Hayden McLean leaves the field injured during Sydney's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jordon Butts Chest 1-2 weeks Lachlan McAndrew Jaw 4 weeks Max Michalanney Hamstring 4-6 weeks Josh Rachele Knee TBC Oscar Ryan Hamstring 7 weeks Updated: July 29, 2025

In the mix

The clear move for the Crows is to bring Isaac Cumming back after he was cautiously sidelined for the Showdown because of lower leg soreness. With Michalanney missing, however, another defender could be needed to tackle the Hawks' small forwards. Hugh Bond hasn't played this season but would fit the bill. Substitute Chayce Jones could also come into the 22 and fill a role, with few changes expected beyond that after a 98-point win. On the injury front, Butts received good news from his surgeon this week and will be able to join main training and contact training at the end of this week. Rachele will remove a heavy knee brace later this week, helping him progress to the next stage of his rehabilitation. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Noah Answerth Achilles Season Keidean Coleman Quad 6-8 weeks Kai Lohmann Calf 3-4 weeks Lincoln McCarthy Knee Season Conor McKenna Hamstring 4 weeks Jack Payne Knee Season Updated: July 29, 2025

In the mix

The Lions will need to make a minimum of one change to face Collingwood at the MCG on Saturday night following the injury suffered by McKenna. With Lohmann sidelined for a while, Will McLachlan looks a good option at half-forward, while Bruce Reville could also come under consideration for the 23. The two-pronged ruck approach struggled against Gold Coast last week, with either Sam Day or youngster Henry Smith strong chances to replace Oscar McInerney, who appears to be battling his body, and play as a key forward that back-up Darcy Fort. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Ben Camporeale Suspension Round 23 Matt Cottrell Foot Season Francis Evans Concussion Test Orazio Fantasia Hamstring TBC Brodie Kemp Achilles Season Harry Lemmey Hamstring 3-4 weeks Mitch McGovern Hamstring 1 week Nic Newman Knee Season Jack Silvagni Groin TBC Jagga Smith Knee Season Sam Walsh Foot TBC Flynn Young Foot Test Updated: July 29, 2025

In the mix

The Blues will be hopeful both Evans and Young make themselves available for Sunday's clash with the Dockers. However, McGovern remains at least another week away, while timelines for Walsh and Silvagni remain unclear. The club's VFL side had the bye over the weekend, making selection decisions difficult, but Jaxon Binns, Jordan Boyd and Hudson O'Keeffe were among the emergencies at AFL level. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harvey Harrison Knee Season Jeremy Howe Groin 1 week Tew Jiath Quad Season Beau McCreery Hamstring 2 weeks Reef McInnes Knee Season Jakob Ryan Foot 7-9 weeks Iliro Smit Foot 4-5 weeks Lachie Sullivan Knee Season Charlie West Foot 4-5 weeks Updated: July 29, 2025

In the mix

Scott Pendlebury will return against Brisbane on Saturday night after being managed due to a corked quad last weekend. Howe has been ruled out for another week after his rehab was delayed due to illness. Sullivan will miss the rest of the season after suffering a high-grade PCL injury against Richmond, requiring 12 weeks on the sidelines. Bobby Hill, Jordan De Goey and Billy Frampton all made successful returns in the VFL on Saturday night and could face the Lions this weekend. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nick Bryan Knee Season Jye Caldwell Ankle 4 weeks Nik Cox Concussion Season Sam Draper Achilles Season Tom Edwards Knee Season Lewis Hayes Knee Season Ben Hobbs Groin Test Harrison Jones Ankle Season Kyle Langford Quad 2 weeks Nic Martin Knee Season Ben McKay Foot TBC Darcy Parish Calf Season Zach Reid Hamstring Season Jordan Ridley Hamstring 4 weeks Will Setterfield Foot Season Elijah Tsatas Hamstring 4 weeks Updated: July 29, 2025

