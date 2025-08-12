Brodie Grundy is helped from the Gabba during the R22 match between Sydney and Brisbane. Picture: AFL Photos

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Lachlan McAndrew Jaw 2-3 weeks Max Michalanney Hamstring 2-3 weeks James Peatling Thigh Test Josh Rachele Knee TBC Oscar Ryan Hamstring 5-6 weeks Updated: August 12, 2025

In the mix

Peatling has recovered well from the corked thigh that forced him out against West Coast and should face Collingwood on Saturday night. It’s also good news for Michalanney, who will rejoin training next week and could be available for the Crows’ first final. Rachele's timeline is less clear, but is expected to start running next week, with the club still hopeful he could play again this season. Veterans Matt Crouch (33 disposals, seven clearances) and Brodie Smith (22 disposals, six rebound 50s) were both prolific in the SANFL win over South Adelaide, along with Sid Draper (22 disposals, seven clearances) while Billy Dowling had a day out with 41 disposals and two goals. - Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Noah Answerth Achilles Season Keidean Coleman Quad 6-7 weeks Kai Lohmann Calf 1 week Lincoln McCarthy Knee Season Conor McKenna Hamstring 2 weeks Lachie Neale Quad 2 weeks Jack Payne Knee Season Brandon Starcevich Hamstring Test Updated: August 12, 2025

In the mix

The Lions will get veteran Ryan Lester back from concussion to bolster their backline for Friday night's match against Fremantle in Perth. Starcevich trained on Tuesday and is a big decision for the match committee after being a late withdrawal against the Swans. His inclusion would be huge against a forward line that includes Shai Bolton, Murphy Reid and Sam Switkowski. Oscar McInerney was strong in the VFL, but Darcy Fort has done a sterling job as the No.1 ruckman and Henry Smith kicked three goals just two weeks ago against Collingwood, so it would be a big call to leave him behind. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Adam Cerra Knee Season Matt Cottrell Foot Season Charlie Curnow Knee Season Brodie Kemp Achilles Season Harry Lemmey Hamstring Test Nic Newman Knee Season Harry O'Farrell Knee Season Jack Silvagni Groin Season Jagga Smith Knee Season Sam Walsh Foot Test Updated: August 12, 2025

In the mix

Walsh is a likely return to face Port Adelaide in Carlton's last home game for the year if he gets through training, but fellow midfielder Cerra's season is over. Elijah Hollands (25 disposals, nine marks, one goal) starred in the VFL after a long absence and could come back in, with either Will White, Ashton Moir or starting sub Corey Durdin to make way. Mitch McGovern (21 disposals, 10 marks) also did well at the lower level in his return from a hamstring injury and will likely take his spot in the seniors, possibly at the expense of Matt Carroll, or Hudson O'Keeffe, who was quiet against the Suns. - Howard Kimber

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harvey Harrison Knee Season Bobby Hill Illness Test Jeremy Howe Concussion Protocols Tew Jiath Quad Season Beau McCreery Hamstring Test Reef McInnes Knee Season Jakob Ryan Foot 6 weeks Iliro Smit Foot 6+ weeks Lachie Sullivan Knee Season Charlie West Foot 4 weeks Updated: August 12, 2025

In the mix

Howe has entered the AFL’s concussion protocols after the incident against Hawthorn last Thursday night. Hill and McCreery both trained on Tuesday but will need to pass fitness tests ahead of the trip to South Australia to face Adelaide on Saturday night. Collingwood had the bye in the VFL last weekend, but Wil Parker and Ed Allan were two of the emergencies. Mason Cox will be considered for a recall to combat the Crows. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nick Bryan Knee Season Nate Caddy Groin TBC Jye Caldwell Ankle 2 weeks Nik Cox Concussion Season Sam Draper Achilles Season Tom Edwards Knee Season Lewis Hayes Knee Season Harrison Jones Ankle Season Nic Martin Knee Season Archie May Ankle 2-3 weeks Ben McKay Foot TBC Zach Merrett Hand 1 week Darcy Parish Calf Season Zach Reid Hamstring Season Jordan Ridley Hamstring 2 weeks Will Setterfield Foot Season Dylan Shiel Suspension 1 week Elijah Tsatas Hamstring 1 week Updated: August 12, 2025

In the mix

The Bombers have been dealt another major injury blow with captain Merrett to miss Friday night’s clash against St Kilda after breaking his hand. Shiel will make way from the team beaten by Geelong due to suspension, while May suffered an ankle injury. Kyle Langford (13 disposals) made his return from injury with managed minutes in the VFL last week. Zak Johnson (27 disposals), Saad El-Hawli (22) and Alwyn Davey jnr (20) were among the busiest players at VFL level, while Kayle Gerreyn (16 and seven marks), Oskar Smartt (11 and a goal), Archer Day-Wicks (14) and Rhys Unwin (12) were the only other AFL-listed players who featured at the lower level as young ruck Vigo Visentini was managed. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matthew Johnson Ankle/foot 1 week Odin Jones Back Season Aiden Riddle Foot Season Sam Sturt Knee Season Hayden Young Groin Test Updated: August 12, 2025

