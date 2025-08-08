YOU WIN some, you lose some, and Sydney coach Dean Cox's call to move Sam Wicks into defence has been a big win, according to AFL.com.au reporter Josh Gabelich.
While Cox copped some heat earlier in the season for his failed experiment of key defender Tom McCartin as a forward, Gabelich says he should be lauded for his potentially career-reviving move for Wicks.
After 66 games over five seasons as a high-pressure forward, Wicks has reinvented himself in 2025 as a small lockdown defender, playing every game in the Swans' backline.
Since keeping Hawthorn dynamo Nick Watson goalless in Opening Round, Wicks has quietly been quelling many of the League's best small forwards.
Gamebreakers Shai Bolton, Jack Higgins, Darcy Jones and Isaac Kako are among those who have been held goalless under Wicks' watch.
Gabelich told AFL.com.au's The Round Ahead that he doesn't believe Wicks is "getting the love he deserves".
"This is a guy that was used by John Longmire as a pressure forward across his first five seasons in the comp, and he was on the fringe of selection for a long time," Gabelich said
"But Dean Cox has used him as a lockdown defender this year, and look at the jobs he has done, the scalps are massive.
"Put a line through Bobby Hill (three goals), that wasn't a great day for him, but every other match-up he has won and some of those players have been some of the best small forwards this year.
"Look at Paul Curtis, Jack Higgins, Seth Campbell has been a revelation this year, Nick Watson, we know the player he's going to be, and Shai Bolton - look at those roles.
"(Against Hawthorn) is where it started, he got the job on Nick Watson in round zero and it really did set the tone.
"Dean Cox has worn a lot of criticism for moving Tom McCartin in the first half of the year, but this has been the role change that has been one of the most effective in the competition."
|
Sam Wicks' major match-ups
|
Match
|
Opponent
|
Minutes
|
Disposals Conceded
|
Goals Conceded
|
R0 v Hawthorn
|
Nick Watson
|
90
|
4
|
0
|
R2 v Fremantle
|
Shai Bolton
|
46
|
6
|
0
|
R5 v Collingwood
|
Bobby Hill
|
71
|
10
|
3
|
R8 v GWS Giants
|
Darcy Jones
|
51
|
1
|
0
|
R9 v Essendon
|
Isaac Kako
|
75
|
3
|
1
|
R10 v Carlton
|
Jesse Motlop
|
81
|
4
|
0
|
R13 v Richmond
|
Seth Campbell
|
43
|
2
|
0
|
R15 v Port Adelaide
|
Willie Rioli
|
46
|
4
|
1
|
R16 v Western Bulldogs
|
Rhylee West
|
54
|
6
|
1
|
R18 v St. Kilda
|
Jack Higgins
|
78
|
5
|
0
|
R19 v North Melbourne
|
Paul Curtis
|
65
|
5
|
0
|
R20 v GWS Giants
|
Darcy Jones
|
96
|
12
|
0
|
R21 v Essendon
|
Isaac Kako
|
65
|
3
|
0
Wicks' 2024 season was marred by injury, a four-week suspension, and an internal issue that saw him omitted early in the season, and he watched from the sidelines as the Swans surged into the Grand Final.
But Wicks, who earned a three-year contract extension in May, has gone from being on the brink of selection to one of the Swans' most critical cogs and those in the know believe that recognition is coming.
"Every year there is a player that just shocks you when you look at best and fairest results and I think Sam Wicks will be that player this year," Gabelich said.
"I do think from speaking to people in and around Sydney that he might be one that finishes on the (best and fairest) podium this year."