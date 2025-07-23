CARLTON has recalled Blake Acres for Thursday night's clash with Hawthorn, while key forward Harry McKay is also back for just his eighth appearance for the season.
There's a blow for Hawthorn, however, with Mabior Chol unable to overcome a groin issue, although the return of star midfielder Will Day from a serious foot injury is a huge boost for Sam Mitchell's side.
Day comes in for Finn Maginness, who is set to miss the rest of the season after suffering serious internal injuries in Launceston last week.
Acres was dropped two weeks ago but has been recalled along with McKay, who has not played since round 11 due to a knee issue.
Francis Evans (concussion) and Flynn Young (foot) are both out for the Blues.
The match will be the farewell game for inspirational Blue Sam Docherty, who this week announced his retirement from the AFL.
THURSDAY, JULY 24
Hawthorn v Carlton at the MCG, 7.30pm AEST
HAWTHORN
In: W.Day
Out: F.Maginness (kidney)
R19 sub: Bailey Macdonald
CARLTON
In: B.Acres, H.McKay
Out: F.Evans (concussion), F.Young (foot)
R19 sub: Corey Durdin