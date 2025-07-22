Daniel Rioli is helped off the ground by medical staff during the match between Adelaide and Gold Coast at Adelaide Oval in round 19, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

GOLD Coast will be without Daniel Rioli for the run towards finals after the star playmaker suffered a small fracture in his leg.

Rioli will undergo surgery to his left fibula ahead of Saturday's QClash against second-placed Brisbane.

The three-time premiership Tiger, who joined the Suns ahead of this season, could miss up to six weeks.

Rioli, who injured the medial collateral ligament in his left knee during pre-season, hurt his leg in the second quarter of the Suns' 61-point loss to Adelaide.

Gold Coast, still chasing a maiden finals appearance, has slid to eighth on the ladder after being held goalless in the opening half by the Crows.

"Scans on Monday shows that Daniel has sustained a small fracture to his fibula," Suns physiotherapist Lindsay Bull said in a club statement.

"After discussing the results with Daniel, a decision was made that he will undergo an operation which will make him unavailable for selection for several weeks."

Rioli joins midfielder Touk Miller (hamstring) on the sidelines.

Miller, whose return-to-play timeline has been adjusted to "short-term", is expected to remain out of action for two weeks.

Gold Coast could at least welcome back Sam Collins (calf) and Lachie Weller (cork) against the reigning premiers.