In the mix

Young is a test to play this week as the Dockers look to get their gun midfielder right for a crack at September. Corey Wagner had 20 disposals on managed minutes in the WAFL last week and looks to have shaken off a heel injury ahead of a huge Friday night clash against Brisbane. James Aish, Brandon Walker and Cooper Simpson also impressed for Peel last week, but this is a hard Dockers side to crack into at the moment. - Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Toby Conway Foot TBC Cameron Guthrie Calf Test Ollie Henry Concussion Concussion protocols Updated: August 12, 2025

In the mix

Jack Henry has been cleared of injury after being subbed out against the Bombers, while Patrick Dangerfield and Jack Martin are in line to face Sydney after being managed. Conway is the lone addition to the injury list this week, having suffered a right foot injury during the Cats' VFL win over Essendon. He'll miss this round and will consult with specialists on a diagnosis and treatment plan. Guthrie is a chance to come back via the VFL this week, while Mitch Duncan will play in the state league. Jake Kolodjashnij made his return from a groin injury last week, collecting nine touches and a goal in the VFL. Ted Clohesy (29 disposals, seven clearances, one goal) and George Stevens (32 disposals, 11 clearances) were both prolific in the VFL, but spots will be hard to come by in the senior team. - Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Charlie Ballard Knee Season Sam Clohesy Ankle 4-6 weeks Zak Evans Thumb Season Will Graham Shoulder 1-3 weeks Elliott Himmelberg Knee Season Max Knobel Foot Season Daniel Rioli Leg 1-3 weeks Updated: August 12, 2025

In the mix

Providing no late hiccups, Flanders will likely regain his spot to face Greater Western Sydney for Saturday's critical match at People First Stadium after missing the win over Carlton with a back complaint. The rest of the team seems settled with six wins from their past seven matches, but Jake Rogers and Leo Lombard are keeping the pressure on with excellent form in the VFL. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Cody Angove Back Season Jack Buckley Calf 1 week Brent Daniels Adductor 1-2 weeks Wade Derksen Toe Season Ollie Hannaford Ankle 2-3 weeks Jesse Hogan Foot Test Josh Kelly Calf 2 weeks Toby McMullin Ankle Season Jack Ough Shoulder Season Conor Stone Foot Season Jake Stringer Hamstring 3-4 weeks Nathan Wardius Knee Season Updated: August 12, 2025

In the mix

There's another big blow for Stringer, who won't return until finals – if the Giants make it – due to another soft tissue injury. All eyes this week will be on Hogan, who will need to pass a fitness test on his sore foot to be cleared to face the Suns. In good news, key defender Buckley is set to return against St Kilda next week while Daniels could also be back for the round 24 clash against the Saints. - Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Cody Anderson Leg Test Will Day Foot Season Sam Frost Ankle Test Finn Maginness Kidney Season Harry Morrison Quad 1-2 weeks Noah Mraz Knee 2 weeks Josh Weddle Back TBC Updated: August 12, 2025

In the mix

Morrison strained his quad at main training last Tuesday and will miss at least another game. Frost rolled his ankle last week and didn't play for Box Hill on the weekend. Sam Butler kept his name in contention with 27 touches in the VFL, while Cam Mackenzie finished with 26 and six clearances against Footscray. Jai Serong continued his strong form down back but Sam Mitchell won't be making any changes to his defence. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Marty Hore Knee/Shoulder Season Jake Lever Ankle Season Xavier Lindsay Hamstring 1 week Shane McAdam Achilles Season Andy Moniz-Wakefield Knee Season Oliver Sestan Face 1 week Caleb Windsor Hamstring Season Updated: August 12, 2025

In the mix

Speedy second-year midfielder Windsor's season is over after he suffered a high-grade hamstring strain in the dying stages of the Demons' narrow loss to the Bulldogs on Sunday. The club says Lindsay presented with "hamstring soreness" and he will miss Saturday's game against the Hawks, but the Demons are hopeful he will return for R24. May is available this week after missing the last three matches through suspension. Defender Jed Adams earned a debut in Troy Chaplin's first game in charge, but could there be another Demon debut this week against Hawthorn? Luker Kentfield kicked four goals for Casey on Sunday - his second four-goal bag in three weeks - and could get a look at the top level in the final two weeks of the season. Charlie Spargo (22 disposals, six tackles), Taj Woewodin (21 disposals, six marks), Kolytn Tholstrup (21 disposals, six tackles) and Bailey Laurie (20 and four tackles) continue to push their cases at the lower level. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jackson Archer Ankle Season Zac Banch Ribs Test Miller Bergman Knee Season Callum Coleman-Jones Calf 1 week Aidan Corr Calf 1 week Brayden George Shoulder Season Josh Goater Calf 2-3 weeks Riley Hardeman Concussion TBC Nick Larkey Knee TBC Luke McDonald Shoulder Season Jy Simpkin Knee Test Darcy Tucker Back Season Updated: August 5, 2025

