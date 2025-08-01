Follow all the action from Adelaide's clash against Hawthorn

HIGH-FLYING Adelaide hosts Hawthorn in a monster clash with plenty on the line on Friday night.

The Crows (14-5) are eyeing a top-two finish and have won five straight games to be well-placed.

They face a huge test against the Hawks, who were the last team to beat them in a thriller in Tasmania in round 14.

The trip to Adelaide begins a brutal run home for Hawthorn, which is 13-6 as it looks to feature in September again in 2025.

Sam Mitchell has taken a punt on four tall forwards, recalling Mabior Chol to team up with Mitch Lewis, Calsher Dear and Jack Gunston. Out of the side goes Bailey Macdonald.

The Crows will be without Rory Laird (managed), Max Michalanney (hamstring) and Luke Pedlar (omitted), with Isaac Cumming, Hugh Bond and Brodie Smith the inclusions.