In the mix

The Bombers suffered yet another injury blow with important defender Ridley hurting his hamstring again. There are few tall defenders left to replace him, with first-year forward/ruck Kayle Gerreyn featuring in defence in the VFL and finishing with 16 disposals and seven marks. Ben Hobbs and Archie May didn’t feature at any level last week and may be options for recalls in the middle and up forward respectively, while Jayden Nguyen (19 disposals), Alwyn Davey jnr (19), Jye Menzie (15 and a goal), Vigo Visentini (nine, 25 hitouts and three clearances) and Archer Day-Wicks (six) were the only other AFL-listed players who played in the VFL. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN James Aish Back Test Nat Fyfe Calf Test Matthew Johnson Ankle/foot 3 weeks Odin Jones Back Season Alex Pearce Shin Test Aiden Riddle Foot Season Sam Sturt Knee Season Corey Wagner Heel Test Updated: July 29, 2025

In the mix

Fremantle is getting very close to having its best team available as captain Pearce pushes to return from a shin injury. Pearce would play just his second game since round 11 if cleared to return after a short-lived comeback against Sydney in round 17. Wagner is pushing to return after missing last Saturday's Derby with heel bruising, with the versatile runner building into the week and facing a test on Friday. Cooper Simpson showed his value as a rebounding defender earlier this season and played managed minutes in his WAFL return after recovering from an AC joint injury. Brandon Walker continues to push for recall but can't break into strong backline. Fyfe could be an ideal substitute if ready against the combative Carlton midfielders. Quinton Narkle and Will Brodie each had 41 disposals with Peel Thunder in the WAFL. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Mitch Duncan Shoulder 1 week Cameron Guthrie Calf 1 week Jake Kolodjashnij Groin 1 week Oli Wiltshire Concussion Concussion protocols Updated: July 29, 2025

In the mix

With a bit of luck, the Cats could find themselves with a clean bill of health in a week's time with experienced stars Duncan, Guthrie and Kolodjashnij all set to play at some level after one more round on the sidelines. Henry copped a head knock in the VFL Cats' two-point win over North Melbourne, having collected 15 disposals and two goals to that point. Oli Wiltshire (two goals, 14 touches) made a successful return from concussion protocols, while Jhye Clark starred with 25 disposals and a couple of goals. George Stevens had 30 touches and 12 clearances, while Toby Conway's form is building with 18 disposals, eight clearances and 24 hitouts. – Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Charlie Ballard Knee Season Will Graham Shoulder Test Elliott Himmelberg Knee Season Max Knobel Foot Season Touk Miller Hamstring Test Daniel Rioli Leg 4-6 weeks Sam Clohesy Ankle 1-3 weeks Updated: July 29, 2025

In the mix

Could be a huge inclusion for the Suns to face Richmond, with Miller to come straight back in if he passes a fitness test. Graham is in the same boat after spending 12 weeks on the sidelines, although he might have to come back through the VFL following the senior team’s thumping of Brisbane. Jed Walter kicked two goals in the reserves at the weekend and would be ready if coach Damien Hardwick wanted to return to his three tall forward set-up. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Cody Angove Back Season Jack Buckley Calf 3-4 weeks Brent Daniels Adductor 4-5 weeks Wade Derksen Toe Season Toby Greene Suspension Round 22 Ollie Hannaford Ankle 4 weeks Josh Kelly Calf 3-4 weeks Jack Ough Shoulder Season Conor Stone Foot Season Callan Ward Knee Season Nathan Wardius Leg Test Updated: July 29, 2025

In the mix

The Giants will be forced into at least three changes for Thursday night's clash against the Dogs. Greene will serve a one-match suspension, though Max Gruzewski (13 disposals, five goals) looks a decent option as a replacement having once again dominated in the VFL. Buckley will miss the remainder of the home-and-away season, but Leek Aleer should be fit again to take his place after he was rested last weekend. Kelly will also be sidelined until finals, though Jacob Wehr (27 disposals, one goal) and James Leake (25 disposals, seven tackles) were among the best in the reserves and will be considered as his replacement. Harry Rowston and Harvey Thomas were also among the AFL emergencies last weekend and will come into contention. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Mabior Chol Groin Test Finn Maginness Kidney Season Noah Mraz Knee 4-5 weeks Josh Weddle Back TBC Updated: July 29, 2025

