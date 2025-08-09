Damien Hardwick takes the positives from the closer-than-expected win over Carlton, saying 80 per cent of the Suns' game was good

Gold Coast players sing the team song after their win over Carlton at Marvel Stadium in round 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast coach Damien Hardwick is resolute in viewing Saturday's hectic finish against Carlton with a positive lens, despite an anxious final quarter which almost saw the Blues come from the clouds to pull off a remarkable comeback.

The Suns had two hands on the wheel after ballooning the margin out to 45 points at three-quarter time, however quickly had a fight on their hands as Carlton mustered a gallant five-goal final stanza to get within 13 points with six minutes left on the clock.

BLUES v SUNS Full match coverage and stats

"Eighty per cent of our game was very good. There's always going to be 20 per cent in the game where things don't go your way, and Carlton capitalised big time in that," Hardwick said post-game.

"It's a funny one because you always go to that 20 (per cent) if that makes sense, but 80 per cent of it we probably should have been further ahead and just couldn't quite get the scoreboard ticking along as well as we'd like.

"The pleasing thing for us is in the last 10 minutes we sort of got our game back on track. It's not to say there weren't some uncomfortable moments in the coaches' box and on the ground, but it's good for the guys to understand and feel that, but more importantly how we respond from that.

"We've just got to make sure we reward that (80 per cent), but then also learn from lessons from that really poor period."

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 12:43 Voss post-match, R22: 'Our never-give-up attitude, I think that's been a real trademark of ours' Watch Carlton’s press conference after round 22’s match against Gold Coast

07:31 Hardwick post-match, R22: 'Couldn't quite get the scoreboard ticking along as well as we'd like' Watch Gold Coast’s press conference after round 22’s match against Carlton

08:13 Highlights: Carlton v Gold Coast The Blues and Suns clash in round 22 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

03:33 High-flying King sinks six against Blues Ben King reels in an epic MOTY contender as his big bag of goals leads the Suns to an important win

00:54 Comeback Blues? Hot minute sees Carlton make it four in a row Back-to-back goals from Francis Evans and Jesse Motlop breathes life into the Blues’ comeback hopes

00:36 In-form Fiorini finds clever snap for hot start to half Brayden Fiorini nails this goal inside the opening minute of the third term

00:57 Fogarty swoops at just the right time Lachie Fogarty crumbs this pack to perfection as he slams home this goal during the second term

01:05 Is this the Mark of the Year? King ‘hovers’ like never before Ben King soars over the top of Lewis Young to reel in an ‘unbelievable’ contender for Mark of the Year

00:32 Wild Witts: Big Sun's magical finish in game 200 Jarrod Witts conjures this miraculous goal to kickstart his side’s charge in his 200th match of AFL

00:46 Evans electrifies early to get Blues fans believing Francis Evans nails back-to-back goals in quick succession to fire up the faithful in the first term

Matt Rowell was again prolific with 30 disposals and 10 clearances, however it was Ben King who was the star of the show with six goals to pull his side back from the brink.

King's six-goal haul came complete with a much-needed steadier from the pocket with just minutes to spare as Carlton's charge continued, along with an instant Mark of the Year contender in the opening term.

Learn More 03:33

"It was pretty good wasn't it? I'm biased, I suppose," Hardwick said on King's lofty grab.

"He took some great marks tonight. I've been really pleased with his season.

"People sit there and look at his total contribution from a statistical viewpoint, but he doesn't get beaten in contests, brings the ball to ground for our smalls … he's had a wonderful year."

Learn More 07:31

Although disappointed not to come away with the four points in light of their spirited resurgence, Michael Voss is looking at the positives from his overall young brigade, which tonight featured seven players with less than 25 senior games to their name.

Francis Evans led the Blues' scoring with four majors alongside the presence of Harry McKay (three goals), while Cooper Lord (24 disposals, 12 tackles, seven clearances) drew particular praise for his shutdown role on Noah Anderson, who had just nine disposals at the main break.

Learn More 08:13

"Every time you get to see the way you want to play, the guys get confidence off that," Voss said of his side's exciting finish to the game.

"To come out after half-time and make those subtle adjustments and for the players to embrace the way we wanted to play that second half … eventually the momentum started to fall our way.

"Our never-give-up attitude, I think that's been a real trademark of ours over the last couple of weeks. We're seeing the season out strong - which we said we'd do - and I'm really pleased the players have bought into it."