Knee injury ends Lachie Sullivan's campaign with the rookie still looking for a contract extension

Lachlan Sullivan during the round 20 match between Richmond and Collingwood at the MCG, July 27, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD rookie Lachie Sullivan will miss the rest of the 2025 season due to a knee injury out of Sunday’s win over Richmond at the MCG.

Scans have revealed a grade-three posterior cruciate ligament injury for Sullivan.

The 27-year-old will be sidelined for three months after being substituted out of the 36-point win in round 20.

Sullivan had played 14 games in his second season at the AIA Centre, playing predominantly across half-forward.

The Victorian was signed during the 2024 pre-season supplemental selection period after starring in the VFL for Footscray.

Sullivan is yet secure an extension for 2026, but after playing 24 games for Craig McRae’s side since making his debut in round nine last year he warrants another contract at Collingwood.

Veteran midfielder Scott Pendlebury was managed on the weekend after copping a corked quad at training but is expected to return against Brisbane on Saturday night.

Norm Smith medallist Bobby Hill should also return for the first time since round 15 after kicking three goals in the VFL on Saturday night.

Jordan De Goey also returned against Frankston, playing 70 per cent game time in his first appearance since round eight, following Achilles inflammation and a concussion.

Collingwood is considering a second game at VFL level for the 2023 premiership hero and will make a decision later in the week.

Defender Jeremy Howe is also on track to return from a groin injury after missing the past fortnight, while Billy Frampton is available after playing in the VFL on Saturday night.