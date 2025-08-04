Brodie Grundy and Todd Goldstein compete in the ruck during Sydney's clash against Essendon in round 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

BRODIE Grundy has been in amazing form this year. He's averaging 130 Fantasy points in the last 10 weeks and helping plenty of coaches who own the ruckman hunting an All-Australian blazer.

One coach, very close to him, is heavily invested.

Kyerin Grundy, brother of Brodie, is currently the top ranked coach in AFL Fantasy Classic and has his eyes on the Toyota HiLux.

Selecting his brother a few weeks ago has helped him climb the ranks and making the decision to slot him in as his captain in round 21 paid off. He gave him a call to thank him for the 300 points, but also mentioned he needed to lay some more tackles.

Roy, Calvin and Warnie chat with Kyerin on the latest episode of the Official AFL Fantasy Podcast ahead of the semi-finals. They offer trade advice and answer your questions as the business end of the season is here.

Episode guide

0:30 - Roy's team is rubbish.

3:30 - Zak Butters and Connor Rozee cop the wrath.

8:50 - Cash Cow of the Year.

10:20 - No.1 ranked coach Kyerin Grundy joins the show.

22:15 - News of the week.

25:50 – Semi-final trade strategy.

28:30 - Lachie Whitfield and Lachie Ash lead the defender targets.

30:30 - Midfield targets including Noah Anderson.

32:35 - Warnie names the top scoring rucks, in order, for the rest of the year.

33:35 - Can Calvin buy back into Bailey Smith?

36:55 - Most traded players and The Traders' early moves.

