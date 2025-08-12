Brodie Grundy is helped from the Gabba during the R22 match between Sydney and Brisbane. Picture: AFL Photos

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Lachlan McAndrew Jaw 2-3 weeks
Max Michalanney Hamstring 2-3 weeks
James Peatling Thigh Test
Josh Rachele Knee TBC
Oscar Ryan Hamstring 5-6 weeks
Updated: August 12, 2025

In the mix

Peatling has recovered well from the corked thigh that forced him out against West Coast and should face Collingwood on Saturday night. It’s also good news for Michalanney, who will rejoin training next week and could be available for the Crows’ first final. Rachele's timeline is less clear, but is expected to start running next week, with the club still hopeful he could play again this season. Veterans Matt Crouch (33 disposals, seven clearances) and Brodie Smith (22 disposals, six rebound 50s) were both prolific in the SANFL win over South Adelaide, along with Sid Draper (22 disposals, seven clearances) while Billy Dowling had a day out with 41 disposals and two goals. - Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Noah Answerth Achilles Season
Keidean Coleman Quad 6-7 weeks
Kai Lohmann Calf 1 week
Lincoln McCarthy Knee Season
Conor McKenna Hamstring 2 weeks
Lachie Neale Quad 2 weeks
Jack Payne Knee Season
Brandon Starcevich Hamstring Test
Updated: August 12, 2025

In the mix

The Lions will get veteran Ryan Lester back from concussion to bolster their backline for Friday night's match against Fremantle in Perth. Starcevich trained on Tuesday and is a big decision for the match committee after being a late withdrawal against the Swans. His inclusion would be huge against a forward line that includes Shai Bolton, Murphy Reid and Sam Switkowski. Oscar McInerney was strong in the VFL, but Darcy Fort has done a sterling job as the No.1 ruckman and Henry Smith kicked three goals just two weeks ago against Collingwood, so it would be a big call to leave him behind. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Adam Cerra Knee Season
Matt Cottrell Foot Season
Charlie Curnow Knee Season
Brodie Kemp Achilles Season
Harry Lemmey Hamstring Test
Nic Newman Knee Season
Harry O'Farrell Knee Season
Jack Silvagni Groin Season
Jagga Smith Knee Season
Sam Walsh Foot Test
Updated: August 12, 2025

In the mix

Walsh is a likely return to face Port Adelaide in Carlton's last home game for the year if he gets through training, but fellow midfielder Cerra's season is over. Elijah Hollands (25 disposals, nine marks, one goal) starred in the VFL after a long absence and could come back in, with either Will White, Ashton Moir or starting sub Corey Durdin to make way. Mitch McGovern (21 disposals, 10 marks) also did well at the lower level in his return from a hamstring injury and will likely take his spot in the seniors, possibly at the expense of Matt Carroll, or Hudson O'Keeffe, who was quiet against the Suns. - Howard Kimber

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Harvey Harrison Knee Season
Bobby Hill Illness Test
Jeremy Howe Concussion Protocols
Tew Jiath Quad Season
Beau McCreery Hamstring Test
Reef McInnes Knee Season
Jakob Ryan Foot 6 weeks
Iliro Smit Foot 6+ weeks
Lachie Sullivan Knee Season
Charlie West Foot 4 weeks
Updated: August 12, 2025

In the mix

Howe has entered the AFL’s concussion protocols after the incident against Hawthorn last Thursday night. Hill and McCreery both trained on Tuesday but will need to pass fitness tests ahead of the trip to South Australia to face Adelaide on Saturday night. Collingwood had the bye in the VFL last weekend, but Wil Parker and Ed Allan were two of the emergencies. Mason Cox will be considered for a recall to combat the Crows. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Nick Bryan Knee Season
Nate Caddy Groin TBC
Jye Caldwell Ankle 2 weeks
Nik Cox Concussion Season
Sam Draper Achilles Season
Tom Edwards Knee Season
Lewis Hayes Knee Season
Harrison Jones Ankle Season
Nic Martin Knee Season
Archie May Ankle 2-3 weeks
Ben McKay Foot TBC
Zach Merrett Hand 1 week
Darcy Parish Calf Season
Zach Reid Hamstring Season
Jordan Ridley Hamstring 2 weeks
Will Setterfield Foot Season
Dylan Shiel Suspension 1 week
Elijah Tsatas Hamstring 1 week
Updated: August 12, 2025

In the mix

The Bombers have been dealt another major injury blow with captain Merrett to miss Friday night’s clash against St Kilda after breaking his hand. Shiel will make way from the team beaten by Geelong due to suspension, while May suffered an ankle injury. Kyle Langford (13 disposals) made his return from injury with managed minutes in the VFL last week. Zak Johnson (27 disposals), Saad El-Hawli (22) and Alwyn Davey jnr (20) were among the busiest players at VFL level, while Kayle Gerreyn (16 and seven marks), Oskar Smartt (11 and a goal), Archer Day-Wicks (14) and Rhys Unwin (12) were the only other AFL-listed players who featured at the lower level as young ruck Vigo Visentini was managed. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Matthew Johnson Ankle/foot 1 week
Odin Jones Back Season
Aiden Riddle Foot Season
Sam Sturt Knee Season
Hayden Young Groin Test
Updated: August 12, 2025

