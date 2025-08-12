Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Lachlan McAndrew
|Jaw
|2-3 weeks
|Max Michalanney
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|James Peatling
|Thigh
|Test
|Josh Rachele
|Knee
|TBC
|Oscar Ryan
|Hamstring
|5-6 weeks
|Updated: August 12, 2025
In the mix
Peatling has recovered well from the corked thigh that forced him out against West Coast and should face Collingwood on Saturday night. It’s also good news for Michalanney, who will rejoin training next week and could be available for the Crows’ first final. Rachele's timeline is less clear, but is expected to start running next week, with the club still hopeful he could play again this season. Veterans Matt Crouch (33 disposals, seven clearances) and Brodie Smith (22 disposals, six rebound 50s) were both prolific in the SANFL win over South Adelaide, along with Sid Draper (22 disposals, seven clearances) while Billy Dowling had a day out with 41 disposals and two goals. - Michael Rogers
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Noah Answerth
|Achilles
|Season
|Keidean Coleman
|Quad
|6-7 weeks
|Kai Lohmann
|Calf
|1 week
|Lincoln McCarthy
|Knee
|Season
|Conor McKenna
|Hamstring
|2 weeks
|Lachie Neale
|Quad
|2 weeks
|Jack Payne
|Knee
|Season
|Brandon Starcevich
|Hamstring
|Test
|Updated: August 12, 2025
In the mix
The Lions will get veteran Ryan Lester back from concussion to bolster their backline for Friday night's match against Fremantle in Perth. Starcevich trained on Tuesday and is a big decision for the match committee after being a late withdrawal against the Swans. His inclusion would be huge against a forward line that includes Shai Bolton, Murphy Reid and Sam Switkowski. Oscar McInerney was strong in the VFL, but Darcy Fort has done a sterling job as the No.1 ruckman and Henry Smith kicked three goals just two weeks ago against Collingwood, so it would be a big call to leave him behind. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Adam Cerra
|Knee
|Season
|Matt Cottrell
|Foot
|Season
|Charlie Curnow
|Knee
|Season
|Brodie Kemp
|Achilles
|Season
|Harry Lemmey
|Hamstring
|Test
|Nic Newman
|Knee
|Season
|Harry O'Farrell
|Knee
|Season
|Jack Silvagni
|Groin
|Season
|Jagga Smith
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Walsh
|Foot
|Test
|Updated: August 12, 2025
In the mix
Walsh is a likely return to face Port Adelaide in Carlton's last home game for the year if he gets through training, but fellow midfielder Cerra's season is over. Elijah Hollands (25 disposals, nine marks, one goal) starred in the VFL after a long absence and could come back in, with either Will White, Ashton Moir or starting sub Corey Durdin to make way. Mitch McGovern (21 disposals, 10 marks) also did well at the lower level in his return from a hamstring injury and will likely take his spot in the seniors, possibly at the expense of Matt Carroll, or Hudson O'Keeffe, who was quiet against the Suns. - Howard Kimber
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Harvey Harrison
|Knee
|Season
|Bobby Hill
|Illness
|Test
|Jeremy Howe
|Concussion
|Protocols
|Tew Jiath
|Quad
|Season
|Beau McCreery
|Hamstring
|Test
|Reef McInnes
|Knee
|Season
|Jakob Ryan
|Foot
|6 weeks
|Iliro Smit
|Foot
|6+ weeks
|Lachie Sullivan
|Knee
|Season
|Charlie West
|Foot
|4 weeks
|Updated: August 12, 2025
In the mix
Howe has entered the AFL’s concussion protocols after the incident against Hawthorn last Thursday night. Hill and McCreery both trained on Tuesday but will need to pass fitness tests ahead of the trip to South Australia to face Adelaide on Saturday night. Collingwood had the bye in the VFL last weekend, but Wil Parker and Ed Allan were two of the emergencies. Mason Cox will be considered for a recall to combat the Crows. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Nick Bryan
|Knee
|Season
|Nate Caddy
|Groin
|TBC
|Jye Caldwell
|Ankle
|2 weeks
|Nik Cox
|Concussion
|Season
|Sam Draper
|Achilles
|Season
|Tom Edwards
|Knee
|Season
|Lewis Hayes
|Knee
