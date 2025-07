Dayne Zorko has been fined for his use of insulting and profane language

Dayne Zorko in action during the match between Brisbane and Port Adelaide at the Gabba in round 17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL has sanctioned Brisbane player Dayne Zorko $3,000 for his use of insulting and profane language directed towards the officials bench as he exited the field of play during the last quarter of the round 19 match between the Brisbane Lions and the Western Bulldogs.

The AFL reminds all players that the AFL has no tolerance for abusive or insulting conduct towards AFL umpires and other match officials.