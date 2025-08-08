Jack Higgins will line up for his 100th game for St Kilda as his remarkable journey continues

Jack Higgins celebrates a goal during Euro-Yroke's clash against Waalitj Marawar in round 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

JACK Higgins never missed a St Kilda home game growing up. He was sitting next to his mum and dad at the MCG when Brendon Goddard took that iconic mark in the 2010 Grand Final. Stephen Milne and Nick Dal Santo were his other favourites. But there is a reason why he named his dog 'Smudge'.

The small forward started preparing for an AFL career many years before he was selected by Richmond at pick No.17 in the 2017 draft. Rebound nets. Sprint work. Extra touch late at night. Or early in the morning. Thousands of hours spent sharpening his weapons.

Those stories have been well documented. Teammates have shared memories of being woken at all hours by the thud of Higgins working with a Sherrin. It is why one of Australia's greatest ever cricketers, Steve Smith, has been his blueprint for success, despite him playing a completely different sport.

"I do love my extra craft. I used to be up in the middle of the night doing ball handling stuff. I don't really model myself on AFL players, it's going to sound really weird when I say this, but [I model my career on] Steve Smith," Higgins told AFL.com.au ahead of his 100th game for St Kilda against Richmond.

"He was up four times a night touching bats, so I've got to do that. I'm really ADD when it comes to getting my hands on the footy as much as I can. I am a bit better now, but I always try and do a bit extra. I'm not sure if it really helps me but it gives me a mental edge.

"Steve Smith is the last bloke in the nets, he just picks up bats at night, trying to get right. I have really looked up to him across my footy career. He is obviously a superstar of the sport – I'm nowhere near that – but how much extra preparation he puts in and how much he put into how he performs; I try and get as much as I can out of myself."

Jack Higgins snaps at goal during St Kilda's clash against Fremantle in round 16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Hard work is in Higgins' DNA. Being smaller than most, he knew he wasn't getting any taller, but he could try and outwork everyone. He wasn't quick as a kid, so he trained with renowned sprint coach Bohdan Babijczuk after leading player agent Paul Connors coached him in an interleague game and connected the pair.

"I've been working with 'Babba' since I was 13," Higgins said. "Funny story: I was playing for South Metro in an interleague game back in the day and I was playing on Pat Naish on a wing and he absolutely zipped past me and I looked slow as, had the worst running technique.

"My goal was always to play AFL football, no ifs, buts or maybes, I just wanted to play AFL football. mum and dad wanted to know if we could do something about my running. Paul put me onto 'Babba' and I've been working with him ever since. I go back to him every pre-season. I like mixing it up from the club and train with all different AFL players."

The 26-year-old will get his name on his locker at RSEA Park after playing his 100th game in the red, white and black on Saturday at the MCG. But for a period during his time at Punt Road, Higgins thought he would never play another game, let alone eventually play for his boyhood club.

Jack Higgins poses for a photo during St Kilda's official team photo day on January 28, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

While Richmond went on a run to win the second of three premierships under Damien Hardwick in 2019, Higgins required two rounds of brain surgery and spent two months in hospital after an MRI discovered a bleed. The second operation left him with a 25cm scar on his head, unable to get out of bed. He couldn't eat, couldn't sleep, couldn't stop vomiting.

"I didn't think I'd be playing AFL again after I had the surgery. After I had it, I was in a pretty bad way, so I was happy enough to play one AFL game, let alone play another 100 or more. I'm really proud of myself," he said.

"Looking back on the journey, I really think I've done it the hard way having the massive brain surgery. It is an unreal achievement for myself because I never thought I'd play again, let alone play 100 for the Saints. It's been unbelievable."

Higgins' career has been on an upward trajectory since he moved to St Kilda at the end of 2020. After kicking 27 and then 30 goals in his first two seasons on Linton Street, Ross Lyon has conjured even more out of the pocket rocket since returning for a second stint. Higgins kicked 36 goals in 2023 and 2024, but already has 41 next to his name in 2025, with three games to play.

Lyon labelled him 'the bravest player in the AFL' this week after making that comment to Higgins privately in the lunchroom at RSEA Park. The 58-year-old knows Higgins is different and treats him that way. He believes the courage it takes to play football again after brain surgery should never be forgotten

"I love Ross. He's a GOAT," Higgins said.

"He just lets me be me, lets me perform. Obviously, he sets boundaries for me. I think he just gets me like no other coach has got me in my career. He knows what I'm like. He challenges me when I'm doing something wrong, but he just lets me play. That's why I love him. I think he gets me as a person that others don't. He lets me play and I love him.

"I can see what he's doing for the footy club. He's been such a successful coach for a long period of time. I know where we're going to go."

Jack Higgins and Ross Lyon share a laugh at St Kilda's official team photo day at RSEA Park on January 31, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Higgins' parents, Greg and Lynn, both grew up diehard Saints supporters in bayside. They used to attend games at Moorabbin growing up. The Animal Enclosure really means something to them. Jack cherishes the opportunity to play for the club he always dreamt about representing.

"Sometimes I think, 'What would Jack Higgins at five, seven, 10, 12 think if he knew you'd end up playing for St Kilda?' He would be blown away. It is cool that dreams do come true," he said.

Higgins used to go to the footy to watch Milne kick goals from everywhere. The two-time All-Australian finished with 574 goals from 275 games, behind only Adelaide and Carlton champion Eddie Betts (640 goals from 342 games) for small forwards. Higgins has drawn comparisons to the iconic No. 44, but he knows there is only one Stephen Milne.

"I think 'Milney' is the best small forward of all time. I'm obviously biased because I was a massive St Kilda fan growing up and massive Stephen Milne fan. If I can be half as good as he was … what a star," he said.

Jack Higgins celebrates a goal during St Kilda's clash against Port Adelaide in round four, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"He used to send me crazy up in the stands with the goals he kicked. Stephen Milne is a once-in-a-generation player, no one is going to kick 11 like he did against Brisbane; I'll never do that. He is a four times better player than me, but hopefully I can be half as good as him."

Higgins is on course for a third consecutive goalkicking crown by the end of the month. He won't catch iconic Saints Bill Mohr (12) or Tony Lockett (10), but is chasing something the Team of the Century forwards didn't achieve. Can he be one of the key figures that ends the longest current premiership drought in the AFL? Time will tell.