In the mix

Young is a test to play this week as the Dockers look to get their gun midfielder right for a crack at September. Corey Wagner had 20 disposals on managed minutes in the WAFL last week and looks to have shaken off a heel injury ahead of a huge Friday night clash against Brisbane. James Aish, Brandon Walker and Cooper Simpson also impressed for Peel last week, but this is a hard Dockers side to crack into at the moment. - Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Toby Conway Foot TBC
Cameron Guthrie Calf Test
Ollie Henry Concussion Concussion protocols
Updated: August 12, 2025

In the mix

Jack Henry has been cleared of injury after being subbed out against the Bombers, while Patrick Dangerfield and Jack Martin are in line to face Sydney after being managed. Conway is the lone addition to the injury list this week, having suffered a right foot injury during the Cats' VFL win over Essendon. He'll miss this round and will consult with specialists on a diagnosis and treatment plan. Guthrie is a chance to come back via the VFL this week, while Mitch Duncan will play in the state league. Jake Kolodjashnij made his return from a groin injury last week, collecting nine touches and a goal in the VFL. Ted Clohesy (29 disposals, seven clearances, one goal) and George Stevens (32 disposals, 11 clearances) were both prolific in the VFL, but spots will be hard to come by in the senior team. - Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Charlie Ballard Knee Season
Sam Clohesy Ankle 4-6 weeks
Zak Evans Thumb Season
Will Graham Shoulder 1-3 weeks
Elliott Himmelberg Knee Season
Max Knobel Foot Season
Daniel Rioli Leg 1-3 weeks
Updated: August 12, 2025

In the mix

Providing no late hiccups, Flanders will likely regain his spot to face Greater Western Sydney for Saturday's critical match at People First Stadium after missing the win over Carlton with a back complaint. The rest of the team seems settled with six wins from their past seven matches, but Jake Rogers and Leo Lombard are keeping the pressure on with excellent form in the VFL. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Cody Angove Back Season
Jack Buckley Calf 1 week
Brent Daniels Adductor 1-2 weeks
Wade Derksen Toe Season
Ollie Hannaford Ankle 2-3 weeks
Jesse Hogan Foot Test
Josh Kelly Calf 2 weeks
Toby McMullin Ankle Season
Jack Ough Shoulder Season
Conor Stone Foot Season
Jake Stringer Hamstring 3-4 weeks
Nathan Wardius Knee Season
Updated: August 12, 2025

In the mix

There's another big blow for Stringer, who won't return until finals – if the Giants make it – due to another soft tissue injury. All eyes this week will be on Hogan, who will need to pass a fitness test on his sore foot to be cleared to face the Suns. In good news, key defender Buckley is set to return against St Kilda next week while Daniels could also be back for the round 24 clash against the Saints. - Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Cody Anderson Leg Test
Will Day Foot Season
Sam Frost Ankle Test
Finn Maginness Kidney Season
Harry Morrison Quad 1-2 weeks
Noah Mraz Knee 2 weeks
Josh Weddle Back TBC
Updated: August 12, 2025

In the mix

Morrison strained his quad at main training last Tuesday and will miss at least another game. Frost rolled his ankle last week and didn't play for Box Hill on the weekend. Sam Butler kept his name in contention with 27 touches in the VFL, while Cam Mackenzie finished with 26 and six clearances against Footscray. Jai Serong continued his strong form down back but Sam Mitchell won't be making any changes to his defence. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Marty Hore Knee/Shoulder Season
Jake Lever Ankle Season
Xavier Lindsay Hamstring 1 week
Shane McAdam Achilles Season
Andy Moniz-Wakefield Knee Season
Oliver Sestan Face

1 week
Caleb Windsor Hamstring

Season
Updated: August 12, 2025

In the mix

Speedy second-year midfielder Windsor's season is over after he suffered a high-grade hamstring strain in the dying stages of the Demons' narrow loss to the Bulldogs on Sunday. The club says Lindsay presented with "hamstring soreness" and he will miss Saturday's game against the Hawks, but the Demons are hopeful he will return for R24. May is available this week after missing the last three matches through suspension. Defender Jed Adams earned a debut in Troy Chaplin's first game in charge, but could there be another Demon debut this week against Hawthorn? Luker Kentfield kicked four goals for Casey on Sunday - his second four-goal bag in three weeks - and could get a look at the top level in the final two weeks of the season. Charlie Spargo (22 disposals, six tackles), Taj Woewodin (21 disposals, six marks), Kolytn Tholstrup (21 disposals, six tackles) and Bailey Laurie (20 and four tackles) continue to push their cases at the lower level. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jackson Archer Ankle Season
Zac Banch Ribs Test
Miller Bergman Knee Season
Callum Coleman-Jones Calf 1 week
Aidan Corr Calf 1 week
Brayden George Shoulder Season
Josh Goater Calf 2-3 weeks
Riley Hardeman Concussion TBC
Nick Larkey Knee TBC
Luke McDonald Shoulder Season
Jy Simpkin Knee Test
Darcy Tucker Back Season
Updated: August 5, 2025

