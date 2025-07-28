Harley Reid is assisted off the field during round 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

WEST Coast star Harley Reid will not play again this season after confirmation he suffered a syndesmosis injury in Saturday's loss to Fremantle at Optus Stadium.

Reid was hurt in a tackle from Dockers defender Karl Worner late in the 49-point loss, limping away from the contest and then leaving the ground with trainers.

The 20-year-old underwent scans on Sunday, with the Eagles confirming he had avoided surgery but would miss the remaining four games this season.

"Harley Reid got his foot caught up in a tackle and has a low-grade syndesmosis injury," high performance manager Mat Inness said.

"Despite being quite a low-grade injury, due to the time of season, we have ruled him out for the season.

"Like Harley, Bo Allan got his foot caught up in a tackle at training on Thursday and suffered a low-grade syndesmosis injury.

"Once again, due to the time of the year, this will rule him out for the season.”

Reid has enjoyed an excellent second half of the season as a full-time midfielder, building form and fitness after a slow start to produce his best performances in recent weeks.

The powerful onballer has lifted despite being thrust even further into the spotlight by his ongoing contract negotiations, with his manager in Perth last week to continue talks with the Eagles.

Reid's management has presented a two-year deal to West Coast with a player option to sign for a further nine years thereafter in a deal worth more than $20 million.

The No.1 pick's current deal expires at the end of 2026.

Bo Allan has also been ruled out for the rest of the year with an ankle injury.