In the mix

Sam Mitchell and the match committee at Waverley Park face a tough selection call this week with Chol expected to be available for selection after missing a fortnight with a groin injury. Calsher Dear has now played the past three games, while Mitch Lewis impressed in his second game back from a knee reconstruction. Box Hill didn't play last weekend, but Max Ramsden, Cam Mackenzie and Jai Serong were all emergencies. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jack Henderson Groin Test Marty Hore Knee/Shoulder Season Jake Lever Ankle TBC Steven May Concussion/Suspension Round 23 Shane McAdam Achilles Season Andy Moniz-Wakefield Knee Season Oliver Sestan Face 3 weeks Updated: July 29, 2025

In the mix

The big question is, what will the fallout be from the Demons' disastrous fadeout against St Kilda on Sunday? If Simon Goodwin opts to swing the axe ahead of a clash with the bottom-placed Eagles, there's been plenty of strong performances at the lower level to reward. Harry Sharp (five goals, 14 disposals, six marks), Koltyn Tholstrup (16 disposals, six clearances, six tackles) and Matt Jefferson (two goals from seven scoring shots, 16 disposals, seven marks) all impressed after being omitted from the side to face the Saints, while Jack Billings (35 disposals, eight marks, six tackles, two goals) and Bailey Laurie (25 disposals, nine tackles, five clearances, one goal) continue to look promising at the lower level. May remains in concussion protocols but would be unavailable regardless after the AFL Appeals Board upheld his three-game ban on Monday night, while his sidekick Lever also remains sidelined with an ankle issue. While there's no timeline set for his return with just four games remaining, the club says Lever's focus is on building strength and function in the ankle after ongoing issues have hampered his season to date. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jackson Archer Ankle Season Miller Bergman Knee Season Callum Coleman-Jones Calf 2 weeks Aidan Corr Calf 1-2 weeks Josh Goater Calf 3 weeks Nick Larkey Knee Test Luke McDonald Shoulder Season Darcy Tucker Back Season Tristan Xerri Suspension Round 22 Updated: July 29, 2025

In the mix

The Kangas are now confident that Larkey will feature in Sunday's clash against the Saints, while Cooper Harvey (illness) should also be available. George Wardlaw (19 disposals, nine tackles) is another who could come into contention after impressing at VFL level last weekend. Geordie Payne (15 disposals, four goals) and Cooper Trembath (10 disposals, three goals) were also solid and could push for AFL debuts, while Will Phillips (20 disposals, seven tackles) was another to play well. Zac Fisher and Taylor Goad were among the emergencies at AFL level last weekend. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Benny Barrett Ankle TBC Ryan Burton Knee 2-4 weeks Tom Cochrane Foot Season Jason Horne-Francis Foot Season Lachie Jones Corked thigh Test Jack Lukosius Calf 1-2 weeks Todd Marshall Achilles Season Jacob Moss Ankle 1-2 weeks Sam Powell-Pepper Knee Season Esava Ratugolea Hamstring Season Dante Visentini Ankle Season Xavier Walsh Shoulder Season Updated: July 29, 2025

In the mix

With Lukosius missing through injury, Ken Hinkley has a stack of options to change up his team to face Geelong from the one that was belted against Adelaide. Jack Whitlock could be a given a debut if Port wanted to look at some fresh blood, while Dylan Williams responded from being dropped in superb fashion in the SANFL, booting six goals against the Crows. Two other players left out of the Showdown did all they could for a recall, with Will Lorenz and Mani Liddy both impressing. Willie Rioli has now played a couple of matches at the lower level and will come under consideration. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jacob Bauer ACL Season Seth Campbell Concussion Test Judson Clarke ACL Season Mate Colina Shoulder Season Thomson Dow Patella 2-5 weeks Liam Fawcett Foot 2-4 weeks Campbell Gray Knee 4-6 weeks Ollie Hayes-Brown Hamstring 2-4 weeks Sam Lalor Hamstring Season Mykelti Lefau Calf 2-4 weeks Tom Lynch Suspension Round 22 Kane McAuliffe Quad 4-6 weeks Hugo Ralphsmith Hamstring Season Samson Ryan Foot 4-6 weeks Josh Smillie Conditioning Test Tim Taranto Calf Test Updated: July 29, 2025

