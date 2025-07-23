Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jordon Butts
|Chest
|TBC
|Mitch Hinge
|Hip
|Test
|Josh Rachele
|Knee
|TBC
|Oscar Ryan
|Hamstring
|8 weeks
|Tyler Welsh
|Toe
|1 week
|Updated: July 22, 2025
In the mix
Hinge faces a fitness test this week after suffering a corked hip against Gold Coast that saw him substituted at the end of the first quarter. The defender's pain is improving and the Crows think he will be available. Brayden Cook has cleared concussion protocols and will push to line up in the Showdown having impressed briefly during his only game of the season against the Western Bulldogs in round 18. Sid Draper produced one of his best SANFL displays with 28 disposals, six inside 50s and a goal to press his case for a recall. Brodie Smith (30 and 11 marks) was also terrific and is a likely replacement if Hinge is ruled out. Midfielder Matt Crouch returned from a hip injury on restricted minutes and had 27 disposals and 10 clearances. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Noah Answerth
|Achilles
|Season
|Ty Gallop
|Concussion
|1 week
|Lincoln McCarthy
|Knee
|4-5 weeks
|Jack Payne
|Knee
|Season
|Deven Robertson
|Concussion
|Test
|James Tunstill
|Concussion
|Test
|Updated: July 22, 2025
In the mix
The Lions will welcome Zac Bailey back from suspension for Saturday’s QClash against Gold Coast at People First Stadium. Sam Day could also come back into the key forward set-up if coach Chris Fagan decides to go with either Darcy Fort or Oscar McInerney as the primary ruckman, rather than both, as Brisbane have done the past fortnight. Conor McKenna was excellent in the VFL at the weekend, while Keidean Coleman has now played two games back at the lower level following his quad injury. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Ben Camporeale
|Suspension
|Round 23
|Matt Cottrell
|Foot
|Season
|Francis Evans
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Orazio Fantasia
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Brodie Kemp
|Achilles
|Season
|Mitch McGovern
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Nic Newman
|Knee
|Season
|Jack Silvagni
|Groin
|TBC
|Jagga Smith
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Walsh
|Foot
|TBC
|Updated: July 22, 2025
In the mix
The Blues are finally set to welcome back Harry McKay (knee) for Thursday night's clash with the Hawks. He could replace Evans (concussion) in a taller forward line. However, time is running out for Walsh (foot) this season after another week where he's failed to progress to main training. Lewis Young (ankle) is available, but is likely to return through the VFL. Billy Wilson (26 disposals, nine marks) and Jaxon Binns (17 disposals, nine marks) were among the best in the reserves, while Jordan Boyd, Blake Acres and Hudson O'Keeffe were last week's emergencies at AFL level. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jordan De Goey
|Achilles/concussion
|Test
|Billy Frampton
|Calf
|Test
|Harvey Harrison
|Knee
|Season
|Dan Houston
|Abdominal
|1 week
|Jeremy Howe
|Groin
|1 week
|Tew Jiath
|Quad
|1-2 weeks
|Fin Macrae
|Shoulder
|1-2 weeks
|Reef McInnes
|Knee
|Season
|Jakob Ryan
|Foot
|8-10 weeks
|Charlie West
|Foot
|2-3 weeks
|Updated: July 22, 2025
In the mix
Collingwood will be without Howe and Houston this Sunday, but Frampton is on track to return against Richmond at the MCG. Bobby Hill could be available after returning to full training last weekend. Tom Mitchell was managed on the weekend and didn’t play at either level. Roan Steele went back to the VFL and kicked four goals after a taste of league football. Harry DeMattia was busy again with 28 touches and 11 clearances against Geelong’s reserves, where Oscar Steene impressed again. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Nick Bryan
|Knee
|Season
|Jye Caldwell
|Ankle
|5-6 weeks
|Nik Cox
|Concussion
|Season
|Sam Draper
|Achilles
|Season
|Tom Edwards
|Knee
|Season
|Lewis Hayes
|Knee
|Season
|Ben Hobbs
|Groin
|Test
|Harrison Jones
|Ankle
|Season
|Kyle Langford
|Quad
|3-4 weeks
|Nic Martin
|Knee
|Season
|Ben McKay
|Foot
|5-6 weeks
|Darcy Parish
|Calf
|Season
|Zach Reid
|Hamstring
|Season
|Will Setterfield
|Foot
|Season
|Elijah Tsatas
|Hamstring
|4 weeks
|Updated: July 22, 2025
In the mix
