MORE than two years since his last senior game, Tom Doedee will debut for Brisbane on Saturday against Sydney.
Fremantle has included a couple of big guns to face Port Adelaide, with skipper Alex Pearce and Nat Fyfe named.
Port has four changes of its own, getting Jack Lukosius back from injury, captain Connor Rozee back from illness and recalling Willie Rioli after two weeks in the SANFL.
But for Doedee, the long wait is over, with the former Adelaide defender overcoming two knee reconstructions to run out in the AFL for the first time since the Crows faced Gold Coast in Darwin in June 2023.
Richmond has some experience back, with Tom Lynch, Tim Taranto and Nathan Broad all named to face a St Kilda team that has recalled former first-round picks Darcy Wilson and Mattaes Phillipou.
Gold Coast has lost Sam Flanders with back soreness, recalling lively forward Malcolm Rosas jnr to face Carlton at Marvel Stadium.
Jye Menzie is back for Essendon as it faces a Geelong team that has rested Patrick Dangerfield for their Friday night match.
Adelaide has also rested a veteran, with Taylor Walker managed for the Crows’ trip to Perth to face West Coast on Sunday.
Nick Larkey is out with a knee injury for North Melbourne, facing a Greater Western Sydney team that regains skipper Toby Greene from suspension, but loses reigning Coleman Medal winner Jesse Hogan, who has been rested.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 8
Geelong v Essendon at the MCG, 7.40pm AEST
GEELONG
In: M.Knevitt
Out: P.Dangerfield (managed)
R21 sub: Jack Martin
ESSENDON
In: J.Menzie
Out: O.Smartt (omitted)
R21 sub: Oskar Smartt
SATURDAY, AUGUST 9
Richmond v St Kilda at the MCG,1.20pm AEST
RICHMOND
In: N.Broad, T.Lynch, T.Taranto
Out: L.Trainor (managed), J.Faull (knee), T.Sims (omitted)
R21 sub: Kamdyn McIntosh
ST KILDA
In: M.Phillipou, D.Wilson, L.Henry
Out: M.Owens (hamstring), R.Byrnes (foot), A.Hastie (omitted)
R21 sub: Jack Steele
Brisbane v Sydney at the Gabba, 4.15pm AEST
BRISBANE
In: T.Doedee, W.McLachlan
Out: R.Lester (concussion), L.Neale (quad)
R21 sub: Bruce Reville
SYDNEY
In: H.McLean
Out: P.Ladhams (omitted)
R21 sub: Caiden Cleary
Carlton v Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, 7.35pm AEST
CARLTON
In: H.O'Keeffe, B.Wilson
Out: H.O'Farrell (knee), M.Pittonet (omitted)
R21 sub: Corey Durdin
GOLD COAST
In: M.Rosas
Out: S.Flanders (back)
R21 sub: Nick Holman
Port Adelaide v Fremantle at Adelaide Oval, 7.40pm ACST
PORT ADELAIDE
In: C.Rozee, J.Lukosius, W.Rioli, C.Moraes
Out: J.Burgoyne (leg), J.Whitlock (omitted), H.Jackson (omitted), D.Williams (omitted)
R21 sub: Hugh Jackson
FREMANTLE
In: A.Pearce, N.Fyfe
Out: O.McDonald (omitted), H.Young (groin)
R21 sub: Neil Erasmus
SUNDAY, AUGUST 10
Greater Western Sydney v North Melbourne at Manuka Oval, 1.40pm AEST
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: T.Greene, J.Wehr, L.Keeffe, J.Leake, M.Gruzewski
Out: T.McMullin (ankle), J.Hogan (managed)
R21 sub: Harry Rowston
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: T.Xerri, B.Scott, G.Payne, W.Phillips, F.Maley, C.Trembath
Out: P.Curtis (suspension), N.Larkey (knee), Z.Banch (ribs)
R21 sub: Robert Hansen jnr
Melbourne v Western Bulldogs at the MCG, 3.15pm AEST
MELBOURNE
In: M.Jefferson, J.Adams, T.Campbell
Out: Nil
R21 sub: Harry Sharp
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: S.Davidson, J.Dolan, B.Khamis
Out: Nil
R21 sub: Laitham Vandermeer
West Coast v Adelaide at Optus Stadium, 3.10pm AWST
WEST COAST
In: S.Brock, J.Graham, M.Flynn, J.Petruccelle, J.Williams
Out: H.Edwards (foot), T.Dewar (omitted)
R21 sub: Hamish Davis
ADELAIDE
In: R.Laird, C.Burgess, H.Schoenberg, J.Borlase, L.Murphy, L.Pedlar
Out: T.Walker (managed), B.Cook (omitted), B.Smith (omitted)
R21 sub: Chayce Jones