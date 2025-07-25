Jordan De Goey and Bobby Hill will both return via the VFL as they eye key roles in Collingwood's premiership push this season

Jordan De Goey and Bobby Hill celebrate a goal during Collingwood's qualifying final against Melbourne on September 7, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD coach Craig McRae has tipped a "cast of thousands" at Frankston as star pair Jordan De Goey and Bobby Hill return to action in modest surrounds.

Accustomed to playing at the MCG, the gun duo will line up with premiership teammate Billy Frampton in the Magpies' VFL side against the Dolphins at Kinetic Stadium on Saturday night.

De Goey has exited concussion protocols after previously battling Achilles inflammation, which had sidelined him since the start of May.

The explosive midfielder has played just five games this season, but is set to take a significant step towards featuring in the ladder leaders' premiership push.

"We're excited for what that looks like," McRae said on Friday.

"He'll get some game time. He's been out for I don't even know how many weeks but we're excited to have Jordy back, fit and available.

"There's always an element of risk with all things but, based on the last three or four weeks of training, he looks really fit and strong."

Hill's return is another positive sign for Collingwood after the Norm Smith medallist sat out the last four weeks due to personal reasons and illness.

"There's still work to be done," McRae said.

"You can't say that, with what he's been going through, it's just going to be flick a switch and things change.

"But the reality is, it's good to see him back training. He's been back at work for the last week and a half and training hard."

Dan Houston (abdominal strain) and Tim Membrey (managed) will return at senior level as Collingwood seeks to arrest a two-match losing skid against Richmond at the MCG on Sunday.

Dan Houston in action during Collingwood's clash against Gold Coast in round 18, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Meanwhile, McRae will be "heavily involved" in discussions around potential off-season recruits, with Collingwood strongly linked to a play for Carlton's Jack Silvagni.

"Unrestricted free agents are something that we want to continue to explore," McRae said.

"Whether it's Jack or someone else, we'll step into that because we don't want to stand still.

"We want to be better than what we are now next year and we'll look to avenues to bring players in."

Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell ruffled feathers when he met with West Coast captain Oscar Allen earlier this year, but McRae would have no qualms sitting down with Silvagni.

The link between Silvagni - from a famous Carlton family - and the Blues' arch-rival Collingwood has caused outrage in sections of the clubs' supporter bases.

"I would meet with Jack, yeah, if that was something that was important to us," McRae said.