The depleted Bombers are set to be boosted by the return of Nate Caddy for Friday night’s clash against the Western Bulldogs, while Todd Goldstein and Hobbs are also in line to be available. McKay’s potential return is clearer, but he’s still likely to miss the rest of the season, while Parish’s injury-hit 2025 campaign is over, as is Jones’, meaning 10 Bombers have now been ruled out for the remainder of the year. Saad El-Hawli put his hand up for a first AFL game since round 10 with 17 disposals and three goals in the VFL. Jye Menzie (14 disposals and two goals) was also solid. – Dejan Kalinic
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Nat Fyfe
|Calf
|1 week
|Matthew Johnson
|Ankle/foot
|TBC
|Odin Jones
|Back
|Season
|Alex Pearce
|Shin
|1 week
|Aiden Riddle
|Foot
|Season
|Cooper Simpson
|AC joint
|Test
|Updated: July 22, 2025
In the mix
The clear change for a red-hot Fremantle this week is to elevate substitute Hayden Young into the 22 for Saturday's Derby after his brilliant fourth quarter against Collingwood. Young would replace injured midfielder Matt Johnson, with several options in the WAFL to then come in as substitute. Isaiah Dudley (19 disposals and two goals) was the standout performer at Peel Thunder, with midfielder Neil Erasmus (21 and five inside 50s) also making a strong case. Wingman Jeremy Sharp (18 and two goals) could also be considered. On the injury front, Alex Pearce and Nat Fyfe will complete main training this week and push to play in round 21. Cooper Simpson will need to pass a fitness test to play this week. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Mitch Duncan
|Shoulder
|2 weeks
|Cameron Guthrie
|Calf
|Test
|Jake Kolodjashnij
|Groin
|Indefinite
|Oli Wiltshire
|Concussion
|Concussion protocols
|Updated: July 22, 2025
In the mix
Tom Stewart is expected to play despite being subbed out with a sore knee against St Kilda, with the club saying he will be monitored throughout the week. The injury list is getting shorter at the Cattery, with Guthrie to be tested ahead of a planned VFL return on Sunday. However, the medicos won't hesitate to play it safe if required, with the Cats having a VFL bye next week. Ruck Toby Conway made a successful return in his first game of 2025, collecting 10 disposals, five clearances and 26 hitouts on managed minutes in the VFL, while Ted Clohesy (30 disposals, seven tackles, seven clearances) and Jed Bews (29 disposals) were both strong performers in the 15-point loss to Collingwood. Ollie Henry booted 2.2 from 17 disposals and six marks. – Michael Rogers
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Charlie Ballard
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Collins
|Calf
|Test
|Will Graham
|Shoulder
|1-3 weeks
|Elliott Himmelberg
|Knee
|Season
|Max Knobel
|Foot
|Season
|Touk Miller
|Hamstring
|1-3 weeks
|Daniel Rioli
|Leg
|4-6 weeks
|Lachie Weller
|Cork
|Test
|Updated: July 22, 2025
In the mix
All eyes will be on Collins and Weller this week ahead of Saturday’s QClash against Brisbane at People First Stadium, with both expected to be available. Rioli’s absence will likely see Connor Budarick shuffled to half-back and potentially open the way for Nick Holman or Malcolm Rosas jnr to join the forward line. David Swallow could also be moved from the substitute role into the starting 22. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Cody Angove
|Back
|Season
|Brent Daniels
|Adductor
|4-5 weeks
|Wade Derksen
|Toe
|Season
|Ollie Hannaford
|Ankle
|4 weeks
|Jesse Hogan
|Foot
|Test
|Josh Kelly
|Hip
|Test
|Jack Ough
|Shoulder
|Season
|Conor Stone
|Foot
|Season
|Sam Taylor
|Toe
|Test
|Callan Ward
|Knee
|Season
|Nathan Wardius
|Leg
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: July 22, 2025
In the mix
The Giants are hopeful that star trio Hogan, Kelly and Taylor will all return for Friday night's blockbuster showdown against the Swans. However, all three will need to pass fitness tests later this week in order to prove their availability. Young duo James Leake (35 disposals, eight clearances) and Harvey Thomas (17 disposals, three goals) were both emergencies at AFL level and impressed in the VFL, while Nick Madden (26 disposals, two goals) and Harry Rowston (26 disposals, six tackles) were also among the best. Toby McMullin was the other AFL emergency. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Mabior Chol
|Groin
|Test
