Nick Larkey, Tom Mitchell and Jesse Hogan. Pictures: AFL Photos

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jordon Butts Chest TBC Mitch Hinge Hip Test Josh Rachele Knee TBC Oscar Ryan Hamstring 8 weeks Tyler Welsh Toe 1 week Updated: July 22, 2025

In the mix

Hinge faces a fitness test this week after suffering a corked hip against Gold Coast that saw him substituted at the end of the first quarter. The defender's pain is improving and the Crows think he will be available. Brayden Cook has cleared concussion protocols and will push to line up in the Showdown having impressed briefly during his only game of the season against the Western Bulldogs in round 18. Sid Draper produced one of his best SANFL displays with 28 disposals, six inside 50s and a goal to press his case for a recall. Brodie Smith (30 and 11 marks) was also terrific and is a likely replacement if Hinge is ruled out. Midfielder Matt Crouch returned from a hip injury on restricted minutes and had 27 disposals and 10 clearances. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Noah Answerth Achilles Season Ty Gallop Concussion 1 week Lincoln McCarthy Knee 4-5 weeks Jack Payne Knee Season Deven Robertson Concussion Test James Tunstill Concussion Test Updated: July 22, 2025

In the mix

The Lions will welcome Zac Bailey back from suspension for Saturday’s QClash against Gold Coast at People First Stadium. Sam Day could also come back into the key forward set-up if coach Chris Fagan decides to go with either Darcy Fort or Oscar McInerney as the primary ruckman, rather than both, as Brisbane have done the past fortnight. Conor McKenna was excellent in the VFL at the weekend, while Keidean Coleman has now played two games back at the lower level following his quad injury. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Ben Camporeale Suspension Round 23 Matt Cottrell Foot Season Francis Evans Concussion 1-2 weeks Orazio Fantasia Hamstring TBC Brodie Kemp Achilles Season Mitch McGovern Hamstring TBC Nic Newman Knee Season Jack Silvagni Groin TBC Jagga Smith Knee Season Sam Walsh Foot TBC Updated: July 22, 2025

In the mix

The Blues are finally set to welcome back Harry McKay (knee) for Thursday night's clash with the Hawks. He could replace Evans (concussion) in a taller forward line. However, time is running out for Walsh (foot) this season after another week where he's failed to progress to main training. Lewis Young (ankle) is available, but is likely to return through the VFL. Billy Wilson (26 disposals, nine marks) and Jaxon Binns (17 disposals, nine marks) were among the best in the reserves, while Jordan Boyd, Blake Acres and Hudson O'Keeffe were last week's emergencies at AFL level. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jordan De Goey Achilles/concussion Test Billy Frampton Calf Test Harvey Harrison Knee Season Dan Houston Abdominal 1 week Jeremy Howe Groin 1 week Tew Jiath Quad 1-2 weeks Fin Macrae Shoulder 1-2 weeks Reef McInnes Knee Season Jakob Ryan Foot 8-10 weeks Charlie West Foot 2-3 weeks Updated: July 22, 2025

In the mix

Collingwood will be without Howe and Houston this Sunday, but Frampton is on track to return against Richmond at the MCG. Bobby Hill could be available after returning to full training last weekend. Tom Mitchell was managed on the weekend and didn’t play at either level. Roan Steele went back to the VFL and kicked four goals after a taste of league football. Harry DeMattia was busy again with 28 touches and 11 clearances against Geelong’s reserves, where Oscar Steene impressed again. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nick Bryan Knee Season Jye Caldwell Ankle 5-6 weeks Nik Cox Concussion Season Sam Draper Achilles Season Tom Edwards Knee Season Lewis Hayes Knee Season Ben Hobbs Groin Test Harrison Jones Ankle Season Kyle Langford Quad 3-4 weeks Nic Martin Knee Season Ben McKay Foot 5-6 weeks Darcy Parish Calf Season Zach Reid Hamstring Season Will Setterfield Foot Season Elijah Tsatas Hamstring 4 weeks Updated: July 22, 2025

