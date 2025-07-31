The Blues will be without star forward Charlie Curnow for the rest of the season

Charlie Curnow in action during Carlton's loss to Brisbane in round 18, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON star Charlie Curnow will undergo a minor procedure on his knee and miss the rest of the 2025 season.

Curnow, 28, has been managing knee soreness after last week's loss to Hawthorn and the Blues made the decision on Thursday for the two-time Coleman medallist to have a clean-up of his knee.

The 28-year-old has kicked 32 goals in 18 games in a miserable season for the Blues, who are 7-12.

"While Charlie wanted to finish the season strongly, and we would have loved to have him out there for the remaining games, after further consultation this week it became clear that this would give Charlie the best chance to get himself right, recover fully over the off-season and be ready for when we return for the start of pre-season," Carlton general manager of football Brad Lloyd said.

"Waiting until the end of the season could have impacted that, so we've taken the sensible approach.

"As we've seen in the back half of this season, we've been able to give opportunities to players who have been able to step up at senior level and show some real promise – we will look to continue to do that, as we set our sights on a strong finish to the season."

After the loss to the Hawks, Curnow delivered an emphatic response to speculation that he had sought a move away from the club, saying his future would be with the Blues both next year and beyond.

Curnow had been linked to Gold Coast, Sydney and Geelong, but refuted suggestions he had indicated a desire to leave Ikon Park and reiterated he wouldn't in the future either.

The Blues make the trip to Optus Stadium to face Fremantle on Sunday.