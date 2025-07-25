St Kilda renews its calls to dial back benefits to clubs with father-son and academy talent lined up in the first round of the draft

Ross Lyon looks on during the R16 match between St Kilda and Fremantle at Optus Stadium on June 29, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA coach Ross Lyon has continued his club's push for an overhaul of the drafting system, calling for a "pure" first round free of father-son and academy selections.

The Saints, led by president Andrew Bassat, have repeatedly voiced their disapproval of the price clubs pay for talent that they have first rights to under current rules.

On Friday, Lyon turned a spotlight on Greg Swann's advice to rebuilding clubs, who the new AFL football boss urged to make tough calls and invest in long-term strategies.

Swann - who was involved in rebuilds at Collingwood, Carlton and Brisbane - suggested the likes of West Coast should follow other clubs' draft blueprints in their bid to climb out of the doldrums.

But Lyon insisted it isn't that simple when the current drafting system is compromised by father-son and academy talent being selected at the top end.

"We're fighting for equity," Lyon said.

"There's some inequity in the draft and people push back, but the simple solution (is) maybe make the first round untouchable.

"Have that pure, the first round. Take out father-sons, take out northern academies, take out NGA.

"The first 18 picks, just make it pure so the talent gets spread.

"Then that will really test whether the aim is to make sure we just want people playing."

Lyon's comments won't go unnoticed at AFL House, where former Brisbane chief executive Swann started in his new role this week.

On Monday, Swann joked he had received "43 pages of stuff" that invested parties want him to fix in the competition.

He insisted he would not make "radical" changes to the game, but wants to reduce the overall length of matches and get rid of the umpire's bounce.

Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin said there is "lots" for Swann to address, including competition equalisation and the substitute rule.

"Let's just deal with the sub. That's an easy one, I reckon," Goodwin said on Friday when asked what could be fixed immediately.

"Let's just get rid of it and get five on the bench.

"I think every coach would be happy, and I think the players would be happy as well."

Goodwin's comments echoed sentiments expressed about the substitute rule by rival coaches Chris Scott (Geelong), Brad Scott (Essendon) and Sam Mitchell (Hawthorn) this week.