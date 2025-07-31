Follow all the action from the Western Bulldogs' clash against Greater Western Sydney

THE WESTERN Bulldogs will be desperate to prove a point when they host Greater Western Sydney in a Thursday night blockbuster.

The Bulldogs (11-8) are chasing a finals spot in 2025, but their inability to beat the best sides has continued to be an issue.

Luke Beveridge's side is 1-8 against the current top eight and can silence some critics at Marvel Stadium.

After losses to Adelaide and Brisbane, the Dogs belted injury-hit Essendon last week.

The Giants are riding a six-match winning streak and look like a side capable of causing some damage in September.

While the Bulldogs are unchanged, the Giants have been forced into three changes with Jack Buckley and Josh Kelly injured and captain Toby Greene suspended, with Leek Aleer, Harvey Thomas and Harry Rowston coming back into the side.