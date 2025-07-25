Fremantle is being widely tipped to thrash West Coast on Saturday, but the Dockers' struggles against lowly sides this year could play on their mind

Bailey Banfield handpasses the ball during the R3 match between Fremantle and West Coast at Optus Stadium on March 30, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ANY TALK of percentage has been banned at Fremantle ahead of Saturday's western derby as the Dockers attempt to avoid dropping another game to a lowly side.

West Coast sits last on the table with a 1-17 record and has been forced to soldier on without four of its best players: Jeremy McGovern (concussion, retired), Jake Waterman (shoulder), Elliot Yeo (ankle) and Oscar Allen (achilles).

But derbies can throw up funny results, and Fremantle's record against strugglers this season should give West Coast hope.

Fremantle boasts a league-best 6-2 record against teams in the top half of the ladder, including last week's one-point win over Collingwood at the MCG where Pat Voss kicked six goals.

But when it comes to the bottom nine teams, Fremantle is 6-4, with two losses to Sydney and a defeat each to St Kilda and Melbourne proving costly.

In addition, the Dockers were almost beaten at home by North Melbourne and St Kilda during their recent six-match winning streak.

Longmuir feels he has the answer to why the Dockers haven't been able to exert their dominance against lower-ranked clubs this season.

"It's probably more about putting too much pressure on ourselves rather than taking things lightly," he said.

"I think we can always jump at the conclusion that, 'Oh, you took that opposition lightly and got punched in the face'.

"I don't think it's been that. I think it's been we've put too much pressure on the winnable games."

Fremantle (12-6) entered this round in seventh spot on the ladder, but just percentage adrift of fourth spot.

Of the teams in the top nine, the Dockers' percentage of 108.9 is by far the worst.

Unless they can boost it significantly over the next five weeks, it could cost them a top-four berth, but Longmuir dismissed the prospect his team were viewing Saturday's derby as a percentage booster.

"I tell you what, we have not talked about that. That would be disrespectful," Longmuir said.

Justin Longmuir looks on during the R19 match between Fremantle and Collingwood at the MCG on July 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"We haven't gone there at all this week, so don't even ask the question."

West Coast coach Andrew McQualter said his team would embrace the underdog status.

"Absolutely we do," he said. "But that's the beauty of this game - it's like a finals game. And for our team at the moment, we're obviously not going to get the chance to do that this year.

"So we appreciate being involved in games like this and can't wait for that experience."

McQualter revealed West Coast premiership star David Wirrpanda sat in on the team meeting this week.

The Dockers will be without tagger Corey Wagner, who will miss up to two weeks with a bruised heel.