|Season
|Harrison Jones
|Ankle
|Season
|Nic Martin
|Knee
|Season
|Archie May
|Ankle
|2-3 weeks
|Ben McKay
|Foot
|TBC
|Zach Merrett
|Hand
|1 week
|Darcy Parish
|Calf
|Season
|Zach Reid
|Hamstring
|Season
|Jordan Ridley
|Hamstring
|2 weeks
|Will Setterfield
|Foot
|Season
|Dylan Shiel
|Suspension
|1 week
|Elijah Tsatas
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Updated: August 12, 2025
In the mix
The Bombers have been dealt another major injury blow with captain Merrett to miss Friday night’s clash against St Kilda after breaking his hand. Shiel will make way from the team beaten by Geelong due to suspension, while May suffered an ankle injury. Kyle Langford (13 disposals) made his return from injury with managed minutes in the VFL last week. Zak Johnson (27 disposals), Saad El-Hawli (22) and Alwyn Davey jnr (20) were among the busiest players at VFL level, while Kayle Gerreyn (16 and seven marks), Oskar Smartt (11 and a goal), Archer Day-Wicks (14) and Rhys Unwin (12) were the only other AFL-listed players who featured at the lower level as young ruck Vigo Visentini was managed. – Dejan Kalinic
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Matthew Johnson
|Ankle/foot
|1 week
|Odin Jones
|Back
|Season
|Aiden Riddle
|Foot
|Season
|Sam Sturt
|Knee
|Season
|Hayden Young
|Groin
|Test
|Updated: August 12, 2025
In the mix
Young is a test to play this week as the Dockers look to get their gun midfielder right for a crack at September. Corey Wagner had 20 disposals on managed minutes in the WAFL last week and looks to have shaken off a heel injury ahead of a huge Friday night clash against Brisbane. James Aish, Brandon Walker and Cooper Simpson also impressed for Peel last week, but this is a hard Dockers side to crack into at the moment. - Martin Smith
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Toby Conway
|Foot
|TBC
|Cameron Guthrie
|Calf
|Test
|Ollie Henry
|Concussion
|Concussion protocols
|Updated: August 12, 2025
In the mix
Jack Henry has been cleared of injury after being subbed out against the Bombers, while Patrick Dangerfield and Jack Martin are in line to face Sydney after being managed. Conway is the lone addition to the injury list this week, having suffered a right foot injury during the Cats' VFL win over Essendon. He'll miss this round and will consult with specialists on a diagnosis and treatment plan. Guthrie is a chance to come back via the VFL this week, while Mitch Duncan will play in the state league. Jake Kolodjashnij made his return from a groin injury last week, collecting nine touches and a goal in the VFL. Ted Clohesy (29 disposals, seven clearances, one goal) and George Stevens (32 disposals, 11 clearances) were both prolific in the VFL, but spots will be hard to come by in the senior team. - Michael Rogers
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Charlie Ballard
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Clohesy
|Ankle
|4-6 weeks
|Zak Evans
|Thumb
|Season
|Will Graham
|Shoulder
|1-3 weeks
|Elliott Himmelberg
|Knee
|Season
|Max Knobel
|Foot
|Season
|Daniel Rioli
|Leg
|1-3 weeks
|Updated: August 12, 2025
In the mix
Providing no late hiccups, Flanders will likely regain his spot to face Greater Western Sydney for Saturday's critical match at People First Stadium after missing the win over Carlton with a back complaint. The rest of the team seems settled with six wins from their past seven matches, but Jake Rogers and Leo Lombard are keeping the pressure on with excellent form in the VFL. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Cody Angove
|Back
|Season
|Jack Buckley
|Calf
|1 week
|Brent Daniels
|Adductor
|1-2 weeks
|Wade Derksen
|Toe
|Season
|Ollie Hannaford
|Ankle
|2-3 weeks
|Jesse Hogan
|Foot
|Test
|Josh Kelly
|Calf
|2 weeks
|Toby McMullin
|Ankle
|Season
|Jack Ough
|Shoulder
|Season
|Conor Stone
|Foot
|Season
|Jake Stringer
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Nathan Wardius
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: August 12, 2025
In the mix
