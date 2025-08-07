L-R: Tom Doedee, Nat Fyfe, Connor Rozee. Pictures: AFL Photos

MORE than two years since his last senior game, Tom Doedee will debut for Brisbane on Saturday against Sydney.

Fremantle has included a couple of big guns to face Port Adelaide, with skipper Alex Pearce and Nat Fyfe named.

Port has four changes of its own, getting Jack Lukosius back from injury, captain Connor Rozee back from illness and recalling Willie Rioli after two weeks in the SANFL.

But for Doedee, the long wait is over, with the former Adelaide defender overcoming two knee reconstructions to run out in the AFL for the first time since the Crows faced Gold Coast in Darwin in June 2023.

Richmond has some experience back, with Tom Lynch, Tim Taranto and Nathan Broad all named to face a St Kilda team that has recalled former first-round picks Darcy Wilson and Mattaes Phillipou.

Gold Coast has lost Sam Flanders with back soreness, recalling lively forward Malcolm Rosas jnr to face Carlton at Marvel Stadium.

Jye Menzie is back for Essendon as it faces a Geelong team that has rested Patrick Dangerfield for their Friday night match.

Adelaide has also rested a veteran, with Taylor Walker managed for the Crows’ trip to Perth to face West Coast on Sunday.

Nick Larkey is out with a knee injury for North Melbourne, facing a Greater Western Sydney team that regains skipper Toby Greene from suspension, but loses reigning Coleman Medal winner Jesse Hogan, who has been rested.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 8

Geelong v Essendon at the MCG, 7.40pm AEST

GEELONG

In: M.Knevitt
Out: P.Dangerfield (managed)

R21 sub: Jack Martin

ESSENDON

In: J.Menzie
Out: O.Smartt (omitted)

R21 sub: Oskar Smartt 

SATURDAY, AUGUST 9

Richmond v St Kilda at the MCG,1.20pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: N.Broad, T.Lynch, T.Taranto
Out: L.Trainor (managed), J.Faull (knee), T.Sims (omitted)

R21 sub: Kamdyn McIntosh 

ST KILDA

In: M.Phillipou, D.Wilson, L.Henry
Out: M.Owens (hamstring), R.Byrnes (foot), A.Hastie (omitted)

R21 sub: Jack Steele 

Brisbane v Sydney at the Gabba, 4.15pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: T.Doedee, W.McLachlan
Out: R.Lester (concussion), L.Neale (quad)

R21 sub: Bruce Reville

SYDNEY

In: H.McLean
Out: P.Ladhams (omitted)

R21 sub: Caiden Cleary

Carlton v Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, 7.35pm AEST

CARLTON

In: H.O'Keeffe, B.Wilson
Out: H.O'Farrell (knee), M.Pittonet (omitted)

R21 sub: Corey Durdin

GOLD COAST

In: M.Rosas
Out: S.Flanders (back)

R21 sub: Nick Holman 

Port Adelaide v Fremantle at Adelaide Oval, 7.40pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

In: C.Rozee, J.Lukosius, W.Rioli, C.Moraes
Out: J.Burgoyne (leg), J.Whitlock (omitted), H.Jackson (omitted), D.Williams (omitted)

R21 sub: Hugh Jackson

FREMANTLE

In: A.Pearce, N.Fyfe
Out: O.McDonald (omitted), H.Young (groin)

R21 sub: Neil Erasmus 

SUNDAY, AUGUST 10

Greater Western Sydney v North Melbourne at Manuka Oval, 1.40pm AEST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: T.Greene, J.Wehr, L.Keeffe, J.Leake, M.Gruzewski
Out: T.McMullin (ankle), J.Hogan (managed)

R21 sub: Harry Rowston 

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: T.Xerri, B.Scott, G.Payne, W.Phillips, F.Maley, C.Trembath
Out: P.Curtis (suspension), N.Larkey (knee), Z.Banch (ribs)

R21 sub: Robert Hansen jnr 

Melbourne v Western Bulldogs at the MCG, 3.15pm AEST

MELBOURNE

In: M.Jefferson, J.Adams, T.Campbell
Out: Nil

R21 sub: Harry Sharp 

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: S.Davidson, J.Dolan, B.Khamis
Out: Nil

R21 sub: Laitham Vandermeer 

West Coast v Adelaide at Optus Stadium, 3.10pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: S.Brock, J.Graham, M.Flynn, J.Petruccelle, J.Williams
Out: H.Edwards (foot), T.Dewar (omitted)

R21 sub: Hamish Davis 

ADELAIDE

In: R.Laird, C.Burgess, H.Schoenberg, J.Borlase, L.Murphy, L.Pedlar
Out: T.Walker (managed), B.Cook (omitted), B.Smith (omitted)

R21 sub: Chayce Jones 