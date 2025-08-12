Exciting small forward Nick Watson has penned a new deal to stay in the brown and gold

Nick Watson during the round eight match between Hawthorn and Richmond at the MCG, May 4, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN has secured yet another significant signature ahead of the club’s bid to play finals this season, with miraculous forward Nick Watson penning a three-year extension.

As revealed on AFL.com.au earlier this year, the Hawks have been locked in advanced discussions with Watson on a fresh deal, and secured the youngster's signature through to at least 2029 on Tuesday.

Watson, popularly nicknamed 'The Wizard' by AFL.com.au's Gettable in his draft year, already held a contract for next season but had been keen to secure his future ahead of time and commit his best years to Hawthorn.

The precociously talented 20-year-old has made a blistering start to his Hawks career, already becoming one of the League's most lethal small forwards in kicking 55 goals from his first 38 games.

That included two more important goals in last Thursday night's blockbuster victory over Collingwood, which has put Sam Mitchell's side back on course to return to the finals later this season.

Watson, the club's No.5 pick in the 2023 national draft, immediately became one of the biggest fan-favourites at Hawthorn and has even had bays of the MCG wearing wizard hats in celebration of the 170cm livewire.

He justified the hype during the club's excitement-filled finals campaign last year, where Watson kicked four goals in an elimination final victory over the Western Bulldogs and another three in the side's semi-final against Port Adelaide.

Watson's extension follows last month's news that star midfielder Jai Newcombe extended at Hawthorn through to 2032, with the club also in talks to lock away Dylan Moore on a four-year deal that could see him sign through to 2030.