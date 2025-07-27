Follow all the action from Sunday's round 20 games

Scott Pendlebury and Brayden Maynard ahead of the match between Collingwood and Fremantle at the MCG in round 19, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD will be without veteran Scott Pendlebury for its Sunday afternoon clash with Richmond at the MCG.

The 37-year-old misses the match through injury, with premiership defender Oleg Markov coming into the Pies' side.

Collingwood has a six-day turnaround before facing reigning premier Brisbane in a blockbuster top-four clash on Saturday night at the MCG.

Markov, who was originally omitted from the side to take on the Tigers, will start as the Magpies' sub, while Luke Trainor is the Tigers' starting sub.

TIGERS v MAGPIES Follow it LIVE

After two losses on the trot, Collingwood is looking to bounce back when against a Richmond side that has won two on the bounce.

The Magpies have been dragged back into the top-four race after falling to the back-to-back defeats.

After being beaten by Gold Coast, Collingwood suffered a one-point loss to Fremantle at the MCG last week.

The Tigers, meanwhile, made it five wins for the year after their back-to-back victories.

Learn More 02:13

Collingwood has brought back Dan Houston, Tim Membrey and Tom Mitchell for the clash. Beau McCreery is out injured while Mason Cox makes way.

Richmond welcomes back Noah Balta for the rest of the season after his court-imposed curfew ended this week, as well as forward Steely Green. Lively goalsneak Seth Campbell (injured) and tall Jacob Koschitzke (omitted) are out.

Richmond v Collingwood at the MCG, 2.10pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

Richmond: Nil

Collingwood: Scott Pendlebury (injured), replaced in the selected side by Oleg Markov

SUBSTITUTES

Richmond: Luke Trainor

Collingwood: Oleg Markov

St Kilda and Melbourne meet in the final game of the round at Marvel Stadium on Sunday.

Despite being competitive in recent matches, the Saints have lost six straight games.

SAINTS v DEMONS Follow it LIVE

While the Saints are 5-13, the Demons have also had a disappointing season to be at 6-12.

The Demons will be without Steven May (concussion, suspension) while young forwards Koltyn Tholstrup and Matt Jefferson, and winger Harry Sharp have been dropped. Premiership trio Tom Sparrow, Harrison Petty and Charlie Spargo come in, as does defender Blake Howes.

St Kilda adds veteran Zak Jones and youngsters Arie Schoenmaker and Lance Collard, with Liam Henry, Max Heath and Darcy Wilson going out.