In the mix

The depleted Bombers are set to be boosted by the return of Nate Caddy for Friday night’s clash against the Western Bulldogs, while Todd Goldstein and Hobbs are also in line to be available. McKay’s potential return is clearer, but he’s still likely to miss the rest of the season, while Parish’s injury-hit 2025 campaign is over, as is Jones’, meaning 10 Bombers have now been ruled out for the remainder of the year. Saad El-Hawli put his hand up for a first AFL game since round 10 with 17 disposals and three goals in the VFL. Jye Menzie (14 disposals and two goals) was also solid. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nat Fyfe Calf 1 week Matthew Johnson Ankle/foot TBC Odin Jones Back Season Alex Pearce Shin 1 week Aiden Riddle Foot Season Cooper Simpson AC joint Test Updated: July 22, 2025

In the mix

The clear change for a red-hot Fremantle this week is to elevate substitute Hayden Young into the 22 for Saturday's Derby after his brilliant fourth quarter against Collingwood. Young would replace injured midfielder Matt Johnson, with several options in the WAFL to then come in as substitute. Isaiah Dudley (19 disposals and two goals) was the standout performer at Peel Thunder, with midfielder Neil Erasmus (21 and five inside 50s) also making a strong case. Wingman Jeremy Sharp (18 and two goals) could also be considered. On the injury front, Alex Pearce and Nat Fyfe will complete main training this week and push to play in round 21. Cooper Simpson will need to pass a fitness test to play this week. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Mitch Duncan Shoulder 2 weeks Cameron Guthrie Calf Test Jake Kolodjashnij Groin Indefinite Oli Wiltshire Concussion Concussion protocols Updated: July 22, 2025

In the mix

Tom Stewart is expected to play despite being subbed out with a sore knee against St Kilda, with the club saying he will be monitored throughout the week. The injury list is getting shorter at the Cattery, with Guthrie to be tested ahead of a planned VFL return on Sunday. However, the medicos won't hesitate to play it safe if required, with the Cats having a VFL bye next week. Ruck Toby Conway made a successful return in his first game of 2025, collecting 10 disposals, five clearances and 26 hitouts on managed minutes in the VFL, while Ted Clohesy (30 disposals, seven tackles, seven clearances) and Jed Bews (29 disposals) were both strong performers in the 15-point loss to Collingwood. Ollie Henry booted 2.2 from 17 disposals and six marks. – Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Charlie Ballard Knee Season Sam Collins Calf Test Will Graham Shoulder 1-3 weeks Elliott Himmelberg Knee Season Max Knobel Foot Season Touk Miller Hamstring 1-3 weeks Daniel Rioli Leg 4-6 weeks Lachie Weller Cork Test Updated: July 22, 2025

In the mix

All eyes will be on Collins and Weller this week ahead of Saturday’s QClash against Brisbane at People First Stadium, with both expected to be available. Rioli’s absence will likely see Connor Budarick shuffled to half-back and potentially open the way for Nick Holman or Malcolm Rosas jnr to join the forward line. David Swallow could also be moved from the substitute role into the starting 22. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Cody Angove Back Season Brent Daniels Adductor 4-5 weeks Wade Derksen Toe Season Ollie Hannaford Ankle 4 weeks Jesse Hogan Foot Test Josh Kelly Hip Test Jack Ough Shoulder Season Conor Stone Foot Season Sam Taylor Toe Test Callan Ward Knee Season Nathan Wardius Leg 1-2 weeks Updated: July 22, 2025

In the mix

The Giants are hopeful that star trio Hogan, Kelly and Taylor will all return for Friday night's blockbuster showdown against the Swans. However, all three will need to pass fitness tests later this week in order to prove their availability. Young duo James Leake (35 disposals, eight clearances) and Harvey Thomas (17 disposals, three goals) were both emergencies at AFL level and impressed in the VFL, while Nick Madden (26 disposals, two goals) and Harry Rowston (26 disposals, six tackles) were also among the best. Toby McMullin was the other AFL emergency. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Mabior Chol Groin Test Finn Maginness Kidney TBC Noah Mraz Knee 5-6 weeks Josh Weddle Back TBC Updated: July 22, 2025

