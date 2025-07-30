Adam Kingsley says he was partly to blame for Giants captain Toby Greene's untimely suspension

Dane Rampe and Toby Greene wrestle during Sydney's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney coach Adam Kingsley takes some responsibility for Toby Greene's moment of madness in the Sydney Derby that has seen him suspended for Thursday night's crunch encounter with the Western Bulldogs.

The GWS skipper received a one-match ban for elbowing Isaac Heeney in the head in his side's drought-breaking derby win on Friday night and his coach concedes it was a product of an emotional build-up.

"The game against the Swans can do funny things especially when we haven't won in a while. His aggression was a bit misguided," Kingsley said.

"I wound him up a little bit during the week. I need to be better with how I articulate that to him and what I'm asking him to do, being more explicit around the actions that I require. I'll take responsibility for that and be better next time.

"It was an undisciplined act. We need him to channel his aggression in a more productive action.

"I'm not concerned in the slightest about Toby Greene. He crossed the line on Friday night, I don't think it'll happen again. I have full confidence in that. I have full confidence in him. He just lost his mind for a little bit."

While Brent Daniels' return from injury might occur earlier than expected and within the next two to three weeks, Greene's suspension this week is a hammer blow to a side that is already without key injured duo in Josh Kelly and Jack Buckley.

The latter's absence means Leek Aleer will return and, considering his vertical jump attributes, he may be the option to match-up on Sam Darcy with Sam Taylor playing on Aaron Naughton.

"Yeah, could be. Leek's got an awesome jump and therefore may be able to compete up there," Kingsley said.

"Naughton's been in great form. With the emergence of Darcy, he's been underrated and is flying under the radar a bit. He poses an equal if not greater challenge than Darcy so we need to manage both of those boys."

While their big-name absentees are a blow, the Giants' six-game winning run has them well placed for another victory on the road that has been assisted hugely by an uplift in their midfield output.

Fairly assessed as the only question mark on the Giants this season, they've made massive inroads in that area in recent weeks off the back of the brilliant form of Tom Green and Finn Callaghan along with Stephen Coniglio's return from injury.

"Tom probably had a quieter game (against Sydney) than he usually has and so it was pleasing to play that way without him influencing it heavily. 'Cogs' was really important through the midfield and I thought Xavier O'Halloran was important through the midfield," Kingsley said.

"I think our stoppage game has shifted really well in the last month. I think we're the best centre bounce clearance team in the comp so that gives us great confidence but we'll get no greater challenge than this week in terms of the stoppage game.

"They (the Bulldogs) have got incredible midfielders, they've got a stoppage structure that really helps them score. Their forward 50 stoppage is elite. It's going to be a massive challenge."

The find of Ryan Angwin on the wing over the past month has been critical to the Giants' engine room as well, which clicked in the third-quarter blitz of the Swans – along with everything else on the field – in a manner the coach says he's never seen before in a term in his time at the club.

It has the Giants in a zone reminiscent of the past two seasons where they've gained momentum at a critical time heading into the finals.

"We're really confident at the moment, we're really positive about our game," Kingsley said.

"We know we've still got things to work on to continue to improve and we need to continue to improve, but all in all we're really happy with where our game is."