COLLINGWOOD has three huge inclusions to face Brisbane on Saturday night, but Tom Mitchell is the casualty, omitted for the MCG blockbuster.

Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell has taken a huge punt for the Hawks' match with Adelaide, recalling Mabior Chol to make it four key forwards to face the Crows.

Carlton will be without two-time Coleman Medal winner Charlie Curnow for the remainder of the season as he undergoes knee surgery.

In arguably the best game of round 21 though, the Magpies have left Mitchell out from the team that beat Richmond, recalling Scott Pendlebury, Jordan De Goey and Bobby Hill.

The Lions have rested ruck Oscar McInerney, calling in youngster Henry Smith for his first game of 2025.

Adelaide has rested veteran Rory Laird to face the Hawks for their Friday night stoush.

Sydney has named full-back Tom McCartin among five changes to host Essendon, with Jesse Dattoli given a debut.

The Bombers have made four changes with Ben Hobbs and Xavier Duursma among the inclusions.

Touk Miller is back for Gold Coast after two weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring problem, to face a Richmond team missing Nathan Broad through illness.

In Sunday’s matches, Jy Simpkin will be missing for North Melbourne through injury, although the Kangaroos have named Nick Larkey and George Wardlaw to play St Kilda.

Carlton will not only be without its spearhead Curnow to play Fremantle, but also midfielder Adam Cerra, who is out with injury.

Port Adelaide is without Miles Bergman and Jack Lukosius for its match against Geelong, but has recalled ruck Ivan Soldo.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 1

Adelaide v Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST

ADELAIDE

In: B.Smith, I.Cumming, H.Bond

Out: R.Laird (managed), M.Michalanney (hamstring), L.Pedlar (omitted)

R20 sub: Chayce Jones

HAWTHORN

In: M.Chol

Out: B.Macdonald (omitted)

R20 sub: Bailey Macdonald

SATURDAY, AUGUST 2

Melbourne v West Coast at Marvel Stadium, 1.20pm AEST

MELBOURNE

In: H.Sharp, J.Culley

Out: X.Lindsay (managed), C.Spargo (omitted)

R20 sub: Charlie Spargo

WEST COAST

In: H.Edwards, C.Chesser, T.Gross, H.Davis

Out: S.Brock (omitted), J.Hutchinson (omitted), M.Flynn (omitted), H.Reid (ankle)

R20 sub: Tyrell Dewar

Gold Coast v Richmond at People First Stadium, 4.10pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: T.Miller

Out: L.Lombard (omitted)

R20 sub: Leo Lombard

RICHMOND

In: H.Armstrong, S.Campbell

Out: N.Broad (illness), J.Alger (concussion)

R20 sub: Jasper Alger

Sydney v Essendon at the SCG, 4.15pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: T.McCartin, J.Dattoli, O.Florent, C.Cleary, P.Ladhams

Out: J.Hamling (hamstring), M.Roberts (omitted), H.McLean (concussion), A.Francis (omitted), W.Hayward (Injured)

R20 sub: Aaron Francis

ESSENDON

In: J.Nguyen, X.Duursma, B.Hobbs, A.May

Out: J.Ridley (hamstring), S.El-Hawli (omitted), N.Caddy (groin), Z.Johnson (omitted)

R20 sub: Oskar Smartt

Collingwood v Brisbane at the MCG, 7.35pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: S.Pendlebury, J.De Goey, B.Hill

Out: E.Allan (omitted), T.Mitchell (omitted), L.Sullivan (knee)

R20 sub: Oleg Markov

BRISBANE

In: H.Smith, B.Reville

Out: C.McKenna (hamstring), O.McInerney (managed)

R20 sub: Sam Marshall

SUNDAY, AUGUST 3

St Kilda v North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 1.40pm AEST

ST KILDA

In: T.Travaglia, H.Garcia, M.Heath

Out: Nil

R20 sub: Hugh Boxshall

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: N.Larkey, G.Wardlaw, G.Payne, W.Phillips, C.Harvey

Out: J.Simpkin (knee), F.Maley (omitted)

R20 sub: Robert Hansen jnr

Geelong v Port Adelaide at GMHBA Stadium, 3.15pm AEST

GEELONG

In: J.Clark, J.Bews, M.Knevitt

Out: Nil

R20 sub: Lawson Humphries

PORT ADELAIDE

In: I.Soldo, R.Atkins, D.Williams, J.Whitlock, M.Liddy, W.Lorenz

Out: M.Bergman (shoulder), J.Lukosius (calf), L.Evans (illness)

R20 sub: Hugh Jackson

Fremantle v Carlton at Optus Stadium, 3.10pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: W.Brodie, B.Walker, J.Draper

Out: Nil

R20 sub: Neil Erasmus

CARLTON

In: F.Young, L.Young, F.Evans, J.Binns, J.Boyd, H.O'Keeffe

Out: S.Docherty (retired), C.Curnow (knee), A.Cerra (knee)

R20 sub: Cooper Lord