GREATER Western Sydney has awoken from a sluggish start to blow away Sydney on the way to a 44-point triumph at Engie Stadium that all but ends its arch-rivals’ faint finals hopes.

The Giants’ top-four dream was fading as they were again slow out of the blocks on home turf and the Swans looked like the side chasing a double chance, before the hosts unleashed an incredible 11-goal blitz to clinch a 15.12 (102) to 8.10 (58) victory on Friday night.

The Swans were well down the path to claiming a sixth consecutive win in Sydney derbies as they made all the running to lead by as much as 35 points late in the second term, before they came to a standstill as the Giants piled on an avalanche of goals among 20 scoring shots to three in the second half.

The Giants were unstoppable as they dominated at the stoppages and could hardly miss with Harry Himmelberg and Lachie Ash both slotting a goal from outside 50m and Jake Stringer snapping another to break the game open within three stunning minutes.

Gun midfielder Finn Callaghan shook off the close attention of James Jordon to help turn the match with eight disposals, four inside 50s, 349m gained and the first goal after the main break in a breathtaking third term.

Callaghan finished with 21 disposals and was awarded the Brett Kirk Medal for best afield as his reputation to stand up at critical moments continues to grow.

With the Giants on top the Swans had now answer to their range of attacking weapons as emerging forward Aaron Cadman booted three goals and Jesse Hogan kicked two on his return to the side, while Stringer appears set for a huge finals series while also finishing with three majors.

But the Giants’ win could have come at a cost with Josh Kelly subbed out with calf awareness in the final term as midfielder’s injury concerns continue.

The Swans are now all but out of the race for a top-eight finish after coming to a standstill after the main break and having no answers as the Giants began to move the ball at breakneck speed.

Isaac Heeney was one of several Swans to make a fast start and booted his side’s first goal of the game, but then fell well short of the incredible heights he hit last week despite gathering 22 disposals.

Errol Gulden was a shining light for the Swans even as their finals hopes faded away with the tireless midfielder finishing with a game-high 32 disposals, while Brodie Grundy continued his rich vein of form with 24 disposals, five clearances and an early goal.

With Swans key forward Hayden McLean subbed out after copping a high blow in a marking contest in the first minute of the game, Will Hayward was left to take command in attack.

The versatile forward became the Swans’ primary target and booted three goals from marks inside 50 as his side laid down an early marker, but could have little influence as the ball lived at the other end for much of the second half.

Greene sees red mist in attempt to spark Giants

Toby Greene tried to take matters into his own hands as the Giants quickly had their backs to the wall while the Swans made a powerful start. The Giants skipper sparked an early spotfire as he tussled with his old nemesis Dane Rampe, then went overboard with a high blow on Isaac Heeney that handed the Swans a shot on goal. Greene was fired up after a fend-off from Heeney before Sam Taylor wrapped up the Swans midfielder and had him holding the ball. But Greene dived in with a forearm to the back of Heeney’s head that forced the free kick to be reversed and could come in for further attention. The three-time All-Australian crossed the line again when speaking to Fox Footy at the main break, saying opposition firestarter Tom Papley “is looking overweight, let’s see how he goes [in the] second half” before the Giants backed up his words in a stunning turnaround.

Sydney forward’s night ends early after heavy blow

Hayden McLean has helped hold the Swans’ forward line together amid an injury crisis this season but lasted less than a minute as his side aimed to keep their finals hopes alive against the Giants. James Jordon earned a free kick from the opening bounce of the game and quickly pumped the ball deep into attack where McLean tracked back with the flight. The returning Sam Taylor and Swans forward Jack Buller had eyes only for the ball as McLean turned to face the pack and the Giants defender reached up to punch the ball away. But Taylor’s extended arm also connected with McLean high and the 26-year-old appeared to be out cold even before he landed on the turf. After an extended break in play while McLean was assessed, the 197cm Swan was conscious and sitting upright as he was stretched from the field before being ruled out under concussion protocols.

Silence is golden as Giants snap horror streak

The Giants have been determined to add fuel to the Sydney derby fire through their words and actions in recent years, while the Swans have let their football do all the talking with five consecutive wins in the crosstown clashes. A Giants banner earlier this year that read, “We lost a GF, that wasn’t nice, you got smashed, not once but twice” especially riled up the Swans before they won by 26 points at the SCG, forcing the hosts at Engie Stadium into a change of tact under the Friday night spotlight. A banner without any wording hardly inspired the Giants as they made a sluggish start but a second-half surge proved to be the ideal way to have the final say and snap their horror streak against the Swans.

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 1.2 3.4 12.7 15.12 (102)

SYDNEY 3.5 7.8 8.8 8.10 (58)

GOALS

Greater Western Sydney: Stringer 3, Cadman 3, Bedford 2, Hogan 2, Green, Callaghan, Greene, Himmelberg, Ash

Sydney: Hayward 3, Heeney, Grundy, Mills, Papley, McInerney

BEST

Greater Western Sydney: Callaghan, Whitfield, Coniglio, Taylor, Angwin, Cadman, Himmelberg

Sydney: Gulden, Grundy, Mills, Lloyd, Hayward

INJURIES

Greater Western Sydney: Kelly (calf)

Sydney: McLean (concussion), Hamling (hamstring)

SUBSTITUTES

Greater Western Sydney: Toby McMullin (replaced Josh Kelly in the fourth quarter)

Sydney: Aaron Francis (replaced Hayden McLean in the first quarter)

Crowd: TBC at Engie Stadium