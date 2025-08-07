The teams are in for round 22's Friday and Saturday games plus all the Sunday squads

L-R: Tom Doedee, Nat Fyfe, Connor Rozee. Pictures: AFL Photos

MORE than two years since his last senior game, Tom Doedee will debut for Brisbane on Saturday against Sydney.

Fremantle has included a couple of big guns to face Port Adelaide, with skipper Alex Pearce and Nat Fyfe named.

Port has four changes of its own, getting Jack Lukosius back from injury, captain Connor Rozee back from illness and recalling Willie Rioli after two weeks in the SANFL.

But for Doedee, the long wait is over, with the former Adelaide defender overcoming two knee reconstructions to run out in the AFL for the first time since the Crows faced Gold Coast in Darwin in June 2023.

Richmond has some experience back, with Tom Lynch, Tim Taranto and Nathan Broad all named to face a St Kilda team that has recalled former first-round picks Darcy Wilson and Mattaes Phillipou.

Gold Coast has lost Sam Flanders with back soreness, recalling lively forward Malcolm Rosas jnr to face Carlton at Marvel Stadium.

Jye Menzie is back for Essendon as it faces a Geelong team that has rested Patrick Dangerfield for their Friday night match.

Adelaide has also rested a veteran, with Taylor Walker managed for the Crows’ trip to Perth to face West Coast on Sunday.

Nick Larkey is out with a knee injury for North Melbourne, facing a Greater Western Sydney team that regains skipper Toby Greene from suspension, but loses reigning Coleman Medal winner Jesse Hogan, who has been rested.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 8

Geelong v Essendon at the MCG, 7.40pm AEST

GEELONG

In: M.Knevitt

Out: P.Dangerfield (managed)

R21 sub: Jack Martin

ESSENDON

In: J.Menzie

Out: O.Smartt (omitted)

R21 sub: Oskar Smartt

SATURDAY, AUGUST 9

Richmond v St Kilda at the MCG,1.20pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: N.Broad, T.Lynch, T.Taranto

Out: L.Trainor (managed), J.Faull (knee), T.Sims (omitted)

R21 sub: Kamdyn McIntosh

ST KILDA

In: M.Phillipou, D.Wilson, L.Henry

Out: M.Owens (hamstring), R.Byrnes (foot), A.Hastie (omitted)

R21 sub: Jack Steele

Brisbane v Sydney at the Gabba, 4.15pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: T.Doedee, W.McLachlan

Out: R.Lester (concussion), L.Neale (quad)

R21 sub: Bruce Reville

SYDNEY

In: H.McLean

Out: P.Ladhams (omitted)

R21 sub: Caiden Cleary

Carlton v Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, 7.35pm AEST

CARLTON

In: H.O'Keeffe, B.Wilson

Out: H.O'Farrell (knee), M.Pittonet (omitted)

R21 sub: Corey Durdin

GOLD COAST

In: M.Rosas

Out: S.Flanders (back)

R21 sub: Nick Holman

Port Adelaide v Fremantle at Adelaide Oval, 7.40pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

In: C.Rozee, J.Lukosius, W.Rioli, C.Moraes

Out: J.Burgoyne (leg), J.Whitlock (omitted), H.Jackson (omitted), D.Williams (omitted)

R21 sub: Hugh Jackson

FREMANTLE

In: A.Pearce, N.Fyfe

Out: O.McDonald (omitted), H.Young (groin)

R21 sub: Neil Erasmus

SUNDAY, AUGUST 10

Greater Western Sydney v North Melbourne at Manuka Oval, 1.40pm AEST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: T.Greene, J.Wehr, L.Keeffe, J.Leake, M.Gruzewski

Out: T.McMullin (ankle), J.Hogan (managed)

R21 sub: Harry Rowston

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: T.Xerri, B.Scott, G.Payne, W.Phillips, F.Maley, C.Trembath

Out: P.Curtis (suspension), N.Larkey (knee), Z.Banch (ribs)

R21 sub: Robert Hansen jnr

Melbourne v Western Bulldogs at the MCG, 3.15pm AEST

MELBOURNE

In: M.Jefferson, J.Adams, T.Campbell

Out: Nil

R21 sub: Harry Sharp

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: S.Davidson, J.Dolan, B.Khamis

Out: Nil

R21 sub: Laitham Vandermeer

West Coast v Adelaide at Optus Stadium, 3.10pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: S.Brock, J.Graham, M.Flynn, J.Petruccelle, J.Williams

Out: H.Edwards (foot), T.Dewar (omitted)

R21 sub: Hamish Davis

ADELAIDE

In: R.Laird, C.Burgess, H.Schoenberg, J.Borlase, L.Murphy, L.Pedlar

Out: T.Walker (managed), B.Cook (omitted), B.Smith (omitted)

R21 sub: Chayce Jones