FOUR goals to key forward Olivia Wolmarans has helped get Western Australia over the line by 16 points against the Allies in their fourth and final match of the Marsh AFL National Under-18 Girls Championships on Saturday afternoon.
ALLIES v WESTERN AUSTRALIA Check out all the stats
In near perfect conditions at Blacktown International Sportspark, the AFL National Academy product showcased her skill, strength and game sense, kicking 4.2 from her 12 disposals.
Wolmarans also took an equal game-high six marks, highlighting her aerial ability.
The Allies more than doubled the amount of inside 50s of Western Australia (48-20), however many of these were shallow entries to the top of their 50 allowing Western Australia to rebound easily. The Allies were also inaccurate in front of goal, finishing the match with 12 behinds to go with their three majors.
Tasmanian Priya Bowering was her side's best with 27 disposals and nine clearances, while Sydney Academy products Kiera Yerbury and Frankie Walsh had their best games of the championships so far, both playing in the middle and pushing forward to hit the scoreboard.
Mia Russo backed it up with another impressive performance for Western Australia following her best on ground performance against Vic Metro. Russo finished the game with a team-high 22 disposals and six tackles.
Western Australia has now finished the championships with a 2-2 record, while the Allies play their final match on Sunday when they take on Queensland at Brighton Homes Arena.
ALLIES 0.4 1.7 2.10 3.12 (30)
WESTERN AUSTRALIA 0.1 2.3 5.4 7.4 (46)
GOALS
Allies: Frankie Walsh, Kiera Yerbury, Jess Owen
Western Australia: Olivia Wolmarans 4, Alicia Blizard, Alira Fotu, Lucy Greenwood
BEST
Allies: Priya Bowering, Kiera Yerbury, Frankie Walsh, Morgan Stevens, Mia Anderson
Western Australia: Olivia Wolmarans, Mia Russo, Carys D’Addario, Renee Morgan, May Louvel-Finn
LEADING DISPOSALS
Allies: Priya Bowering (27), Mia Anderson (22), Kiera Yerbury (20), Zoe Curry (18), Isla Wiencke (16)
Western Australia: Mia Russo (22), Carys D'Addario (19), Renee Morgan (19), Maya Louvel-Finn (18), Lucy Greenwood (16)