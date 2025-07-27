Collingwood breaks a run of two losses in cold and wet conditions at the MCG

Nick Daicos and Tom Brown during the round 20 match between Richmond and Collingwood at the MCG, July 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WITH the rugby union lines still visible on the MCG from the Wallabies and the British and Irish Lions test, Nick Daicos almost played a different sport to everyone else on Sunday, leading Collingwood a game clear on top of the ladder.

The two-time All-Australian mastered the wet conditions and mastered Richmond to not only end a two-game losing run, but also end the Tigers’ two-game winning streak by 36 points.

Daicos kicked a goal in each of the first three quarters before finishing with 42 disposals, 14 score involvements, eight inside 50s and 884 metres gained.

After collecting a career-high 43 disposals last Sunday against Fremantle to move clear in the AFL Coaches Association Champion Player of the Year Award, more votes are coming for the 22-year-old.

Daicos polled three Brownlow votes in 17 of his first 65 home and away games, finishing with 38 votes last September – the second-most votes ever behind 2024 winner Patrick Cripps – but is destined for three more on Sunday, continuing a season that has escalated since King’s Birthday.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 02:42 42 disposals, three goals: Daicos in Brownlow mood Nick Daicos once again delivers a masterclass performance consisting of 42 disposals and three goals to put himself in firm contention for his first Brownlow Medal

08:12 Highlights: Richmond v Collingwood The Tigers and Magpies clash in round 20 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

00:56 Daicos kicks Goal of the Year Contender on his left Nick Daicos takes it to another level with this marvellous goal on his opposite foot

00:51 Tiger's wild boundary effort turns Goal of the Year contender Steely Green kicks an outrageous major when pressed up against the boundary line early in the third term

00:51 Young Tiger delivers after big fly, controversial free kick Steely Green slots a major after receiving a debatable free kick on his launching attempt

00:52 'That is class': Daicos in a league of his own with sizzling goal Nick Daicos adds to his flying start to the match with a brilliant long-range major in tough conditions

01:24 No Magpie is safe: Rioli at it again with TWO brilliant tackles Maurice Rioli jnr continues to showcase his relentless pressure with a couple of brilliant run-down tackles to set up two majors

00:41 'He might have invented a new kick': Magpie sheepish after amazing goal Brody Mihocek drills an exceptional goal from the boundary with a unique but effective kicking style

Richmond lost Tim Taranto in the warm-up after the Jack Dyer Medallist failed a last-minute fitness test due to calf tightness, but the Tigers didn’t lose too many admirers for most of Sunday’s game against the ladder leaders.

Collingwood led at every change and won comfortably in the end, but it was the third quarter where the Magpies kicked five unanswered goals in 20 minutes to finally end the Tigers’ gallant challenge in front of nearly 60,000 people on a dark, cold winter afternoon.

Learn More 08:12

Collingwood veteran Tom Mitchell found plenty of the ball as he hunts a permanent spot in Craig McRae’s best 23, finishing with 29 disposals and six tackles, while Josh Daicos finished 30 disposals and 697 metres gained to maintain his form.

After wins over Essendon and West Coast, Richmond carried that momentum early. First-year forward Tom Sims kicked a goal on quarter-time to reduce the margin to eight points at the first break.

Learn More 00:51

Then first-round pick Taj Hotton plucked a massive contested mark in the goalsquare minutes into the second quarter to reduce the margin to a single point.

The Tigers made the most of their chances inside 50 in the first half, but they couldn't stop Nick Daicos.

Just when Collingwood needed a moment, the reigning Copeland Trophy winner slotted a brilliant goal on the run in the second quarter, skidding a long-range shot in from just beyond the 50m arc, after dancing around a diving Tom Brown.

Learn More 00:52

Nick Vlaustin chopped off everything in the first half, amassing 12 intercepts from 16 disposals to patrol Richmond’s defence. Steely Green kicked the first goal of the second half – his second – from 40m out directly on the boundary line to keep the Tigers alive.

When Noah Balta made it two goals in the first four minutes of the third quarter, Richmond had a sniff. Collingwood didn't touch the ball in that time.

Learn More 00:51

That was a close as they would get.

Tim Membrey steadied the ship with a goal from 45m out, before Nick Daicos put his mark on the game again. In the space of ten minutes, the Brownlow Medal contender cut Richmond apart between the arcs, finding Will Hoskin-Elliott for an important goal to give the Magpies breathing space. Then, Daicos drilled his third goal on his left foot from a tight angle.

Learn More 00:56

Collingwood is now two games inside the top four with only August left before another finals series under McRae.

Late, late change

Collingwood veteran Scott Pendlebury was ruled out earlier in the day after not getting up due to soreness, with Oleg Markov held over from the VFL stepping in. But Richmond then made a later change after the teams were lodged. Tim Taranto didn’t train on Thursday due to calf soreness and didn’t prove his fitness, despite completing most of the warm-up on the MCG. Jasper Alger replaced him in the 23.

Another week, another magic moment

It wasn’t quite as dramatic as the chase at Optus Stadium last weekend, but Maurice Rioli backed it up with two brilliant tackles in the first half, the first to nail Josh Daicos cold holding the ball inside Richmond’s forward 50. The second was even better, catching Steele Sidebottom holding the ball after giving the Collingwood veteran a 10m head start.

Learn More 01:24

RICHMOND 2.1 4.4 7.5 8.9 (57)

COLLINGWOOD 3.3 7.6 12.10 13.15 (93)

GOALS

Richmond: Hotton 2, Green 2, Trezise, Sims, Balta, Faull

Collingwood: N. Daicos 3, Mihocek 2, Membrey 2, Hoskin-Elliott 2, Schultz, McStay, Elliott, Houston

INJURIES

Richmond: Nil

Collingwood: Sullivan (knee)

SUBSTITUTES

Richmond: Jasper Alger replaced Luke Trainor (tactical) in the fourth quarter

Collingwood: Oleg Markov replaced Lachie Sullivan (knee) in the second quarter

LATE CHANGE:

Richmond: Tim Taranto (calf) replaced by Jasper Alger

Collingwood: Scott Pendlebury (injured) replaced by Oleg Markov

Crowd: 59, 454 at the MCG