In the mix

North Melbourne's full injury list will be updated as soon as possible.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Benny Barrett Ankle TBC Miles Bergman Shoulder Season Jase Burgoyne Plantaris Season Ryan Burton Knee 1-2 weeks Tom Cochrane Foot Season Jason Horne-Francis Foot Season Jack Lukosius Calf Season Todd Marshall Achilles Season Sam Powell-Pepper Knee Season Esava Ratugolea Hamstring Season Ivan Soldo Concussion TBC Dante Visentini Ankle Season Xavier Walsh Shoulder Season Updated: August 12, 2025

In the mix

The stocks are getting thin for Port ahead of Saturday's match against Carlton following the season-ending injuries to Lukosius and Burgoyne. Jeremy Finlayson was magnificent in the SANFL at the weekend, gathering 30 disposals, that included 17 clearances, as a ruckman and could swing in to cover Lukosius. Christian Moraes was also excellent at the lower level and is a chance to jump from the sub role into the starting 22. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jacob Bauer ACL Season Judson Clarke ACL Season Mate Colina Shoulder Season Thomson Dow Patella Season Jonty Faull Knee Season Liam Fawcett Foot Test Campbell Gray Knee 1-2 weeks Ollie Hayes-Brown Hamstring Test Sam Lalor Hamstring Season Mykelti Lefau Calf 1-2 weeks Kane McAuliffe Quad 2-4 weeks Hugo Ralphsmith Hamstring Season Samson Ryan Foot 1-2 weeks Tom Sims Elbow Season Josh Smillie Quad 3-6 weeks Updated: August 12, 2025

In the mix

While Richmond's AFL side has only two matches left, the VFL team looks likely to feature in finals, hence a number of players, including Smillie, are not yet ruled out for the year. Sims suffered a nasty elbow injury (ulna collateral ligament) in the VFL while attempting to break his fall after a high mark, but has avoided surgery. Jacob Koschitzke kicked four goals and had eight clearances playing in the ruck in the VFL, although it's difficult to see a role for him in the ones with Richmond's current set-up. - Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harry Boyd Shin Season Dan Butler Elbow Season Ryan Byrnes Foot Season Paddy Dow Collarbone Season Dougal Howard Hamstring Season Max King Knee Season Mitch Owens Hamstring Season Patrick Said Calf 1 week Jimmy Webster Calf 1 week Updated: August 12, 2025

In the mix

Dow has been ruled out for the rest of the season after breaking his collarbone in the VFL on Saturday night, ending a nightmare year for the midfielder. Boyd has also suffered bone stress in his tibia, while Byrnes will miss the final fortnight with a foot injury. Alex Dodson starred for Sandringham with 41 hitouts, 35 disposals and seven clearances to put his hand up for a late season debut. Jack Carroll, Angus Hastie and Tobie Travaglia will all busy in the win over Richmond. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Joel Amartey Hamstring Season Will Edwards Leg Season Brodie Grundy Concussion 1 week Joel Hamling Hamstring Season Will Hayward Calf Test Logan McDonald Ankle Season Justin McInerney Knee Season Ben Paton Knee Season Updated: August 12, 2025

In the mix

Peter Ladhams is set to win a recall to replace Grundy against the Cats, while Hayward is also expected to return after missing the past two games due to a calf issue. Young gun Jesse Dattoli could be the one to make way, while a replacement will also be needed for McInerney, whose season is over. The likes of Matt Roberts, Taylor Adams and Corey Warner will all come under consideration, while Caiden Cleary - who has been the sub in the past two weeks - could come into the starting 22. - Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Bo Allan Ankle Season Oscar Allen Achilles/Knee Season Harry Edwards Foot Test Jack Hutchinson Hamstring 1-2 weeks Archer Reid Toe Season Harley Reid Ankle Season Jake Waterman Shoulder Season Elliot Yeo Ankle Season Updated: August 12, 2025

In the mix

Young forward Archer Reid won't be seen in action again this season after suffering tendon damage in his toe in the loss to Adelaide. With a match-up against the Bulldogs' tall forwards looming, the possible return of key defender Edwards would be a big boost, with the 24-year-old to put his injured foot through a fitness test this week. - Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Josh Dolan Concussion Concussion protocols Harvey Gallagher Foot Season Adam Treloar Calf Test Laitham Vandermeer Concussion Concussion protocols Cody Weightman Knee Season Updated: August 12, 2025

In the mix

Treloar is closing in on a return from his calf issues and could play in the VFL this weekend after completing a match simulation session last Saturday. The reigning All-Australian midfielder has only played four games in 2025. Vandermeer and Dolan are both in concussion protocols after incidents across the weekend. Cooper Hynes was busy for Footscray with 23 touches, while Michael Sellwood and Nick Coffield both performed well again in the win over Box Hill. – Josh Gabelich