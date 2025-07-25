The AFL advises the Match Review for Thursday's Round 20 match has been completed.
One charge was laid and there were no incidents requiring a detailed explanation.
Australia's best network.
The match review findings from Thursday night's clash between Hawthorn and Carlton are in
The AFL advises the Match Review for Thursday's Round 20 match has been completed.
One charge was laid and there were no incidents requiring a detailed explanation.
St Kilda renews its calls to dial back benefits to clubs with father-son and academy talent lined up in the first round of the draft