THE WESTERN Bulldogs will be desperate to bounce back against Essendon on Friday night, while there's a huge Sydney Derby.

The Bulldogs (10-8) have suffered back-to-back losses in a huge blow to their finals chances.

After beating beaten by Adelaide, the Dogs fell short against Brisbane at the Gabba.

The injury-hit Bombers have lost seven straight games and were thumped by the Dogs by 91 points earlier in the year.

Nate Caddy, Saad El-Hawli and Todd Goldstein are back for the Bombers, who have dropped Archie May and Vigo Visentini and lost Xavier Duursma to injury, while the Dogs have axed Liam Jones and Sam Davidson, with Jedd Busslinger and Oskar Baker their replacements.

In a huge derby at Engie Stadium, Greater Western Sydney hosts Sydney.

The Giants (12-6) have hit form, riding a five-match winning streak to be in the nine-team finals race.

But the Swans, who have found form of their own, will be desperate to ruin their rivals' finals chances.

Sydney has won three straight games to sit at 9-9, and has won its past five meetings with the Giants.

GWS has three massive inclusions for the clash, with Sam Taylor, Josh Kelly and Jesse Hogan back from injury, with Leek Aleer, Harry Rowston and Max Gruzewski the unlucky omissions.

The Swans are also strengthened by the return of Tom Papley and Aaron Francis, with Peter Ladhams and Riley Bice omitted.