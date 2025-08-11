Global music icon Snoop Dogg will headline the Telstra Pre-Game Entertainment at the 2025 Toyota AFL Grand Final at the MCG

The AFL is thrilled to announce that global music icon and entertainment powerhouse Snoop Dogg will headline the Telstra Pre-Game Entertainment at the 2025 Toyota AFL Grand Final at the MCG.

With a career spanning more than three decades, Snoop Dogg is one of the most recognisable and influential artists in the world — an icon of music, pop culture and global entertainment.

From Gin and Juice to Drop It Like It’s Hot, Beautiful and Young, Wild & Free, Snoop has produced and featured in some of the most memorable hits of the last 30 years - blending West Coast hip-hop with a signature laid-back charisma that has earned him fans across generations.

His performance on Grand Final Day will mark his first-ever live appearance at the MCG and promises to deliver one of the most unforgettable Telstra pre-game shows in AFL history.

“The AFL Grand Final is the biggest event on the Australian sporting calendar — and this year, it just got a whole lot bigger.” AFL CEO Andrew Dillon said.

“Snoop Dogg is a pioneer, a performer, and a true entertainer. He’s played to packed stadiums around the world — but we think 100,000 fans at the MCG might just be his most iconic crowd yet.

“We want Grand Final Day to be an unforgettable celebration of footy — and beyond the four quarters of the match, a celebration of culture, energy, and entertainment. Snoop fits that brief better than anyone.

“From Long Beach to the biggest stage in Australian sport — Snoop Dogg is coming to the MCG for the Telstra Pre-Game Entertainment, and we’re ready to make history.”

Snoop Dogg said he was excited to perform at the AFL’s biggest day.

“It’s an absolute honour to be hitting the stage at the AFL Grand Final — it’s one of the biggest events on the Aussie calendar. Can’t wait to bring the energy and celebrate with the fans. Let’s make it unforgettable.” Snoop Dogg said.

Telstra’s Executive, Brent Smart said, “We’re thrilled to be hosting the Telstra Pre-Game Entertainment for the fifth consecutive year and to welcome international icon Snoop Dogg to the MCG for one of the biggest events on the sporting calendar.”

“Telstra has been backing the AFL for 23 years, and we’re passionate about delivering unforgettable experiences for fans. We’re confident Snoop Dogg will make this year’s celebration one to remember.”

Once again producing the performance Mushroom Group CEO Matt Gudinski said this year might be the biggest performance yet.

“The AFL Grand Final is the crown jewel of Australian sport and each year they continue to raise the bar in world-class entertainment and 2025 is no exception.” Mr Gudinski said.

“Following unforgettable performances from global superstars Katy Perry, Robbie Williams, and The Killers, this year the AFL is taking it to the next level with global icon and cultural superstar Snoop Dogg, who will headline the Telstra Pre-Game Entertainment.

“My team at Mushroom are currently working closely with Snoop and his team to produce an unforgettable spectacle, that will once again set the standard for live entertainment at sporting events in Australia.

“This news is just the beginning - we’re also collaborating with the AFL to include incredible Australian artists and performers in the pre-game showcase, and we can’t wait to share more soon.”

Further announcements regarding Toyota AFL Grand Final Day will be made closer to the event.

The AFL also wishes to acknowledge CEO of Seeker Agency Brad Hampel for his collaboration in engaging Snoop Dogg for this year’s Telstra Pre-Game Entertainment.