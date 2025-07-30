The Dockers have greater confidence captain Alex Pearce is ready for the back end of the season

Alex Pearce leads out his teammates ahead of the match between Greater Western Sydney and Fremantle at Engie Stadium in round 10, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

FREMANTLE is more confident than it was earlier this season that captain Alex Pearce can return at AFL level and avoid a recurrence of his shin injury as he pushes to face Carlton on Sunday.

Pearce has played one game since reporting pain in his leg after round 11, with the key defender returning against Sydney in round 17 but pulling up sore and missing the next three games.

The 30-year-old trained with the main group on Wednesday and has been more conservative in his build this time, with coach Justin Longmuir comfortable the 201cm backman would hold up in the run to finals once selected.

"The loads of a game are a lot different to the loads you can put him up to at training, so there's always that risk, but I feel like he's done the work and he's in a good spot," Longmuir said on Wednesday.

"I'm confident, more confident than last time.

"I wouldn't say we brought him back too early, but it's just that steep step up in loads that caught him out and set him back.

Learn More 29:20

"We've probably been a little bit more conservative this time, so that should hold him in good stead."

The Dockers are getting close to full strength, with only midfielder Matthew Johnson (ankle) now sidelined from their best team as hard-running utility Corey Wagner and dual Brownlow medallist Nat Fyfe prepare to return.

Wagner will face a fitness test on Friday as he pushes to return from a bruised heel, while Fyfe trained on Wednesday after recovering from a calf injury, which he suffered in a warm-up against St Kilda in round 16.

Longmuir said selecting Fyfe as the substitute was an option, given he would add experience and a calm head on the bench before being injected into the game.

Learn More 38:43

It's a role the 33-year-old played well earlier this season, particularly in the round 12 win against Gold Coast on the road.

"He offers us a lot as a sub, just with his leadership, maturity, his calm presence on the bench, and he's been able to come on as a sub and impact through the middle of the ground," Longmuir said.

"At the moment it looks like our midfield is going well and we've got a good squad together in there, but that can change as well.

"I'm open to a variety of different roles that 'Fyfey' could play, but the number one thing is to get his body right and confidence in his body.

"It's about making sure we build his footy and his confidence in his body so that he can really make the most of the last period of the season."

Nat Fyfe kicks the ball during Fremantle's clash against Essendon in round 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Longmuir said experience was one factor when choosing the substitute, as well as structure and flexibility given the team will sometimes choose to run an extra midfielder or forward.

The coach said his team had lacked an extra kicker across half-back, bringing young defender Cooper Simpson into the frame once he has built form after returning from an AC joint injury.

"We felt like 'Coops' added to our game, but he's come off a long-term injury and he's still got to build his fitness and get back into that sort of form," Longmuir said.

"We've got Brandon Walker back at Peel as well and he's been playing really consistent footy and was in our best team earlier in the year and last year, so we've got some depth which is nice."