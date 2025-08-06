With recruits filling the half-back flanks Connor Budarick was forced forward, and hasn't looked back

Connor Budarick during the round 18 match between Gold Coast and Collingwood at People First Stadium, July 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IT TOOK some time and juggling of positions, but Damien Hardwick finally looks to have found the perfect role for Connor Budarick.

When the three-time premiership coach arrived at Carrara in late 2023, he likened the skills of the Suns Academy graduate to that of Jayden Short, a man he coached to two of those flags at the Tigers.

Budarick was drafted as a half-back and is a strong runner with a lovely right foot kick, so you could see the similarities.

However, following two knee reconstructions, Budarick struggled to fit into Hardwick's system in 2024, playing eight games in three different stints.

During the off-season, the Suns acquired Daniel Rioli and John Noble, two men that have thrived and locked up the half-back roles that Hardwick was so desperate to fill.

Learn More 04:06

"I knew if those two boys were playing, I was going to have to fill a spot elsewhere," Budarick told AFL.com.au.

That spot was the wing, but after playing six of the first eight games, the 24-year-old was relegated back to the VFL.

Which was when Hardwick suggested Budarick go forward – a position he'd played about one quarter in at VFL level last year.

"I hadn't had much exposure, but it’s a very similar role to the wing in a way, in terms of the system," Budarick said.

"He kept it pretty simple for me – contest, pressure, combativeness and really bring that edge and play with speed.

Connor Budarick celebrates during the round 16 match between Gold Coast and Melbourne at People First Stadium, June 28, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

"Over the weeks I learnt the role, learnt the craft.

"I wanted to play in the AFL side. It was a shift in mentality of doing whatever I can game day and throughout the week to hold my spot and play some good footy."

It led to a recall in round 15 against Greater Western Sydney, and Budarick has not looked back, playing the past seven matches.

Alongside Ben Long and more recently Jy Farrar, he has brought a defensive desperation that has helped spark the Suns forward line.

Growing up on the Gold Coast, Budarick is hyper aware of the impact a maiden Finals berth could have on the city, should the Suns win the two more matches they require to qualify.

"Being part of that would be awesome," he said.

"You can look at that and be excited. It'd be great for the club and the community to have a Finals berth, but anything can happen. We've got to aim to win the rest of our games to put ourselves in a solid spot."