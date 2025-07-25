Relive some of the most thrilling instalments of the Sydney Derby, QClash, Western Derby and Showdown ahead of this weekend's action

Toby Greene, Matt Rowell, Reilly O'Brien and Zak Butters, Harley Reid. Pictures: AFL Photos

FOUR of the most hotly contested rivalries in footy are set to ignite again this weekend, when the crosstown clashes in NSW, Queensland, SA and WA take place.

The action begins on Friday night when the Giants host the Swans in the Sydney Derby, before a massive Saturday that starts with Gold Coast hosting Brisbane in the QClash from 1.20pm AEST.

Fremantle takes on West Coast in the Western Derby from 4.15pm AEST (2.15pm AWST) before the showcase of state-based rivalries finishes off with Port Adelaide taking on Adelaide in Power coach Ken Hinkley's final Showdown from 8.10pm AEST (7.40pm ACST).

To whet your appetite for the weekend action, we've hand-picked four of the most memorable clashes from these fixtures over the years. Check them out below.

Learn More 26:16

Sydney Derby: GWS v Sydney

The newest of the four non-Victorian rivalries has quickly developed some genuine heat, courtesy of some close finishes and stoked by some fiery finals clashes.

Not unexpectedly, the Swans dominated the early years of this fixture, winning eight of the first nine games in comfortable fashion as the Giants found their feet. But memorably, GWS claimed the honours in the first Sydney Derby final back in 2016, with Steve Johnson and Buddy Franklin renewing hostilities that began back when the pair faced off as a Cat and Hawk, respectively.

GET YOUR SEATS Buy your tickets for Giants v Swans HERE

While the Swans have continued to dominate the clashes between the two sides, winning 20 of the 30 games played to date, the Giants have won more of the ones that REALLY matter. Three of the four finals between the two sides have gone GWS' way, twice by less than a kick, including the Swans' heartbreaking loss in 2021.

Another of the Sydney Derbies decided by a slim margin came in 2023, when Toby Greene's heroics dragged the Giants across the line in front of a disbelieving SCG crowd. Can Toby do it again under the Friday night lights?

Learn More 04:09

QClash: Gold Coast v Brisbane

It's been a long time since the Suns were the dominant force in the QClash. Brisbane has won 11 of the past 12 QClashes, with only one of those games decided by less than two goals. While the Lions are still one of the powerhouses of the League, the stage is set for a much closer contest at People First Stadium on Saturday afternoon as the Suns chase their first-ever finals berth.

The most thrilling instalment between the Queensland rivals came back in 2013, when the Lions held on in a thriller against the Gary Ablett-inspired Suns. With just two points between them and two minutes to go, both sides traded goals in hectic fashion before the Lions prevailed courtesy of some Dayne Zorko defensive heroics. Will the Lions veteran play a pivotal role again on Saturday?

GET YOUR SEATS Buy tickets for Gold Coast v Brisbane HERE

Learn More 03:56

Western Derby: Fremantle v West Coast

This is a rivalry that goes in phases. The Dockers have won seven of the past eight Derbies dating back to R22, 2021, but the Eagles won the past 11 before that, and Fremantle won 15 of the 19 before that... you get the picture.

Since the start of 2005, only six of the 40 Derbies played have been decided by single-figure margins, but that doesn't mean there's not plenty of feeling in these clashes.

Perhaps the most volatile Derby of them all came way back in 2001, when the Eagles and Dockers faced off in a game that was full of heat from the opening bounce. The Dockers prevailed in a spicy clash by just one point, with cult hero Clive Waterhouse kicking seven goals to sink the Eagles, who had Phil Matera booting five goals at the other end.

Learn More 08:33

Showdown: Adelaide v Port Adelaide

Will Ken Hinkley get his fairytale Showdown ending when he bids farewell to what is arguably the game's hottest rivalry on Saturday night? Not if Matthew Nicks and the Crows can help it.

The two sides' respective formlines suggest it's going to be a tough ask for Port to knock off Adelaide, given the injury woes that have struck the Power, combined with the Crows' red-hot form.

But no one relishes the Showdown atmosphere more than Hinkley, who has delivered some of his most memorable moments in SA's biggest game of footy - remember the 0-5 celebration after the Power broke the Crows' five-Showdown winning streak in 2018?

The stage is set for a huge Showdown farewell on Saturday night. Regardless of ladder position, the two sides always deliver. The poignant 2015 clash, when Port Adelaide just pipped an Adelaide side mourning the death of coach Phil Walsh, is one of the most memorable moments in this fixture's storied history.