There's another big blow for Stringer, who won't return until finals – if the Giants make it – due to another soft tissue injury. All eyes this week will be on Hogan, who will need to pass a fitness test on his sore foot to be cleared to face the Suns. In good news, key defender Buckley is set to return against St Kilda next week while Daniels could also be back for the round 24 clash against the Saints. - Martin Smith
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Cody Anderson
|Leg
|Test
|Will Day
|Foot
|Season
|Sam Frost
|Ankle
|Test
|Finn Maginness
|Kidney
|Season
|Harry Morrison
|Quad
|1-2 weeks
|Noah Mraz
|Knee
|2 weeks
|Josh Weddle
|Back
|TBC
|Updated: August 12, 2025
In the mix
Morrison strained his quad at main training last Tuesday and will miss at least another game. Frost rolled his ankle last week and didn't play for Box Hill on the weekend. Sam Butler kept his name in contention with 27 touches in the VFL, while Cam Mackenzie finished with 26 and six clearances against Footscray. Jai Serong continued his strong form down back but Sam Mitchell won't be making any changes to his defence. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Marty Hore
|Knee/Shoulder
|Season
|Jake Lever
|Ankle
|Season
|Xavier Lindsay
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Shane McAdam
|Achilles
|Season
|Andy Moniz-Wakefield
|Knee
|Season
|Oliver Sestan
|Face
|
1 week
|Caleb Windsor
|Hamstring
|
Season
|Updated: August 12, 2025
In the mix
Speedy second-year midfielder Windsor's season is over after he suffered a high-grade hamstring strain in the dying stages of the Demons' narrow loss to the Bulldogs on Sunday. The club says Lindsay presented with "hamstring soreness" and he will miss Saturday's game against the Hawks, but the Demons are hopeful he will return for R24. May is available this week after missing the last three matches through suspension. Defender Jed Adams earned a debut in Troy Chaplin's first game in charge, but could there be another Demon debut this week against Hawthorn? Luker Kentfield kicked four goals for Casey on Sunday - his second four-goal bag in three weeks - and could get a look at the top level in the final two weeks of the season. Charlie Spargo (22 disposals, six tackles), Taj Woewodin (21 disposals, six marks), Kolytn Tholstrup (21 disposals, six tackles) and Bailey Laurie (20 and four tackles) continue to push their cases at the lower level. - Alison O'Connor
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jackson Archer
|Ankle
|Season
|Zac Banch
|Ribs
|Test
|Miller Bergman
|Knee
|Season
|Callum Coleman-Jones
|Calf
|1 week
|Aidan Corr
|Calf
|1 week
|Brayden George
|Shoulder
|Season
|Josh Goater
|Calf
|2-3 weeks
|Riley Hardeman
|Concussion
|TBC
|Nick Larkey
|Knee
|TBC
|Luke McDonald
|Shoulder
|Season
|Jy Simpkin
|Knee
|Test
|Darcy Tucker
|Back
|Season
|Updated: August 5, 2025
In the mix
North Melbourne's full injury list will be updated as soon as possible.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Benny Barrett
|Ankle
|TBC
|Miles Bergman
|Shoulder
|Season
|Jase Burgoyne
|Plantaris
|Season
|Ryan Burton
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Tom Cochrane
|Foot
|Season
|Jason Horne-Francis
|Foot
|Season
|Jack Lukosius
|Calf
|Season
|Todd Marshall
|Achilles
|Season
|Sam Powell-Pepper
|Knee
|Season
|Esava Ratugolea
|Hamstring
|Season
|Ivan Soldo
|Concussion
|TBC
|Dante Visentini
|Ankle
|Season
|Xavier Walsh
|Shoulder
|Season
|Updated: August 12, 2025
In the mix
The stocks are getting thin for Port ahead of Saturday's match against Carlton following the season-ending injuries to Lukosius and Burgoyne. Jeremy Finlayson was magnificent in the SANFL at the weekend, gathering 30 disposals, that included 17 clearances, as a ruckman and could swing in to cover Lukosius. Christian Moraes was also excellent at the lower level and is a chance to jump from the sub role into the starting 22. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jacob Bauer
|ACL
|Season
|Judson Clarke
|ACL
|Season
|Mate Colina
|Shoulder
|Season
|Thomson Dow
|Patella
|Season
|Jonty Faull
|Knee
|Season
|Liam Fawcett
|Foot
|Test
|Campbell Gray
