SYDNEY has thrown a wrench into Brisbane’s Finals aspirations, storming its Gabba fortress to record an Isaac Heeney-inspired two-point win on Saturday.
Although not a modicum of redemption for last year’s Grand Final defeat, the Swans will take great delight in making the premiers’ September ambitions so much more difficult following their 13.14 (92) to 13.12 (90) victory.
LIONS v SWANS Full match coverage and stats
Brisbane kicked three goals in the last minute to reduce the final margin and still needs to defeat either Fremantle at Optus Stadium next Friday night or Hawthorn at the Gabba on August 24 to secure its spot in the top eight.
Their own September dreams long gone, the Swans were magnificent, led by Heeney’s five goals and playing an enterprising brand of run-and-gun footy.
With Brandon Starcevich (hamstring) a game-day withdrawal and Ryan Lester (concussed) already absent, the Lions had no obvious match-up for the blond superstar.
And he made them pay.
Heeney had four goals in the first half – three from wonderful left-footed around-the-corner set shots – took a spectacular mark on Josh Dunkley and finished with 10 score involvements.
Errol Gulden (29) and Chad Warner (26 and two goals) were also influential as the Swans repeatedly transitioned the ball from their defensive 50 through the middle of the ground with rapid chains of handballs.
The depleted Lions, also missing Lachie Neale, Kai Lohmann, Noah Answerth and Jack Payne, looked well below the outfit that beat Collingwood at the MCG six days earlier, despite the late fightback.
The ferocious defensive pressure they showed against the Magpies was not there, as tackles regularly slipped off and the Swans moved the ball with ease from defence.
Brisbane dominated around the stoppages, winning the clearance count 39-22 and generating 65 inside 50s to 52, but the inconsistent pressure and wayward kicking cost them any chance of victory.
After the hosts kicked two of the game's first three goals, Sydney took total control of the first quarter.
Nick Blakey was running-and-bouncing, Justin McInerney was a handful with his speed and the Swans were attacking through the corridor with waves of handballs that gave their forwards space to work in.
Braeden Campbell was lively, Heeney got on the goalscorer’s list and Warner chipped in after some lovely hands from Tom Papley.
Brisbane knuckled down defensively early in the second term, ramping up the heat and forcing front-half turnovers that resulted in four consecutive goals to snatch back the lead.
But Heeney was only just warming up, kicking three consecutive goals before half-time, including a wonderful left foot snap – his third such finish of the half – from the right forward pocket.
The Swans continued their rampage after half-time, stretching their run of consecutive goals to seven to get out to a 32-point advantage.
Heeney was again central to proceedings, taking a spectacular mark on Josh Dunkley’s shoulders in the middle of the ground that led to Warner’s second goal and then kicking his fifth moments later.
Brisbane reduced the margin to 20 by the final change but would rue some missed chances around goal that could have had them even closer before the mad final minute.
The genius of Isaac Heeney
With Brandon Starcevich (hamstring) a late withdrawal and Ryan Lester (concussion) already missing, Brisbane’s backline was more vulnerable than usual, and the brilliance of Isaac Heeney made them pay. Often starting in the centre square and drifting forward, Heeney was a match-up nightmare, finding pockets of space inside 50 and giving Lions defenders headaches. His first three goals came from marks and perfectly executed left foot around-the-corner set shots, and by the time he kicked his fifth early in the third term, the Swans were away.
Brisbane still not assured of playing in September
Just when it looked like the Lions were in pole position to defend their premiership following a rousing win over Collingwood, everything is up in the air again. They still need to defeat Fremantle (in Perth) or Hawthorn (at the Gabba) to lock a spot in the top eight. They could also win both and finish in the top four, such is the nature of this crazy race for Finals. One thing is becoming apparent – the Lions’ fortunes go as their defensive intensity does. A bit off, and they lose. Ramp it up and they’re difficult to beat.
The flexibility of James Jordon
One of the best run-with players in the competition, James Jordon showed again just how valuable he is to the Swans. He started the game on All-Australian fancy Hugh McCluggage, keeping him to five disposals in the first quarter. However, with Will Ashcroft running riot, Dean Cox moved his defensive stopper over to the Norm Smith medallist, with great results. Ashcroft still finished with good numbers (31), but after looking like he would rip the game apart early, his influence eased following Jordon’s move.
BRISBANE 3.3 7.4 9.7 13.12 (90)
SYDNEY 5.3 8.7 12.9 13.14 (92)
GOALS
Brisbane: Morris 3, Wilmot 2, Bailey 2, Smith, McLachlan, Hipwood, Dunkley, L.Ashcroft, Ah Chee
Sydney: Heeney 5, Warner 2, Sheldrick, Rowbottom, Grundy, Florent, Campbell, Buller
BEST
Brisbane: Dunkley, McCluggage, W.Ashcroft, Andrews, Wilmot, L.Ashcroft
Sydney: Heeney, Gulden, Warner, Jordon, Blakey, Sheldrick
INJURIES
Brisbane: Nil
Sydney: McInerney (knee)
LATE CHANGES
Brisbane: Brandon Starcevich (hamstring) replaced by Deven Robertson
Sydney: Nil
SUBSTITUTES
Brisbane: Deven Robertson (replaced Will McLachlan during the third quarter)
Sydney: Caiden Cleary (replaced Jesse Dattoli in the fourth quarter)
Crowd: 31,424 at the Gabba