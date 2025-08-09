GOLD Coast coach Damien Hardwick is resolute in viewing Saturday's hectic finish against Carlton with a positive lens, despite an anxious final quarter which almost saw the Blues come from the clouds to pull off a remarkable comeback.
The Suns had two hands on the wheel after ballooning the margin out to 45 points at three-quarter time, however quickly had a fight on their hands as Carlton mustered a gallant five-goal final stanza to get within 13 points with six minutes left on the clock.
"Eighty per cent of our game was very good. There's always going to be 20 per cent in the game where things don't go your way, and Carlton capitalised big time in that," Hardwick said post-game.
"It's a funny one because you always go to that 20 (per cent) if that makes sense, but 80 per cent of it we probably should have been further ahead and just couldn't quite get the scoreboard ticking along as well as we'd like.
"The pleasing thing for us is in the last 10 minutes we sort of got our game back on track. It's not to say there weren't some uncomfortable moments in the coaches' box and on the ground, but it's good for the guys to understand and feel that, but more importantly how we respond from that.
"We've just got to make sure we reward that (80 per cent), but then also learn from lessons from that really poor period."
Matt Rowell was again prolific with 30 disposals and 10 clearances, however it was Ben King who was the star of the show with six goals to pull his side back from the brink.
King's six-goal haul came complete with a much-needed steadier from the pocket with just minutes to spare as Carlton's charge continued, along with an instant Mark of the Year contender in the opening term.
"It was pretty good wasn't it? I'm biased, I suppose," Hardwick said on King's lofty grab.
"He took some great marks tonight. I've been really pleased with his season.
"People sit there and look at his total contribution from a statistical viewpoint, but he doesn't get beaten in contests, brings the ball to ground for our smalls … he's had a wonderful year."
Although disappointed not to come away with the four points in light of their spirited resurgence, Michael Voss is looking at the positives from his overall young brigade, which tonight featured seven players with less than 25 senior games to their name.
Francis Evans led the Blues' scoring with four majors alongside the presence of Harry McKay (three goals), while Cooper Lord (24 disposals, 12 tackles, seven clearances) drew particular praise for his shutdown role on Noah Anderson, who had just nine disposals at the main break.
"Every time you get to see the way you want to play, the guys get confidence off that," Voss said of his side's exciting finish to the game.
"To come out after half-time and make those subtle adjustments and for the players to embrace the way we wanted to play that second half … eventually the momentum started to fall our way.
"Our never-give-up attitude, I think that's been a real trademark of ours over the last couple of weeks. We're seeing the season out strong - which we said we'd do - and I'm really pleased the players have bought into it."