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Ollie Hayes-Brown
|Hamstring
|Test
|Sam Lalor
|Hamstring
|Season
|Mykelti Lefau
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Kane McAuliffe
|Quad
|2-4 weeks
|Hugo Ralphsmith
|Hamstring
|Season
|Samson Ryan
|Foot
|1-2 weeks
|Tom Sims
|Elbow
|Season
|Josh Smillie
|Quad
|3-6 weeks
|Updated: August 12, 2025
In the mix
While Richmond's AFL side has only two matches left, the VFL team looks likely to feature in finals, hence a number of players, including Smillie, are not yet ruled out for the year. Sims suffered a nasty elbow injury (ulna collateral ligament) in the VFL while attempting to break his fall after a high mark, but has avoided surgery. Jacob Koschitzke kicked four goals and had eight clearances playing in the ruck in the VFL, although it's difficult to see a role for him in the ones with Richmond's current set-up. - Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Harry Boyd
|Shin
|Season
|Dan Butler
|Elbow
|Season
|Ryan Byrnes
|Foot
|Season
|Paddy Dow
|Collarbone
|Season
|Dougal Howard
|Hamstring
|Season
|Max King
|Knee
|Season
|Mitch Owens
|Hamstring
|Season
|Patrick Said
|Calf
|1 week
|Jimmy Webster
|Calf
|1 week
|Updated: August 12, 2025
In the mix
Dow has been ruled out for the rest of the season after breaking his collarbone in the VFL on Saturday night, ending a nightmare year for the midfielder. Boyd has also suffered bone stress in his tibia, while Byrnes will miss the final fortnight with a foot injury. Alex Dodson starred for Sandringham with 41 hitouts, 35 disposals and seven clearances to put his hand up for a late season debut. Jack Carroll, Angus Hastie and Tobie Travaglia will all busy in the win over Richmond. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Joel Amartey
|Hamstring
|Season
|Will Edwards
|Leg
|Season
|Brodie Grundy
|Concussion
|1 week
|Joel Hamling
|Hamstring
|Season
|Will Hayward
|Calf
|Test
|Logan McDonald
|Ankle
|Season
|Justin McInerney
|Knee
|Season
|Ben Paton
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: August 12, 2025
In the mix
Peter Ladhams is set to win a recall to replace Grundy against the Cats, while Hayward is also expected to return after missing the past two games due to a calf issue. Young gun Jesse Dattoli could be the one to make way, while a replacement will also be needed for McInerney, whose season is over. The likes of Matt Roberts, Taylor Adams and Corey Warner will all come under consideration, while Caiden Cleary - who has been the sub in the past two weeks - could come into the starting 22. - Martin Smith
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Bo Allan
|Ankle
|Season
|Oscar Allen
|Achilles/Knee
|Season
|Harry Edwards
|Foot
|Test
|Jack Hutchinson
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Archer Reid
|Toe
|Season
|Harley Reid
|Ankle
|Season
|Jake Waterman
|Shoulder
|Season
|Elliot Yeo
|Ankle
|Season
|Updated: August 12, 2025
In the mix
Young forward Archer Reid won't be seen in action again this season after suffering tendon damage in his toe in the loss to Adelaide. With a match-up against the Bulldogs' tall forwards looming, the possible return of key defender Edwards would be a big boost, with the 24-year-old to put his injured foot through a fitness test this week. - Martin Smith
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Josh Dolan
|Concussion
|Concussion protocols
|Harvey Gallagher
|Foot
|Season
|Adam Treloar
|Calf
|Test
|Laitham Vandermeer
|Concussion
|Concussion protocols
|Cody Weightman
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: August 12, 2025
In the mix
Treloar is closing in on a return from his calf issues and could play in the VFL this weekend after completing a match simulation session last Saturday. The reigning All-Australian midfielder has only played four games in 2025. Vandermeer and Dolan are both in concussion protocols after incidents across the weekend. Cooper Hynes was busy for Footscray with 23 touches, while Michael Sellwood and Nick Coffield both performed well again in the win over Box Hill. – Josh Gabelich