In the mix

Day will return on Thursday night against Carlton for the first time since suffering another stress fracture in his foot. Maginness remains in Tasmania after having surgery on a lacerated kidney out of the win over Port Adelaide on Saturday. Chol could be available for selection after missing the trip south due to groin soreness. Cam Mackenzie was busy with 27 disposals and seven clearances for Box Hill after being dropped, while Changkuoth Jiath finished with 22 touches after being omitted. Luke Breust kicked 3.2 to keep his name in selection contention. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jack Henderson Groin 1 week Marty Hore Knee/Shoulder Season Jake Lever Ankle TBC Steven May Concussion 1-2 weeks Shane McAdam Achilles Season Andy Moniz-Wakefield Knee Season Oliver Sestan Face 4 weeks Tom Sparrow Concussion Test Updated: July 22, 2025

In the mix

Regardless of the outcome of Wednesday night's Tribunal hearing, May will miss this Sunday's clash with St Kilda after sustaining a concussion late against the Blues. It's left the Dees' defence looking a little lean, with Lever still sidelined with an ankle issue. Swingman Harry Petty could be recalled to play down back after he returned from concussion via the VFL on the weekend, while young defender Blake Howes is also a solid option to return. Sparrow is tracking well as he progresses through concussion protocols, with a call on his availability to be made later in the week. Mature-aged recruit Aidan Johnson (five goals, 22 disposals, 11 marks) and the uncapped Luker Kentfield (four goals, six marks) had big games for Casey and could be considered should the Dees look to make changes to their forward mix. Sestan was on the comeback from a hamstring injury but has suffered a new setback, copping a knock to his face at training which required surgery. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jackson Archer Ankle Season Miller Bergman Knee Season Callum Coleman-Jones Calf 2-3 weeks Aidan Corr Calf 2 weeks Eddie Ford Foot Test Nick Larkey Knee Test Luke McDonald Shoulder Season Darcy Tucker Knee Season Tristan Xerri Suspension Round 22 Updated: July 22, 2025

In the mix

The Kangas could welcome back Larkey (knee) for Saturday night's clash against the Cats. He will likely replace Coleman-Jones (calf), who lasted barely 15 minutes in his long-awaited comeback. The lack of taller options could mean that youngster Taylor Goad (10 disposals, 47 hitouts) debuts in the ruck, especially after impressing at VFL level over the weekend. Finnbar Maley (13 disposals, two goals) is another option. George Wardlaw (29 disposals, nine clearances) appears a certainty to return to the senior fold, having made his comeback from concussion through the reserves. Zane Duursma and Robert Hansen jnr were also emergencies last weekend. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Ryan Burton Knee 3-5 weeks Tom Cochrane Foot Season Jason Horne-Francis Foot 6 weeks Todd Marshall Achilles Season Jacob Moss Ankle 2-3 weeks Sam Powell-Pepper Knee Season Esava Ratugolea Hamstring Season Connor Rozee Hand Test Dante Visentini Ankle Season Xavier Walsh Shoulder Season Updated: July 22, 2025

In the mix

Captain Rozee missed Saturday’s loss to Hawthorn but is hopeful of being available for the Showdown against Adelaide. Willie Rioli kicked two goals in the SANFL after being dropped and should come under consideration, while Jeremy Finlayson kicked four in the same match to put his hand up. If Ken Hinkley wants to unearth some fresh blood, young key forward Jack Whitlock has impressed at the lower level, with Joe Berry continuing to play well. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jacob Bauer ACL Season Seth Campbell Concussion 1 week Judson Clarke ACL Season Mate Colina Shoulder Season Thomson Dow Patella 2-5 weeks Liam Fawcett Foot 3-5 weeks Campbell Gray Knee 5-7 weeks Sam Lalor Hamstring Season Mykelti Lefau Calf 2-4 weeks Tom Lynch Suspension Round 22 Kane McAuliffe Quad Test Hugo Ralphsmith Hamstring Season Samson Ryan Foot TBC Josh Smillie Conditioning 1-2 weeks Updated: July 22, 2025

