COLLINGWOOD has three huge inclusions to face Brisbane on Saturday night, but Tom Mitchell is the casualty, omitted for the MCG blockbuster.
Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell has taken a huge punt for the Hawks' match with Adelaide, recalling Mabior Chol to make it four key forwards to face the Crows.
Carlton will be without two-time Coleman Medal winner Charlie Curnow for the remainder of the season as he undergoes knee surgery.
In arguably the best game of round 21 though, the Magpies have left Mitchell out from the team that beat Richmond, recalling Scott Pendlebury, Jordan De Goey and Bobby Hill.
The Lions have rested ruck Oscar McInerney, calling in youngster Henry Smith for his first game of 2025.
Adelaide has rested veteran Rory Laird to face the Hawks for their Friday night stoush.
Sydney has named full-back Tom McCartin among five changes to host Essendon, with Jesse Dattoli given a debut.
The Bombers have made four changes with Ben Hobbs and Xavier Duursma among the inclusions.
Touk Miller is back for Gold Coast after two weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring problem, to face a Richmond team missing Nathan Broad through illness.
In Sunday’s matches, Jy Simpkin will be missing for North Melbourne through injury, although the Kangaroos have named Nick Larkey and George Wardlaw to play St Kilda.
Carlton will not only be without its spearhead Curnow to play Fremantle, but also midfielder Adam Cerra, who is out with injury.
Port Adelaide is without Miles Bergman and Jack Lukosius for its match against Geelong, but has recalled ruck Ivan Soldo.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 1
Adelaide v Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST
ADELAIDE
In: B.Smith, I.Cumming, H.Bond
Out: R.Laird (managed), M.Michalanney (hamstring), L.Pedlar (omitted)
R20 sub: Chayce Jones
HAWTHORN
In: M.Chol
Out: B.Macdonald (omitted)
R20 sub: Bailey Macdonald
SATURDAY, AUGUST 2
Melbourne v West Coast at Marvel Stadium, 1.20pm AEST
MELBOURNE
In: H.Sharp, J.Culley
Out: X.Lindsay (managed), C.Spargo (omitted)
R20 sub: Charlie Spargo
WEST COAST
In: H.Edwards, C.Chesser, T.Gross, H.Davis
Out: S.Brock (omitted), J.Hutchinson (omitted), M.Flynn (omitted), H.Reid (ankle)
R20 sub: Tyrell Dewar
Gold Coast v Richmond at People First Stadium, 4.10pm AEST
GOLD COAST
In: T.Miller
Out: L.Lombard (omitted)
R20 sub: Leo Lombard
RICHMOND
In: H.Armstrong, S.Campbell
Out: N.Broad (illness), J.Alger (concussion)
R20 sub: Jasper Alger
Sydney v Essendon at the SCG, 4.15pm AEST
SYDNEY
In: T.McCartin, J.Dattoli, O.Florent, C.Cleary, P.Ladhams
Out: J.Hamling (hamstring), M.Roberts (omitted), H.McLean (concussion), A.Francis (omitted), W.Hayward (Injured)
R20 sub: Aaron Francis
ESSENDON
In: J.Nguyen, X.Duursma, B.Hobbs, A.May
Out: J.Ridley (hamstring), S.El-Hawli (omitted), N.Caddy (groin), Z.Johnson (omitted)
R20 sub: Oskar Smartt
Collingwood v Brisbane at the MCG, 7.35pm AEST
COLLINGWOOD
In: S.Pendlebury, J.De Goey, B.Hill
Out: E.Allan (omitted), T.Mitchell (omitted), L.Sullivan (knee)
R20 sub: Oleg Markov
BRISBANE
In: H.Smith, B.Reville
Out: C.McKenna (hamstring), O.McInerney (managed)
R20 sub: Sam Marshall
SUNDAY, AUGUST 3
St Kilda v North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 1.40pm AEST
ST KILDA
In: T.Travaglia, H.Garcia, M.Heath
Out: Nil
R20 sub: Hugh Boxshall
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: N.Larkey, G.Wardlaw, G.Payne, W.Phillips, C.Harvey
Out: J.Simpkin (knee), F.Maley (omitted)
R20 sub: Robert Hansen jnr
Geelong v Port Adelaide at GMHBA Stadium, 3.15pm AEST
GEELONG
In: J.Clark, J.Bews, M.Knevitt
Out: Nil
R20 sub: Lawson Humphries
PORT ADELAIDE
In: I.Soldo, R.Atkins, D.Williams, J.Whitlock, M.Liddy, W.Lorenz
Out: M.Bergman (shoulder), J.Lukosius (calf), L.Evans (illness)
R20 sub: Hugh Jackson
Fremantle v Carlton at Optus Stadium, 3.10pm AWST
FREMANTLE
In: W.Brodie, B.Walker, J.Draper
Out: Nil
R20 sub: Neil Erasmus
CARLTON
In: F.Young, L.Young, F.Evans, J.Binns, J.Boyd, H.O'Keeffe
Out: S.Docherty (retired), C.Curnow (knee), A.Cerra (knee)
R20 sub: Cooper Lord