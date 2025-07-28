IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- Damo lines up Melbourne's leaders after the horror last-quarter capitulation to St Kilda
- 'This club needs a massive reset, 2025 just has to be the last year they carry on like this', Damo says
- Damning vision uncovered of Toby Greene's incident with Sydney veteran Dane Rampe
- Could a third-generation Silvagni end up at Carlton's arch rival Collingwood? It's looking likely
Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify or Apple Podcasts