In the mix

Noah Balta is available for the rest of the season, having now served his court-ordered curfew for an assault conviction, with Jacob Koschitzke the most likely to give way. Campbell will come out of the side after his head was collected by Tim Taranto’s hip, opening the door for the return of Jasper Alger or Steely Green, who booted three in the last official VFL match. Alger (ankle) played in a VFL scratch match on the weekend, as did draftee Harry Armstrong (hamstring), who is available this week. Sam Lalor has undergone hamstring surgery and is expected to start pre-season on time in November. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Dan Butler Elbow Season Jack Carroll Knee 1 week Hugo Garcia Wrist 2-3 weeks Dougal Howard Hamstring 1 week Isaac Keeler Hamstring 1-2 weeks Max King Knee Season Mattaes Phillipou Plantaris 1 week Jimmy Webster Calf 2-3 weeks Darcy Wilson Concussion TBC Updated: July 22, 2025

In the mix

Wilson has entered concussion protocols after reporting symptoms out of the loss to Geelong on Sunday. Garcia will miss at least another fortnight, while Butler is done for the year after undergoing elbow surgery. Sandringham had the bye, but Paddy Dow has been building towards a return after recovering from the knee nightmare he endured over Christmas. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Taylor Adams Hamstring Test Joel Amartey Hamstring Season Will Edwards Leg 5-6 weeks Tom McCartin Concussion TBC Logan McDonald Ankle 1-2 weeks Tom Papley Hamstring Test Updated: July 22, 2025

In the mix

Papley trained fully over the weekend and will be a test to return against the Giants on Friday night, although McCartin will miss again as the club takes a cautious approach with his latest concussion. If Papley is ruled out and Dean Cox wants to add some forward spark, Tom Hanily (four goals) and Jesse Dattoli (three) impressed in the VFL last weekend, while Caiden Cleary had 30 disposals and seven clearances. Robbie Fox also made his return last week after a long injury lay-off. With star Giant Sam Taylor to return from injury, the Swans might shuffle their tall stocks and bring Peter Ladhams into the 22 or recall Aaron Francis, while Joel Hamling could play forward having shut down Taylor in their round 8 clash. McDonald will commence modified team skills this week and is now listed as just 1-2 weeks away. - Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Oscar Allen Calf/Achilles/Knee Season Callum Jamieson Hamstring 1-2 weeks Jake Waterman Shoulder Season Elliot Yeo Ankle Season Updated: July 22, 2025

In the mix

The Eagles chose to manage talented young midfielder Elijah Hewett against Richmond but he would be a welcome inclusion for the Derby if cleared to return this week. There should be several changes based on form after a horror third quarter against Richmond, with a strong case for both key defender Sandy Brock and tall forward Archer Reid to return. Defender Bo Allan and midfielder Tom Gross should also be discussed at selection, while draftee Lucca Greggo is waiting to make his debut. On the injury front, the Eagles made the decision to put Yeo in cotton wool after running out of time for him to return from ankle surgery in May. The dual club champion is now focused on being ready for a full 2026 pre-season. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harvey Gallagher Foot Season Arty Jones Hamstring 1-2 weeks James O'Donnell Ankle Test Adam Treloar Calf 4-6 weeks Cody Weightman Knee Season Updated: July 22, 2025

In the mix

James Harmes is finally available again after being struck down by illness in recent weeks. O’Donnell faces a fitness test ahead of Friday night’s clash against Essendon. Nick Coffield (27 disposals and 12 marks) responded with a big performance in the VFL after being dropped. Taylor Duryea was busy again, while Michael Sellwood continued his push for a debut with 22 touches against Brisbane’s reserves. Buku Khamis kicked four goals, while Jordan Croft finished with 3.2. – Josh Gabelich