|Finn Maginness
|Kidney
|TBC
|Noah Mraz
|Knee
|5-6 weeks
|Josh Weddle
|Back
|TBC
|Updated: July 22, 2025
In the mix
Day will return on Thursday night against Carlton for the first time since suffering another stress fracture in his foot. Maginness remains in Tasmania after having surgery on a lacerated kidney out of the win over Port Adelaide on Saturday. Chol could be available for selection after missing the trip south due to groin soreness. Cam Mackenzie was busy with 27 disposals and seven clearances for Box Hill after being dropped, while Changkuoth Jiath finished with 22 touches after being omitted. Luke Breust kicked 3.2 to keep his name in selection contention. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jack Henderson
|Groin
|1 week
|Marty Hore
|Knee/Shoulder
|Season
|Jake Lever
|Ankle
|TBC
|Steven May
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Shane McAdam
|Achilles
|Season
|Andy Moniz-Wakefield
|Knee
|Season
|Oliver Sestan
|Face
|4 weeks
|Tom Sparrow
|Concussion
|Test
|Updated: July 22, 2025
In the mix
Regardless of the outcome of Wednesday night's Tribunal hearing, May will miss this Sunday's clash with St Kilda after sustaining a concussion late against the Blues. It's left the Dees' defence looking a little lean, with Lever still sidelined with an ankle issue. Swingman Harry Petty could be recalled to play down back after he returned from concussion via the VFL on the weekend, while young defender Blake Howes is also a solid option to return. Sparrow is tracking well as he progresses through concussion protocols, with a call on his availability to be made later in the week. Mature-aged recruit Aidan Johnson (five goals, 22 disposals, 11 marks) and the uncapped Luker Kentfield (four goals, six marks) had big games for Casey and could be considered should the Dees look to make changes to their forward mix. Sestan was on the comeback from a hamstring injury but has suffered a new setback, copping a knock to his face at training which required surgery. - Alison O'Connor
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jackson Archer
|Ankle
|Season
|Miller Bergman
|Knee
|Season
|Callum Coleman-Jones
|Calf
|2-3 weeks
|Aidan Corr
|Calf
|2 weeks
|Eddie Ford
|Foot
|Test
|Nick Larkey
|Knee
|Test
|Luke McDonald
|Shoulder
|Season
|Darcy Tucker
|Knee
|Season
|Tristan Xerri
|Suspension
|Round 22
|Updated: July 22, 2025
In the mix
The Kangas could welcome back Larkey (knee) for Saturday night's clash against the Cats. He will likely replace Coleman-Jones (calf), who lasted barely 15 minutes in his long-awaited comeback. The lack of taller options could mean that youngster Taylor Goad (10 disposals, 47 hitouts) debuts in the ruck, especially after impressing at VFL level over the weekend. Finnbar Maley (13 disposals, two goals) is another option. George Wardlaw (29 disposals, nine clearances) appears a certainty to return to the senior fold, having made his comeback from concussion through the reserves. Zane Duursma and Robert Hansen jnr were also emergencies last weekend. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Ryan Burton
|Knee
|3-5 weeks
|Tom Cochrane
|Foot
|Season
|Jason Horne-Francis
|Foot
|6 weeks
|Todd Marshall
|Achilles
|Season
|Jacob Moss
|Ankle
|2-3 weeks
|Sam Powell-Pepper
|Knee
|Season
|Esava Ratugolea
|Hamstring
|Season
|Connor Rozee
|Hand
|Test
|Dante Visentini
|Ankle
|Season
|Xavier Walsh
|Shoulder
|Season
|Updated: July 22, 2025
In the mix
Captain Rozee missed Saturday’s loss to Hawthorn but is hopeful of being available for the Showdown against Adelaide. Willie Rioli kicked two goals in the SANFL after being dropped and should come under consideration, while Jeremy Finlayson kicked four in the same match to put his hand up. If Ken Hinkley wants to unearth some fresh blood, young key forward Jack Whitlock has impressed at the lower level, with Joe Berry continuing to play well. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jacob Bauer
|ACL
|Season
|Seth Campbell
|Concussion
|1 week
|Judson Clarke
|ACL
|Season
|Mate Colina
|Shoulder
|Season
|Thomson Dow
|Patella
|2-5 weeks
|Liam Fawcett
|Foot
|3-5 weeks
|Campbell Gray
|Knee
|5-7 weeks
|Sam Lalor
|Hamstring
|Season
|Mykelti Lefau
|Calf
|2-4 weeks
|Tom Lynch
|Suspension
|Round 22
|Kane McAuliffe
|Quad
|Test
|Hugo Ralphsmith
|Hamstring
|Season
|Samson Ryan
|Foot
|TBC
|Josh Smillie
|Conditioning
