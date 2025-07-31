Calvin brings you everything you need to get Fantasy ready for round 21

Hayden Young celebrates a goal during round 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

FANTASY finals are here, and there are some big decisions to be made for the round ahead.

The two biggest questions this week have centred around spending up and replacing damaged goods.

Let's start with Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (DEF, $1,184,000). If you've been watching him from afar, suffering in silence as he racks up 140s like he's playing on beginner mode, it's time to bite the bullet. This game is hard enough and you deserve better — so pay up and enjoy his run home.

For others holding damaged goods, the advice is simple: trade if you can.

Dayne Zorko (DEF, $976,000) is carrying a foot injury and only managed 55 last week. Connor Rozee (DEF/MID, $989,000) battled bravely with a broken hand, but how much longer can he hold up? If you have the option this week… move them on to uninjured premiums like Matt Rowell, Noah Anderson or Josh Dunkley.

Then there's Jack Steele (MID, $1,034,000), who is reportedly battling a shoulder issue. He scored 46 last week and laid only five tackles – a far cry from his previous efforts of 14, 13, and 15. The upside? Steele has an amazing run coming up… so maybe, just maybe, he gets one more chance.

Trap or treat?

Here are some of the traps to avoid and some treats worth considering for the round ahead.

Lachie Whitfield (DEF, $936,000) – TREAT

Whitfield is the biggest bargain of the competition and finds himself coming off scores of 109, 109 and 120. His draw opens up nicely for the remainder of the season and he is now a 'must-have' moving forward.

Matthew Kennedy (MID/FWD, $895,000) – TREAT

The 30 Kennedy scored in round 18 has now dropped his price by nearly $200,000 from what it was. Since that dreaded day, he has scored back-to-back 100-plus scores and is now a player we all need in our forward lines.

Matt Kennedy in action during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Essendon in round 20, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Hayden Young (MID, $750,000) – TRAP

Young was sensational last week before being 'rested' at three-quarter time on a score of 98. He has now worn a vest in the last two games, something that could happen again as Fremantle builds towards the finals.

Alex Davies (MID, $657,000) – TRAP

Firstly, Touk Miller is listed as a 'test' and could be back this week. This means that Davies' time in the middle might not be what it was last week when he scored 111 from his 25 CBAs. Nice price... but comes with risk.

Alex Davies handpasses the ball during the match between Gold Coast and Brisbane at People First Stadium in round 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Zac Banch (FWD, $230,000) – TREAT

Need a downgrade option? Then Banch is the pick of the rookies after scoring 42 last week. His price hasn't moved as a result of the 11 he scored in round 19 and at this time of the year, cash is the key.

Most traded in

Lachie Whitfield (DEF, $936,000)

Jeremy Cameron (FWD, $816,000)

Zac Banch (FWD, $230,000)

Alex Davies (MID, $657,000)

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (DEF, $1,184,000)

As Jeremy Cameron (FWD, $816,000) hunts the 100 goals, he is certainly a player we can be targeting for the run home. Not only does he play four teams out of the finals race, he meets the Power this week, a team he scored 109 against in round 10 with seven goals.

We all need Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (DEF, $1,184,000) in our teams and it doesn't matter what you need to do to make it happen. He is coming off 147 and 151, and he meets the Kangaroos, Tigers and Essendon over the coming weeks. It doesn’t get any better than that.

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera celebrates his match-winning goal against Melbourne in round 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Most traded out

Caleb Daniel (MID/FWD, $809,000)

Sam Docherty (DEF, $846,000)

Tom McCarthy (DEF/MID, $648,000)

Angus Clarke (DEF, $484,000)

Miles Bergman (DEF/MID, $792,000)

Caleb Daniel (MID/FWD, $809,000) finds himself coming off scores of 60 and 76. Even though the forward line is like shopping at Temu, coaches are moving Daniel onto better options like Cameron and Kennedy.

Even though you can push Tom McCarthy (DEF/MID, $648,000) out for one more game against Melbourne, his on-field position is one that needs to be fixed. He has been great across his six games, averaging 83, but it's now time to upgrade.

Tom McCarthy during the round 16 match between Collingwood and West Coast at Marvel Stadium, June 28, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Draft: One-week wonders

A strategy in Draft is to find one-week streaming options. This means finding a player who has low ownership (most likely on the waiver wire) and is an option for a one-week play. You may require a player like this to fill any holes in your team while you wait for an injured player to return or for one of your players to gain dual-position status.

Here are some players with low ownership that might be worth a punt on for this week.

Jy Farrar (DEF) v Richmond – In what should be a one-sided affair, Farrar could be cashing in. He is found in two per cent of leagues and is coming off an impressive 71 from three goals. An option for those deeper drafts.

Tom Mitchell (MID) v Brisbane – Mitchell played as Collingwood's No.1 midfielder last week, attending a team-high 20 CBAs where he had 29 disposals and 111 points. He's a nice sneaky pick heading into finals.

Tom Mitchell in action during Collingwood's clash against Richmond in round 20, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Shannon Neale (FWD) v Port Adelaide – Neale is a 'loop' option to sit on your bench for the run home after scoring 109 last week. With all the attention on Cameron, Neale could be the one who benefits.

Draft: Captain smokies

In Draft, every player is unique so it's important to think outside the box when it comes to finding a captain. Here are some options to consider if you're a lucky owner.

Errol Gulden v Essendon @ the SCG, SAT 4.15pm AEST

Even though Gulden hasn't hit 100 in his last three games, expect him to reward his draft owners here. We've seen some big scores against Essendon in recent weeks and in his last three against them he has scored 94, 117 and 142.

Jack Sinclair v North Melbourne @ Marvel Stadium, SUN 1.40pm AEST

Sinclair had a career-high 156 against the Kangaroos last year and games like this are right in his hitting zone. Coming off 125, we've seen a spike in Sinclair's numbers off the back of Nasiah's move to the midfield.

Jack Sinclair kicks the ball during St Kilda's clash against Geelong in round 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Max Holmes v Port Adelaide @ GMHBA Stadium, SUN 3.15pm AEST

Last week against the Power, Adelaide midfielders had it their own way with Jake Soligo (121), James Peatling (116) and Jordan Dawson (106) all scoring well. Holmes is coming off 118 and 121 and should have a day out on Sunday afternoon.

Live Teams Show

Calvin's best captains