In the mix

North Melbourne's full injury list will be updated as soon as possible.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Benny Barrett Ankle TBC
Miles Bergman Shoulder Season
Jase Burgoyne Plantaris Season
Ryan Burton Knee 1-2 weeks
Tom Cochrane Foot Season
Jason Horne-Francis Foot Season
Jack Lukosius Calf Season
Todd Marshall Achilles Season
Sam Powell-Pepper Knee Season
Esava Ratugolea Hamstring Season
Ivan Soldo Concussion TBC
Dante Visentini Ankle Season
Xavier Walsh Shoulder Season
Updated: August 12, 2025

In the mix

The stocks are getting thin for Port ahead of Saturday's match against Carlton following the season-ending injuries to Lukosius and Burgoyne. Jeremy Finlayson was magnificent in the SANFL at the weekend, gathering 30 disposals, that included 17 clearances, as a ruckman and could swing in to cover Lukosius. Christian Moraes was also excellent at the lower level and is a chance to jump from the sub role into the starting 22. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jacob Bauer ACL Season
Judson Clarke ACL Season
Mate Colina Shoulder Season
Thomson Dow Patella Season
Jonty Faull Knee Season
Liam Fawcett Foot Test
Campbell Gray Knee 1-2 weeks
Ollie Hayes-Brown Hamstring Test
Sam Lalor Hamstring Season
Mykelti Lefau Calf 1-2 weeks
Kane McAuliffe Quad 2-4 weeks
Hugo Ralphsmith Hamstring Season
Samson Ryan Foot 1-2 weeks
Tom Sims Elbow Season
Josh Smillie Quad 3-6 weeks
Updated: August 12, 2025

In the mix

While Richmond's AFL side has only two matches left, the VFL team looks likely to feature in finals, hence a number of players, including Smillie, are not yet ruled out for the year. Sims suffered a nasty elbow injury (ulna collateral ligament) in the VFL while attempting to break his fall after a high mark, but has avoided surgery. Jacob Koschitzke kicked four goals and had eight clearances playing in the ruck in the VFL, although it's difficult to see a role for him in the ones with Richmond's current set-up. - Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Harry Boyd Shin Season
Dan Butler Elbow Season
Ryan Byrnes Foot Season
Paddy Dow Collarbone Season
Dougal Howard Hamstring Season
Max King Knee Season
Mitch Owens Hamstring Season
Patrick Said Calf 1 week
Jimmy Webster Calf 1 week
Updated: August 12, 2025

In the mix

Dow has been ruled out for the rest of the season after breaking his collarbone in the VFL on Saturday night, ending a nightmare year for the midfielder. Boyd has also suffered bone stress in his tibia, while Byrnes will miss the final fortnight with a foot injury. Alex Dodson starred for Sandringham with 41 hitouts, 35 disposals and seven clearances to put his hand up for a late season debut. Jack Carroll, Angus Hastie and Tobie Travaglia will all busy in the win over Richmond. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Joel Amartey Hamstring  Season
Will Edwards Leg Season
Brodie Grundy Concussion 1 week
Joel Hamling Hamstring Season
Will Hayward Calf Test
Logan McDonald Ankle Season
Justin McInerney Knee Season
Ben Paton Knee Season
Updated: August 12, 2025

In the mix

Peter Ladhams is set to win a recall to replace Grundy against the Cats, while Hayward is also expected to return after missing the past two games due to a calf issue. Young gun Jesse Dattoli could be the one to make way, while a replacement will also be needed for McInerney, whose season is over. The likes of Matt Roberts, Taylor Adams and Corey Warner will all come under consideration, while Caiden Cleary - who has been the sub in the past two weeks - could come into the starting 22. - Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Bo Allan Ankle Season
Oscar Allen Achilles/Knee Season
Harry Edwards Foot Test
Jack Hutchinson Hamstring 1-2 weeks
Archer Reid Toe Season
Harley Reid Ankle Season
Jake Waterman Shoulder Season
Elliot Yeo Ankle Season
Updated: August 12, 2025

In the mix

Young forward Archer Reid won't be seen in action again this season after suffering tendon damage in his toe in the loss to Adelaide. With a match-up against the Bulldogs' tall forwards looming, the possible return of key defender Edwards would be a big boost, with the 24-year-old to put his injured foot through a fitness test this week. - Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Josh Dolan Concussion Concussion protocols
Harvey Gallagher Foot Season
Adam Treloar Calf Test
Laitham Vandermeer Concussion Concussion protocols
Cody Weightman Knee Season
Updated: August 12, 2025

In the mix

Treloar is closing in on a return from his calf issues and could play in the VFL this weekend after completing a match simulation session last Saturday. The reigning All-Australian midfielder has only played four games in 2025. Vandermeer and Dolan are both in concussion protocols after incidents across the weekend. Cooper Hynes was busy for Footscray with 23 touches, while Michael Sellwood and Nick Coffield both performed well again in the win over Box Hill. – Josh Gabelich