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: July 22, 2025
In the mix
Noah Balta is available for the rest of the season, having now served his court-ordered curfew for an assault conviction, with Jacob Koschitzke the most likely to give way. Campbell will come out of the side after his head was collected by Tim Taranto’s hip, opening the door for the return of Jasper Alger or Steely Green, who booted three in the last official VFL match. Alger (ankle) played in a VFL scratch match on the weekend, as did draftee Harry Armstrong (hamstring), who is available this week. Sam Lalor has undergone hamstring surgery and is expected to start pre-season on time in November. – Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Dan Butler
|Elbow
|Season
|Jack Carroll
|Knee
|1 week
|Hugo Garcia
|Wrist
|2-3 weeks
|Dougal Howard
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Isaac Keeler
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Max King
|Knee
|Season
|Mattaes Phillipou
|Plantaris
|1 week
|Jimmy Webster
|Calf
|2-3 weeks
|Darcy Wilson
|Concussion
|TBC
|Updated: July 22, 2025
In the mix
Wilson has entered concussion protocols after reporting symptoms out of the loss to Geelong on Sunday. Garcia will miss at least another fortnight, while Butler is done for the year after undergoing elbow surgery. Sandringham had the bye, but Paddy Dow has been building towards a return after recovering from the knee nightmare he endured over Christmas. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Taylor Adams
|Hamstring
|Test
|Joel Amartey
|Hamstring
|Season
|Will Edwards
|Leg
|5-6 weeks
|Tom McCartin
|Concussion
|TBC
|Logan McDonald
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
|Tom Papley
|Hamstring
|Test
|Updated: July 22, 2025
In the mix
Papley trained fully over the weekend and will be a test to return against the Giants on Friday night, although McCartin will miss again as the club takes a cautious approach with his latest concussion. If Papley is ruled out and Dean Cox wants to add some forward spark, Tom Hanily (four goals) and Jesse Dattoli (three) impressed in the VFL last weekend, while Caiden Cleary had 30 disposals and seven clearances. Robbie Fox also made his return last week after a long injury lay-off. With star Giant Sam Taylor to return from injury, the Swans might shuffle their tall stocks and bring Peter Ladhams into the 22 or recall Aaron Francis, while Joel Hamling could play forward having shut down Taylor in their round 8 clash. McDonald will commence modified team skills this week and is now listed as just 1-2 weeks away. - Martin Smith
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Oscar Allen
|Calf/Achilles/Knee
|Season
|Callum Jamieson
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Jake Waterman
|Shoulder
|Season
|Elliot Yeo
|Ankle
|Season
|Updated: July 22, 2025
In the mix
The Eagles chose to manage talented young midfielder Elijah Hewett against Richmond but he would be a welcome inclusion for the Derby if cleared to return this week. There should be several changes based on form after a horror third quarter against Richmond, with a strong case for both key defender Sandy Brock and tall forward Archer Reid to return. Defender Bo Allan and midfielder Tom Gross should also be discussed at selection, while draftee Lucca Greggo is waiting to make his debut. On the injury front, the Eagles made the decision to put Yeo in cotton wool after running out of time for him to return from ankle surgery in May. The dual club champion is now focused on being ready for a full 2026 pre-season. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Harvey Gallagher
|Foot
|Season
|Arty Jones
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|James O'Donnell
|Ankle
|Test
|Adam Treloar
|Calf
|4-6 weeks
|Cody Weightman
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: July 22, 2025
In the mix
James Harmes is finally available again after being struck down by illness in recent weeks. O’Donnell faces a fitness test ahead of Friday night’s clash against Essendon. Nick Coffield (27 disposals and 12 marks) responded with a big performance in the VFL after being dropped. Taylor Duryea was busy again, while Michael Sellwood continued his push for a debut with 22 touches against Brisbane’s reserves. Buku Khamis kicked four goals, while Jordan Croft finished with 3.2. – Josh Gabelich