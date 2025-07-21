AFL.com.au's team of journalists have predicted their ladders for the end of the season

Collingwood players look dejected after a loss to Fremantle in round 19, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

ADELAIDE will beat Collingwood to top spot at the end of the home and away season, while Fremantle will make the eight but miss out on a home final, according to our reporters.

AFL.com.au's team of journalists have used our ladder predictor to tip the final make-up of the top eight, and they're again predicting Hawthorn will slide out of the finals spots during a tough run home.

After back-to-back losses, Collingwood's lead at the top of the ladder has been cut to just two points with five rounds remaining and our eight reporters are tipping the Crows to take advantage of an easier run home to finish on top.

Our team is tipping them to face Geelong in the first week of the finals and the Magpies to still get a home qualifying final, against Brisbane at the MCG.

In the bottom half of the eight, our team is tipping Gold Coast and Greater Western Sydney to host home elimination finals against the Western Bulldogs and Fremantle respectively and the Hawks to finish ninth.

The Hawks are expected to beat Carlton this Thursday night but face a tough last four weeks against Adelaide and Brisbane away as well as Collingwood and Melbourne at the MCG.

AFL.com.au's predicted ladder

1. Adelaide

2. Collingwood

3. Brisbane

4. Geelong

5. Gold Coast

6. Greater Western Sydney

7. Fremantle

8. Western Bulldogs

9. Hawthorn

10. Sydney

11. Carlton

12. Port Adelaide

13. Melbourne

14. St Kilda

15. Essendon

16. Richmond

17. North Melbourne

18. West Coast