceeded $12 million at one stage.

Fagan said the impact of the former Collingwood and Carlton CEO was hard to summarise.

"You can only give him a massive tick for the influence he's had as a leader," Fagan said.

"From a personal point of view, I've just enjoyed the friendship I have with him.

"It's good to have a CEO who understands football. Not all of them do.

"He's always been a good supporter of mine, particularly through times when maybe I've been questioned, he's stood there right behind me. I'm grateful for that.

"He's left a big mark on our footy club."