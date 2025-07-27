Josh Kelly (left) and Toby Greene after the match between Greater Western Sydney and Collingwood at Engie Stadium in Opening Round 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney captain Toby Greene will miss next Thursday night's clash against the Western Bulldogs due to suspension, while Josh Kelly and Jack Buckley have also been ruled out with calf strains out of the Sydney Derby. 

Greene has accepted the one-game sanction for striking Sydney star Isaac Heeney at Engie Stadium on Friday night. 

The Match Review Officer graded the incident as intentional conduct, low impact and high contact, resulting in the one-match suspension.

00:57

Toby toes the line in fiery first term with costly reversal

Toby Greene plays on the edge with multiple scuffles and swinging blows in a heated opening quarter

Greater Western Sydney returned to the club on Sunday to prepare for quick turnaround into the clash against the Bulldogs and have made the decision to accept the ban. 

Kelly was substituted out of the 44-point win with calf awareness, but subsequent scans have revealed a strain. 

The two-time Kevin Sheedy Medallist will miss at least a fortnight and might struggle to return before the end of the home and away season. 

Kelly was managed in round 19 and has been dealing with a hip issue across the year, following surgery last off-season. 

24:36

TRSF: Costly ‘dirty act’ slammed, must have for Freo’s finals tilt

Xander McGuire and Kate McCarthy bring you The Round So Far for round 20

Buckley will also miss at least the games against the Bulldogs and North Melbourne due to a calf strain. 

The key defender reported the issue on Friday night and should be replaced by Leek Aleer after he was managed against the Swans.