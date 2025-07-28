AFL.com.au's team of journalists have predicted their ladders for the end of the season

Brisbane players look dejected after a loss to Gold Coast in round 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE'S surprise QClash loss is set to cost the reigning premier a top-four spot, while Hawthorn will still miss finals, according to our reporters.

AFL.com.au's team of journalists have used our Ladder Predictor to tip the final make-up of the top eight, and the Lions have slid out of the top four after being humbled by Gold Coast in round 20.

LADDER PREDICTOR Who will make the eight, who will miss out?

The Lions currently sit third on the ladder but have a tough run of games coming up, including clashes against Collingwood, Sydney, Fremantle and Hawthorn.

While tipped to miss the top four, Brisbane is predicted to finish fifth and host the Western Bulldogs in an elimination final.

The QClash win has set Gold Coast up to finish fourth and visit Adelaide in a qualifying final, while Collingwood is set to meet Geelong.

Fremantle and Greater Western Sydney are tipped to meet in an elimination final with there still being no room in the top eight for Hawthorn.

The Hawks, who are fifth, face the toughest run home of any team with matches against all of the current top three – Collingwood, Adelaide and Brisbane – still to come.

AFL.com.au's predicted ladder

1. Adelaide

2. Collingwood

3. Geelong

4. Gold Coast

5. Brisbane

6. Fremantle

7. Greater Western Sydney

8. Western Bulldogs

9. Hawthorn

10. Sydney

11. Carlton

12. St Kilda

13. Port Adelaide

14. Melbourne

15. Essendon

16. Richmond

17. North Melbourne

18. West Coast