The Giants have accepted the one-match ban handed to skipper Toby Greene for striking

Josh Kelly (left) and Toby Greene after the match between Greater Western Sydney and Collingwood at Engie Stadium in Opening Round 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney captain Toby Greene will miss next Thursday night's clash against the Western Bulldogs due to suspension, while Josh Kelly and Jack Buckley have also been ruled out with calf strains out of the Sydney Derby.

Greene has accepted the one-game sanction for striking Sydney star Isaac Heeney at Engie Stadium on Friday night.

The Match Review Officer graded the incident as intentional conduct, low impact and high contact, resulting in the one-match suspension.

Learn More 00:57

Greater Western Sydney returned to the club on Sunday to prepare for quick turnaround into the clash against the Bulldogs and have made the decision to accept the ban.

Kelly was substituted out of the 44-point win with calf awareness, but subsequent scans have revealed a strain.

The two-time Kevin Sheedy Medallist will miss at least a fortnight and might struggle to return before the end of the home and away season.

Kelly was managed in round 19 and has been dealing with a hip issue across the year, following surgery last off-season.

Learn More 24:36

Buckley will also miss at least the games against the Bulldogs and North Melbourne due to a calf strain.

The key defender reported the issue on Friday night and should be replaced by Leek Aleer after he was managed against the Swans.