As they look to boost their finals chances, the Hawks will need to spoil a Blues champion's farewell

Sam Mitchell addresses his players during Hawthorn's clash against Fremantle in round 18, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN has accepted the role of "villain" as it sets out to boost its finals hopes in Carlton hero Sam Docherty's farewell match.

Fresh off a win over Port Adelaide, the fifth-placed Hawks (12-6) enter Thursday night's MCG contest as warm favourites intent on locking in a top-eight spot.

But the embattled Blues (7-11, 12th) eased pressure on coach Michael Voss with a much-needed win over Melbourne last round and have plenty to play for despite their lowly ladder position.

Docherty, who has twice beaten testicular cancer, will play his 184th and final match in a celebrated career that has included three knee reconstructions, a best-and-fairest award and All-Australian selection.

Carlton will be desperate to send off Docherty in the right manner and give vice-captain Jacob Weitering something to celebrate in his 200th game.

"We've been dealt the cards of the villain for this one," Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell said.

Learn More 26:16

"The thing about Sam is it's beyond sport. He's got the three knee reconstructions and coming back from that and still being an All-Australian type player.

"But then obviously his cancer treatments and coming back from that means it transcends sport. It's such an inspirational person that he's been.

"We'll certainly be trying to ruin his party, but after that I certainly think he's one of the players of this season that needs to be celebrated."

Hawthorn has beaten Carlton in their last two meetings, but Mitchell is wary, noting the Blues are the highest-scoring team in first quarters this season.

Learn More 29:20

"You can see that they're more than capable and they're going to be playing for a bit with Docherty and a 200th game as well," Mitchell said.

"They're going to have a fair bit on, so you'd expect them to come out with a lot of energy and vibrancy."

Hawthorn sits two games clear of ninth but faces a tough run home, with games against finals-bound Adelaide, Collingwood and Brisbane in the last month of the home and away campaign.

"Every game is as good as a final," Mitchell said.

"We understand where we sit and we need to make sure we're very focused on getting the best outcome we can."

Learn More 44:49

The Hawks will be bolstered by the return of gun Will Day from a foot injury when they play their first game at the MCG since May.

Mitch Lewis has recovered well from his comeback match last week and will back up, but teammate Finn Maginness has been ruled out for the rest of the season because of a lacerated kidney.

Carlton key forward Harry McKay is able to return for his first game since round 11 after recovering from minor knee surgery.