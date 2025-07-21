Olivia Wolmarans kicks four goals to steer WA to their second win of the championships

Olivia Wolmarans celebrates kicking a goal during the Marsh AFL National Under-18 Girls Championships match between the Allies and Western Australia at Blacktown International Sportspark on July 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

FOUR goals to key forward Olivia Wolmarans has helped get Western Australia over the line by 16 points against the Allies in their fourth and final match of the Marsh AFL National Under-18 Girls Championships on Saturday afternoon.

ALLIES v WESTERN AUSTRALIA Check out all the stats

In near perfect conditions at Blacktown International Sportspark, the AFL National Academy product showcased her skill, strength and game sense, kicking 4.2 from her 12 disposals.

Wolmarans also took an equal game-high six marks, highlighting her aerial ability.

Ava Read and Olivia Wolmarans compete for the mark during the Marsh AFL National U18 Girls Championships match between the Allies and Western Australia at Blacktown International Sportspark on July 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The Allies more than doubled the amount of inside 50s of Western Australia (48-20), however many of these were shallow entries to the top of their 50 allowing Western Australia to rebound easily. The Allies were also inaccurate in front of goal, finishing the match with 12 behinds to go with their three majors.

Tasmanian Priya Bowering was her side's best with 27 disposals and nine clearances, while Sydney Academy products Kiera Yerbury and Frankie Walsh had their best games of the championships so far, both playing in the middle and pushing forward to hit the scoreboard.

Kiera Yerbury in action during the Marsh AFL National Under-18 Girls Championships match between the Allies and Western Australia at Blacktown International Sportspark on July 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Mia Russo backed it up with another impressive performance for Western Australia following her best on ground performance against Vic Metro. Russo finished the game with a team-high 22 disposals and six tackles.

Mia Russo in action during the Marsh AFL National Under-18 Girls Championships match between the Allies and Western Australia at Blacktown International Sportspark on July 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Western Australia has now finished the championships with a 2-2 record, while the Allies play their final match on Sunday when they take on Queensland at Brighton Homes Arena.

ALLIES 0.4 1.7 2.10 3.12 (30)

WESTERN AUSTRALIA 0.1 2.3 5.4 7.4 (46)

GOALS

Allies: Frankie Walsh, Kiera Yerbury, Jess Owen

Western Australia: Olivia Wolmarans 4, Alicia Blizard, Alira Fotu, Lucy Greenwood

BEST

Allies: Priya Bowering, Kiera Yerbury, Frankie Walsh, Morgan Stevens, Mia Anderson

Western Australia: Olivia Wolmarans, Mia Russo, Carys D’Addario, Renee Morgan, May Louvel-Finn

LEADING DISPOSALS

Allies: Priya Bowering (27), Mia Anderson (22), Kiera Yerbury (20), Zoe Curry (18), Isla Wiencke (16)

Western Australia: Mia Russo (22), Carys D'Addario (19), Renee Morgan (19), Maya Louvel-Finn (18), Lucy Greenwood (16)