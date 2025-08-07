Nick Watson celebrates a goal during Hawthorn's win over Collingwood in round 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

- Hokball is back in a big way after Thursday night's hammering of Collingwood

- Nick Watson led the way - the man 'just simply doesn't fumble'

- Damo gives his take on the collision that left Jeremy Howe concussed

- Carlton's decision to back Michael Voss gives new CEO Graham Wright time

- How many goals will a rampant Jeremy Cameron kick against Essendon?

