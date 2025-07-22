Marcus Bontempelli has finally recommitted to the Bulldogs, signing until the end of 2029

Marcus Bontempelli celebrates a goal during the Western Bulldogs' win over St Kilda in round six, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs superstar Marcus Bontempelli has finally ended any speculation about his future, signing a four-year deal with the club.

Bontempelli, 29, was set to come out of contract at season's end, but his commitment until the end of 2029 was confirmed on Tuesday.

The confirmation came a day after Bontempelli was named the second greatest Bulldog behind only EJ 'Ted' Whitten.

Bontempelli was always expected to stay at the Bulldogs, but uncertainty dragged on as the six-time All-Australian remained unsigned.

"I’ve had a few different things happening – getting married in the off-season, opening a small coffee shop out in Kew – but ultimately it is no different to how I’ve dealt with other things in the past," Bontempelli said.

"It's an important decision to spend the right amount of time on.

"This club means so much to me, it's hard to put it into a few words to be honest. It is where I have grown as a man and spent all of my adult years coming here at 18.

"When I think about the person I want to become it has been influenced by the people I have spent a lot of time with at the Western Bulldogs.

"I owe so much from a footballing experience perspective but I think I really owe a lot of my maturing as a person and as a man to the football club.

"For me, it's such a special place, the fans, the people that have supported me along the way. I've never not felt supported by our people here at the club.

"I feel incredibly lucky to have had that for so long."

The superstar midfielder has played 253 games for the club, which drafted him with pick No.4 in 2013.

The Bulldogs are 10-8 and ninth on the ladder ahead of facing Essendon on Friday night.