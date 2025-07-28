Max Gawn and Melbourne players ahead of the round 20 clash with St Kilda. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Damo lines up Melbourne's leaders after the horror last-quarter capitulation to St Kilda

- 'This club needs a massive reset, 2025 just has to be the last year they carry on like this', Damo says

- Damning vision uncovered of Toby Greene's incident with Sydney veteran Dane Rampe

- Could a third-generation Silvagni end up at Carlton's arch rival Collingwood? It's looking likely

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify or Apple Podcasts