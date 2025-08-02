Follow all the action from Saturday's round 21 games

MELBOURNE will be looking to bounce back when it hosts West Coast at Marvel Stadium on Saturday.

The Demons (6-13) were overrun by St Kilda last week in one of the games of the season as Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera's goal after the siren saw the Saints overcome the biggest three-quarter time deficit in VFL/AFL history.

But Melbourne gets a chance to respond and bounce back to winning ways when it hosts struggling West Coast.

The Eagles have lost nine straight games and hold a miserable 1-18 win-loss record.

Harley Reid is one of four outs for the visitors, who have named Harry Edwards and Tom Gross among the inclusions, while the Dees have given youngster Xavier Lindsay a rest and dropped Charlie Spargo for Harry Sharp and club debutant Jai Culley.

Melbourne v West Coast at Marvel Stadium, 1.20pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Melbourne: Harry Sharp

West Coast: Hamish Davis

Gold Coast continues its push for a first finals appearance when it hosts Richmond on Saturday.

The Suns are 12-6 after impressive wins over Collingwood and Brisbane in recent weeks.

They will be hot favourites to continue their run of good form against the Tigers.

After back-to-back wins, Richmond was competitive before falling to the Magpies last week.

Touk Miller returns for the Suns in place of Leo Lombard, while the Tigers have lost Nathan Broad and Jasper Alger, with Harry Armstrong and Seth Campbell included.

Sydney will be aiming to bounce back when it hosts Essendon at the SCG.

The Swans (9-10) were making an unlikely charge towards finals, only to fall to rival Greater Western Sydney last week.

But they should be too strong for Essendon, which has been hit hard by injuries.

The Bombers have lost eight straight games, with two of those defeats coming by 90-plus points.

Both teams have made significant changes, with the Swans recalled Tom McCartin and naming Jesse Dattoli for his debut among five inclusions, with Will Hayward and Matt Roberts among the outs.

Jayden Nguyen will debut for the Bombers as one of four changes, with Jordan Ridley out with a hamstring injury and Nate Caddy succumbing to a groin problem.

Collingwood hosts Brisbane in a Saturday night blockbuster at the MCG.

The Magpies (15-4) and Lions (13-1-5) are right back in the premiership mix once again in 2025.

While Collingwood is on track for a top-two finish, the Lions' QClash loss to the Suns has left them vulnerable.

Both teams have challenging runs home, making a win in this clash hugely important.

The big guns are back for the Pies with Jordan De Goey, Brad Hill and Scott Pendlebury all returning in place of Tom Mitchell, Ed Allan and Lachie Sullivan, while Brisbane has added Henry Smith and Bruce Reville for Conor McKenna and Oscar McInerney.