The match review findings for Thursday night's clash between Hawthorn and Collingwood are in

Jai Newcombe and Jeremy Howe are seen after a collision during the Round 22 match between Hawthorn and Collingwood at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on August 7, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN midfielder Jai Newcombe has escaped any sanction after a huge collision with Jeremy Howe left the Collingwood defender out cold in Thursday night's clash.

Howe will miss at least next week's clash with ladder leader Adelaide as he goes into the 12-day concussion protocols, but has been cleared of further injury.

The 35-year-old was taken from the MCG to be assessed in hospital, but released after several hours of tests and scans.

"In positive news, subsequent scans over night have cleared him of any further injury," Collingwood football boss Charlie Gardiner said. "Jeremy has since returned home and is recovering well.

'He will work through the concussion protocols with the support of our medical team."

Howe was knocked out in the collision with Newcombe less than two minutes into the match and had to be taken off the ground on a stretcher.

The Hawks star underwent his own head injury assessment in the rooms but was cleared to return to the field.

He went on to become one of his side's best players, gathering 28 disposals and a goal in the 64-point thumping.

In assessing the incident, Match Review Officer Michael Christian said Newcombe's attempt to tackle Howe was 'not unreasonable in the circumstances' and did not constitute a reportable offence.

Meanwhile, Mabior Chol and Dan McStay can each accept $2000 fines after being charged with rough conduct and tripping, respectively.

Incident explained:

The incident involving Hawthorn’s Jai Newcombe and Collingwood’s Jeremy Howe from the First Quarter of Thursday night’s match was assessed by the Match Review Officer. Newcombe and Howe approach a loose ball from opposite directions and as the ball bounces towards and into the possession of Howe, Newcombe elects to tackle and in this attempt to tackle, a head clash occurs. It was the view of the MRO that Newcombe’s attempt to tackle was not unreasonable in the circumstances and did not constitute a Reportable Offence. No further action was taken.