In the mix

Taranto is a test for this week after his calf re-tightened in the warm-up before Collingwood, but won’t be risked, while Campbell is very likely to re-join the team. Smillie will be available for the VFL if he gets through training this week, Dow is finally seeing some light at the end of the tunnel (although his timeline remains unchanged for now), but the news isn’t as good for McAuliffe, who re-strained his quad at training. The Tigers only had three AFL-listed players in the VFL, with Harry Armstrong likely needing another game in the twos before he gets another chance at the top. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Dan Butler Elbow Season Jack Carroll Knee Test Lance Collard Leg contusion Test Hugo Garcia Wrist Test Dougal Howard Hamstring TBC Isaac Keeler Hamstring Test Max King Knee Season Mattaes Phillipou Plantaris Test Patrick Said Calf 2-3 weeks Jimmy Webster Calf 2-3 weeks Darcy Wilson Concussion Test Updated: July 29, 2025

In the mix

Phillipou is on track to be available this weekend after missing since the trip to Alice Springs in round 12 due to a plantaris injury. Collard will be assessed later in the week after being subbed out with a shin contusion against the Demons. Wilson, Keeler, Carroll and Garcia all face fitness tests later in the week. Paddy Dow is closing in on his first AFL appearance of the year after finishing with 27 touches and five clearances against Casey, while Tobie Travaglia collected 31 touches in the VFL. Max Heath amassed 24 disposals, 19 hitouts and 11 clearances for Sandringham. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Joel Amartey Hamstring Season Will Edwards Leg Season Joel Hamling Hamstring Season Tom McCartin Concussion Test Logan McDonald Ankle Season Hayden McLean Concussion TBC Updated: July 29, 2025

In the mix

The Swans' tall stocks are again stretched thin for their clash against the Bombers. They will need to replace McLean and Hamling, with McCartin a chance to return from concussion while Aaron Francis could also come into the starting 22 and Peter Ladhams will be considered for a recall. The club has opted to take a conservative approach with McDonald, which means his season is officially over without having played a senior game. With their finals hopes dashed, coach Dean Cox may look to try some younger players in the last month of the season. Jesse Dattoli kicked another three goals in the VFL last Friday, Caiden Cleary and Corey Warner have been standouts in the twos in the past few weeks, while veterans Robbie Fox and Taylor Adams have returned from long injury lay-offs and will be desperate for some senior footy. - Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Bo Allan Ankle Season Oscar Allen Calf/Achilles/Knee Season Harry Edwards Hamstring Test Callum Jamieson Hamstring 1 week Harley Reid Anke Season Jake Waterman Shoulder Season Elliot Yeo Ankle Season Updated: July 29, 2025

In the mix

Midfielder Tom Gross was clearly the Eagles' best player in the WAFL and should return for his first game since round 11 after impressing with 23 disposals, five clearances and two goals against Peel Thunder. Key defender Edwards has pulled up well after he was withdrawn late against Fremantle with hamstring tightness. He is a chance to return. Campbell Chesser (20 disposals in the WAFL) has not played at AFL level this season but could be given a go as he comes out of contract. Draftee Lucca Grego is pushing to make his debut as a half-back, while mid-season recruit Jacob Newton (17 and a goal) is an option this week as a small forward. Syndesmosis injuries for Reid and Allan have both been classed as low grade by the Eagles, but their seasons have been ended. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harvey Gallagher Foot Season Adam Treloar Calf 2-4 weeks Cody Weightman Knee Season Updated: July 29, 2025

In the mix

Luke Beveridge has almost a full squad to pick from with Treloar making progress from his latest calf injury but not quite ready to return. James Harmes returned from illness in the VFL and collected 28 touches, while Sam Davidson finished with 26 disposals in his first game for Footscray after being dropped. Michael Sellwood continues to hunt a debut with 24 disposals. Buku Khamis kicked five goals against Essendon’s VFL side in the 10-goal win at the Hangar. – Josh Gabelich