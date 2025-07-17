Jack Graham looks on after the R8 match between West Coast and Melbourne at Optus Stadium on May 3, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast recruit Jack Graham has remained in South Australia following his four-match ban for using a homophobic slur against an opponent, with the important recruit spending a few days away from the club.

Graham was issued a ban last Sunday after the AFL found him guilty of conduct unbecoming, with the incident self-reported by Graham following the Eagles' loss to Greater Western Sydney on July 4.

Coach Andrew McQualter said the Eagles had given the 27-year-old some time off to remain in his native SA, with the two-time premiership Tiger next available for selection in round 22 and missing this week's clash against his former club.

"He's just staying with some family for a little bit of time," McQualter said on Thursday.

"He's going OK. It's a challenging time for him and other people as well within our organisation and society. We challenge Jack's behaviour, but we'll support the person."

Graham's absence will leave a hole in the Eagles' midfield this week, which Tim Kelly could potentially fill after a strong performance in the midfield at WAFL level with 27 disposals and two goals.

McQualter said the Eagles would focus on getting the balance right in their midfield after relying heavily on youngsters Harley Reid (20), Brady Hough (22), Elijah Hewett (21) and Clay Hall (20) against Port Adelaide.

"Tim's played a lot of footy as a midfielder so he stepped back into it really comfortably (in the WAFL)," McQualter said.

"We're just going to have to pick our mix and get our balance right in our midfield.

"Losing Jack out of that midfield, we lose150 games of experience of midfield time and it wasn't easy to replace. So it's something we're working through and we'll see where that lands after training today."

Tim Kelly in action during the WAFL R14 match between West Coast and West Perth on July 12, 2025. Picture: WAFL

On Kelly's own preference to return to the WAFL and play as a midfielder last week, McQualter said: "I think it's an acknowledgement that things aren't going the way we both want at the moment, so to help our team we need to get Tim back in form and that's part of what our discussion was. He went back and played a strong game."

Young star Harley Reid has built his form as an inside midfielder over the second half of the season, and particularly the past month, averaging 24 disposals and six clearances across his past four games.

His ill-discipline, however, has seen him give away an AFL-high 52 free kicks this season, while earning a 13th Match Review sanction for tripping Port Adelaide veteran Travis Boak last week.

McQualter said the Eagles were working with Reid on the distractions that were taking away from excellent on-field form, highlighting the role that Elliot Yeo played with the 20-year-old last season.

"What Yeoy did for Harley last year, we just haven't had him this year. He's an incredibly experienced contest beast and takes a bit of the pressure off Harley in that space for sure," McQualter said.

"So we've missed Yeoy without question, and I think Tim can help in that space, just like Jack has throughout this year.

"We're not playing everything out publicly with Harley, but I think you've got to remember his last six or eight weeks been pretty strong.

"I know there's been some things that have been a bit of a distraction and take away a little bit from his game and we acknowledge that, and he acknowledged that last week."

McQualter said it was significant to see Reid speaking up in the Eagles' huddle against Port, and was confident his young star would be a better player as a result of his "challenging year".

The coach said he had no significant concerns with the way Reid was being umpired this season.

"At the end of the day, I expect every player to be umpired the same, understanding Harley will draw more attention because often at stoppage someone's going to him," McQualter said.

"We've just got to get the balance right of what he does with his actions and his craft around that space."

Forward Liam Ryan is pushing to return for Sunday's clash against Richmond after missing against the Power with soreness, while McQualter said young onballer Tom Gross would be considered after flying to Adelaide as an emergency last week.