Brisbane continues to mix-and-match its forward set-up in the run home to finals

Kai Lohmann and Chris Fagan after Brisbane's win over the Western Bulldogs at the Gabba in round 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE coach Chris Fagan is not perturbed by his team's lack of forward line continuity, saying Kai Lohmann's latest setback is not a major problem.

Lohmann suffered a calf injury at training on Thursday, ruling him out of Saturday's QClash against Gold Coast at People First Stadium.

It continues a frustrating season for the 22-year-old, who has missed games with ankle and shoulder issues earlier in the year before returning to his best form in the past month.

"He'll be out for a week or two I'd imagine," Fagan said.

"I don't think it was a major thing, but calves are tricky."

Sam Day, Charlie Cameron, Callum Ah Chee and Logan Morris have each missed a match or two throughout the season.

Fagan has opted for the "experiment" of playing Oscar McInerney and Darcy Fort together recently, continuing a mix-and-match forward set-up that has been partly forced and partly by choice.

"We've coped well, and we'll continue to do so," Fagan said.

"We've got a lot of players in the reserves, like Conor McKenna and Will McLachlan, and Zac Bailey can play forward, we've got a bit of flexibility there.

"It's good because you never know what's going to happen down the track, so you've always got to be able to cope."

Brisbane is currently second on the ladder with five rounds remaining, but Fagan said he hadn't looked any further than playing the Suns, rather than looking at a possible finishing position.

He said winning 12 of the past 13 matches against Gold Coast meant nothing to him.

"I'm not interested in history. The only thing that matters is tomorrow," he said.

"The Gold Coast Suns have beaten some pretty good teams. The last time they played at their ground they beat Collingwood.

"They're a much better version of themselves than we've played against for a long time, so it's a big game."