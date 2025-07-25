L-R: Dan Houston, Liam Henry, Charlie Spargo. Pictures: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD has added star power for its clash with Richmond, bringing back Dan Houston and Tom Mitchell and dropping Mason Cox among three changes.

Meanwhile, Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin has dropped three players after his side's loss to Carlton last weekend and recalled forward Charlie Spargo for his first game since round 11, while opponent St Kilda will be without winger Liam Henry after he was also omitted.

But the big movement is at the Magpies, who have also added forward Tim Membrey alongside veteran midfielder Mitchell and star half-back Houston. Beau McCreery is out injured while Oleg Markov and Cox make way.

Richmond welcomes back Noah Balta for the rest of the season after his court-imposed curfew ended this week, as well as forward Steely Green. Lively goalsneak Seth Campbell (injured) and tall Jacob Koschitzke (omitted) are out.

The Demons will be without Steven May (concussion, suspension) and Goodwin has axed young forwards Koltyn Tholstrup and Matt Jefferson, and winger Harry Sharp. Premiership trio Tom Sparrow, Harrison Petty and Spargo come in, as does defender Blake Howes.

And the Saints have added veteran Zak Jones and youngsters Arie Schoenmaker and Lance Collard, with Henry, ruck Max Heath and sore midfielder Darcy Wilson going out.

SUNDAY, JULY 27

Richmond v Collingwood at the MCG, 2.10pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: N.Balta, S.Green

Out: S.Campbell (concussion), J.Koschitzke (omitted)

R19 sub: James Trezise

COLLINGWOOD

In: T.Membrey, T.Mitchell, D.Houston

Out: B.McCreery (hamstring), O.Markov (omitted), M.Cox (omitted)

R19 sub: Will Hoskin-Elliott

St Kilda v Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 3.15pm AEST

ST KILDA

In: Z.Jones, L.Collard, A.Schoenmaker

Out: D.Wilson (concussion), M.Heath (omitted), L.Henry (omitted)

R19 sub: Hunter Clark

MELBOURNE

In: T.Sparrow, C.Spargo, B.Howes, H.Petty

Out: S.May (concussion), H.Sharp (omitted), K.Tholstrup (omitted), M.Jefferson (omitted)

R19 sub: Xavier Lindsay