Sydney locks in one of its promising young midfielders

Angus Sheldrick in action during Sydney's clash against Hawthorn in Opening Round, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY midfielder Angus Sheldrick has turned his back on rival interest to re-sign with the Swans for two more seasons.

The 2021 pick No.18 will now remain at Sydney until at least the end of 2027.

Sheldrick played only nine games across his first three seasons at the Swans, struggling for opportunities under John Longmire during their run to Grand Finals in 2022 and 2024.

But after landing a spot in Dean Cox's Opening Round team, the West Australian has played 16 of 19 games in 2025, including the past 12.

After starting as the sub in five of his first six appearances of the year, Sheldrick has averaged 18.6 disposals, 9.8 contested possessions and 5.5 tackles in his past 10 games.

The 21-year-old ignited his season when he amassed 26 disposals, 13 contested possessions and nine inside 50s against Melbourne in round 11.

West Coast is in the market for young midfielders and had tried to lure him back to Western Australia, while Richmond and other clubs had also expressed interest.

Angus Sheldrick during Sydney's match against GWS in R20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Former first-round picks Neil Erasmus and Will Phillips have also attracted interest this year after struggling for regular senior opportunities at Fremantle and North Melbourne respectively.

Sydney still has a handful of list management decisions to make in the coming months with veterans Dane Rampe, Jake Lloyd, Robbie Fox and Joel Hamling all uncontracted beyond October.

But after re-signing the Warner brothers – Chad and Corey – earlier this year, Sheldrick is the latest West Australian to resist the temptation of returning home to remain loyal to the Swans.