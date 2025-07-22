Sam Docherty celebrates a goal during Carlton's clash against Melbourne in round 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON champion Sam Docherty will be given one final swansong, with the club's former captain announcing that Thursday night's clash against Hawthorn will be his final game before retirement.

Docherty persevered through significant challenges across a 184-game career that included a John Nicholls Medal and an All-Australian blazer in 2016, as well as three seasons serving as the Blues' co-captain alongside Patrick Cripps.

He suffered back-to-back ACL injuries that ruled him out for the entirety of both the 2018 and 2019 seasons, as well as a third that ruined his 2024 campaign, while he also overcame two bouts of testicular cancer in 2020 and 2021.

Set to turn 32 later this year, Docherty had spent a stint in the VFL earlier this season before returning to Carlton's best side where he has played in 14 of the side's 18 AFL matches.

A former first-round pick for Brisbane, Docherty played 13 games for the Lions before being traded at the end of the 2013 season. He will ultimately feature 171 times for the Blues, becoming renowned as one of the most inspirational figures in the game.

"When I was a kid my entire family used to climb into a van and drive from Phillip Island to the MCG for round one every year. For me to get the chance to go on and play in those games, and also captain the club that I grew up supporting – I can honestly say it's a dream come true," Docherty said on Tuesday.

"To have built the most incredible friendships over the last 14 years which I will take with me for the rest of my life, I am so incredibly thankful and I appreciate everyone who has supported me through it all.

"Perspective is such a valuable thing, and that is what I am most grateful for in my career. When my career started I thought a footballer had to define themselves by the accolades they achieved: while I am certainly grateful for those that have come my way, I will leave this game with so much more.

"The experiences I have had not just in my football career, but in life, have moved the goal posts for me – while there has been no shortage of challenges, because of what I have been through I have been allowed to meet so many amazing people and have had the opportunity to have an impact far greater than kicking or handballing a football ever could.

"My wife Nat has been my rock through everything: I knew when I faced every challenge, we would be doing it together. I cannot thank her enough for her support and I can't wait to begin the next chapter of our lives together with Ruby and Myles."